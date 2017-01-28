Democrats: Where There is Smoke… There is Usually Fire (VIDEO)

“It is so funny to read this nonsense about voter “suppression.” You need ID to get on a plane, apply for college or welfare, but to be asked to show an ID card to exercise a franchise that so many have died for is voter suppression. That is just nonsense.” – John Miles

Stop me if you know how this story ends. According to Democrats, there was no need for an investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server, because she did nothing wrong. She followed the precedents set by prior Secretaries of State, and she acted completely within framework of federal law. There was no “there, there,” remember? Anyone who suggested otherwise, was accused by Democrats of going on a partisan witch hunt.

The American people were told that Hillary Clinton did not send or receive any e-mails that were classified “at the time.” That was a lie, but remember, according to Democrats, “the investigation was a partisan witch hunt.” She didn’t send or receive any e-mails “marked classified” at the time. That was a lie, but remember, according to Democrats, “the investigation was a partisan witch hunt.” Hillary Clinton turned over all of her work-related e-mails. That was a lie, but remember, according to Democrats, “the investigation was a partisan witch hunt.”

Let’s keep going. Hillary Clinton wanted to use a personal e-mail account for convenience and simplicity, streamlining to one device. That was a lie, but remember, according to Democrats, “the investigation was a partisan witch hunt.” Hillary said her use of a private server and e-mail domain was permitted by law and regulation. That was a lie, but remember, according to Democrats, “the investigation was a partisan witch hunt.” She said there were “numerous safeguards” against security breaches and “no evidence” of hacking. That was a lie, but remember, according to Democrats, “the investigation was a partisan witch hunt.”

Notice a pattern there? Now, Democrats are saying that there is no need for an investigation into voter fraud claims made by Donald Trump, because according to Senate Minority leader, Chuck Schumer, “The president ought to realize he’s president. Instead of talking about the election or how many people showed up at the inauguration, he ought to talk about how many new jobs he’s creating. It’s time to be president.” Really Chuck? Furthermore, House Speaker Paul Ryan, says he has seen “no evidence” of Trump‘s claim. Really? Have you even looked?

In the following video, I review the findings of the nonpartisan group VoteFraud.org, which released it’s findings back in November stating:

“We have verified more than three million votes cast by non-citizens.”

I also review the findings of a second nonpartisan group, watchdog.org, which claims that as many as almost 7 million American votes might have been fraudulent. In addition to non-citizens voting, there estimate there could have been up to four million dead people who voted too!

Now, consider that the CIA confirmed George Soros was Hillary Clinton’s top donor. Next, recall that thanks to leaked documents from George Soros’ Open Society Foundation (OSF), we know that Soros’ newest activist group known as Demos has as one of its top priorities, “Achieving true democracy by reducing the role of money in politics and guaranteeing the freedom to vote.”

In this instance, “freedom to vote,” being double-speak for the freedom of non-citizens to take part in US elections, and enabling operatives to vote early and often, in the same election.

Combine all of that with the fact that we also know George Soros provided the financing to over 50 anti-Trump protests around the country during the inauguration, and the American people are supposed to simply trust the Democrats when they say there’s nothing worth looking into? Seriously? Are these people high?

CNS News Reports:

Following sharp criticism from Democrats and their media allies on Tuesday, President Donald Trump on Wednesday morning tweeted: “I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and….even, those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time). Depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures!”

(Trump also tweeted that he will name his Supreme Court nominee next week.)

Trump‘s voter fraud claims date back to November 27, when he tweeted, “In addition to winning the Electoral College in a landslide, I won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally.”

He reportedly said something similar Monday evening, at a private reception at the White House for congressional leaders. And his offhand comment became major news on Tuesday for Trump‘s critics.

As CNSNews.com reported, at Tuesday’s White House briefing, six different reporters pressed Trump spokesman Sean Spicer on Trump‘s Monday night claim, paving the way for mainstream media outlets and congressional Democrats to focus on Trump‘s “fiction” (as CNN’s Jake Tapper called it). Trump‘s voter fraud claims — not his whirlwind of executive activity — were the lead on some mainstream media newscasts Tuesday evening.







Democrats also weighed in:

“I heard the White House was saying that 3 to 5 million illegals did vote,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) told a news conference on Tuesday. “The president ought to realize he’s president. Instead of talking about the election or how many people showed up at the inauguration, he ought to talk about how many new jobs he’s creating. It’s time to be president.

Schumer said Republicans have an “obligation” to reject such “falsehoods.”

“The bottom line is simple. You cannