Democrats Have No Problem Letting This Guy Influence US Elections (VIDEO)

Other than people who tend to have incredibly high tolerances for pain, most Americans are sick to death of hearing about the alleged Russian hack of the 2016 election from the Democrats, the lack of any such attack from most Republicans, or if there was in fact a hack, the effect that said hack may or may not have had on the outcome of the 2016 presidential election…

At this point, most Americans are either politely saying “uncle” under their breath, or they’re screaming “ENOUGH ALREADY!!!” It’s like democrats are stuck on one of two audio recordings on any given day. When they’re not chanting in unison, “Make America Sick Again,” they’re mumbling something about the “integrity of our election system.”

This post is intended to silence anyone and everyone who is still going on about the latter. For a party SO concerned with outside parties meddling in our elections, Democrats have never had a single word to say about George Soros, and all his meddling in our election process, presumably because his meddling has always been 100% in their favor.

Enough is enough already!!! The video below utterly annihilates the Democrats argument about their concern for the “integrity of our election system.” It does so by starting with a post just released on former Congressman Allen West’s website, and adds numerous layers of supporting evidence to the existing article. The next time you hear a Democrat or a Hillary supporter talking about the alleged Russian hack, send them a link to this post and tell them to stifle it, pronto!

AllestWest.com reports:

Whether or not there was Russian state influence in our U.S. presidential election remains a topic of debate — depending on which side of the fence you stand. The man behind Wikileaks, Julian Assange, denies his source was either Russian or had any state backing, but perhaps one could argue his source was supplied information from a Russian source.

The Duran writes:

Former British ambassador Craig Murray confirms DNC and Podesta leaks were the work of a Washington insider; and says he knows identity and has met with this person. FBI meanwhile casts doubt on CIA claim DNC and Podesta leaks were the work of Russia.

Craig Murray, Britain’s former ambassador to Russia and a close friend of Julian Assange, has now confirmed that he knows the identity of the person who leaked the DNC and Podesta leaks to Wikileaks, and that this person is not Russian and has no connection to the Russian government.

Regardless, even if there was Russian interference in the election, can you blame them? “BREAKING: Russians supported candidate who opposed war with Russia.”

Recall my closing comments in the post titled, The Real Reason Putin Hates Obama and Clinton, and Wants Trump to Win:

“The writing is on the wall, and unlike the American people, Putin actually sees it. If Hillary Clinton gets elected President there is going to be a war, and it’s a war Putin wants no part of.”

The following text and links from from the post titled, Hillary Presidency Means NWO Provoked “Nuclear War With Russia or China”:

Obama and Hillary are both puppets of their globalist masters like the Rothschild’s and George Soros, both of whom hate Putin, and whom Putin equally despises. Check out THIS VIDEO for more details supporting those relationships. The video will further tie Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton to the New World Order’s Rothschild family, as well as George Soros...

Recently Soros documents that were made public by Wikileaks confirm just about everything many of us “conspiracy theorists” have been saying all along. The Duran writes:

The recent DC Leaks, of over 2,500 documents from George Soros NGOs, has shed a bright light on how the billionaire uses his vast wealth to create global chaos in an never ending push to deliver his neo-liberal euphoria to the peasant classes.

While Soros has managed to thoroughly, destabilize the European Union by promoting mass immigration and open borders, divided the United States by actively funding Black Lives Matters and corrupting the very corruptible US political class, and destroyed Ukraine by pushing for an illegal coup of a democratically elected government using neo-nazi strong men…one country that Soros has not bee able to crack has been The Russian Federation.

Said another way, Russia and Putin are Soros’ mythical white whale…a creature he has been trying to capture and kill-off for nearly a decade. When Putin took his forces into Syria to protect a sovereign state he further enhanced his reputation as a powerful leader, and only made Soros & Co. more angry.

Even worse for the New World Order than Putin’s emergence as a defiant and powerful leader, is that he’s also leading the world in a more multi-polar direction, far from the one government, one government, one religion future plotted by the globalists like the Rothschild’s and George Soros. Recall what Soros said in September:

Soros: Western Society Must Fall Before One World Gov’t Can Be Established

The fact is, despite the horrific gasps from the Left about Russia intentionally trying to scupper Hillary Clinton’s campaign (which she seemed quite capable of doing herself), they’re no strangers to a little election meddling themselves.

Remember it was B. Hussein Obama who sent operatives to Israel in an attempt to upend Benjamin Netanyahu’s election.

And there was another creepy meddler who got basically zero media attention after his email account was hacked. Yes our friend, George Soros.

Per Investor’s Business Daily: Leaked documents released (in August) provide juicy insider details of how a fabulously rich businessman has been using his money to influence elections in Europe, underwrite an extremist group, target U.S. citizens who disagreed with him, dictate foreign policy, and try to sway a Supreme Court ruling, among other things. Pretty compelling stuff, right? Not if it involves leftist billionaire George Soros. In this case, the mainstream press couldn’t care less.

A group called DC Leaks posted more than 2,500 documents going back to 2008 that it pilfered from Soros’ Open Society Foundations’ servers. Since then, the mainstream media have shown zero interest in this gold mine of information. We couldn’t find a single story on the New York Times, CNN, Washington Post, CBS News or other major news sites that even noted the existence of these leaked documents, let alone reported on what’s in them.

The leaked documents show how Soros’ far-flung international organizations attempted to manipulate Europe’s 2014 elections. The “List of European Elections 2014 Projects” details over 90 Soros efforts he had under way that year. The documents reveal that Soros has poured nearly $4 million into anti-Israel groups, with a goal of “challenging Israel’s racist and anti-democratic policies.” Here at home, they show that Soros proposed paying the Center for American Politics $200,000 to conduct a smear campaign against conservative activists.

More recently, an October 2015 document came to light showing that Soros’ Open Society U.S. Programs had donated $650,000 to “invest in technical assistance and support for the groups at the core of the burgeoning #BlackLivesMatter movement.” Since then, several BLM protests have turned violent. That same document details how this group successfully used its “extensive networks” to pressure the Obama administration into increasing the number of refugees it would take to 100,000, despite concerns that Islamic terrorists could use the refugee program to infiltrate the U.S.

In the post referenced above, the leaks reference a new Soros backed group that what formed with the intent of being more stealthy, and more politically correct than groups like Black Lives Matter, and Moveon.org.

“Demos,” as with most beneficiaries of Soros’ largesses, was intended to operate under Saul Alinsky’s “Rules for Radicals” with the aim of accomplishing the following:

1. Freedom to Vote: In addition, the freedom to vote, in this case, is double-speak for the freedom of non-citizens to take part in US elections

2. The inception of both UN Agendas-21 and-30, which seeks to eradicate National sovereignty to the United Nations in favor of a globally controlled centralized government

3. Transforming the public narrative to elevate the values of community and racial equity.” Essentially, that is a gentler way of alluding to the elimination of US free speech and America’s individual 1st amendment rights, the same way they have already been augmented in Europe, where critics of Islam are actually charged and incarcerated.

A separate memo details how Soros tried to use his clout to sway Supreme Court justices into approving President Obama’s unilateral effort to rewrite immigration law. “Grantees are seeking to influence the Justices (primarily via a sophisticated amicus briefs and media strategy) in hopes of securing a favorable ruling in U.S. v Texas,” the memo, dug up by the Daily Caller, states.

When Soros speaks, Clinton listens. A separate email released by WikiLeaks shows Soros giving what read like step-by-step instructions to then-Secretary of State Clinton on how to deal with unrest in Albania in early 2011, including a list of people who should be considered as candidates to become an official mediator sent to that country. Days later, the EU dispatched one of the people on Soros’ list.

THE VOICE OF REASON is the pen name of Michael DePinto, a graduate of Capital University Law School, and an attorney in Florida. Having worked in the World Trade Center, along with other family and friends, Michael was baptized by fire into the world of politics on September 11, 2001. Michael’s political journey began with tuning in religiously to whatever the talking heads on television had to say, then Michael became a “Tea-Bagging” activist as his liberal friends on the Left would say, volunteering within the Jacksonville local Tea Party, and most recently Michael was sworn in as an attorney. Today, Michael is a major contributor to www.BeforeItsNews.com, he owns and operates www.thelastgreatstand.com, where Michael provides what is often very ‘colorful’ political commentary, ripe with sarcasm, no doubt the result of Michael’s frustration as he feels we are witnessing the end of the American Empire. The topics Michael most often weighs in on are: Martial Law, FEMA Camps, Jade Helm, Economic Issues, Government Corruption, and Government Conspiracy.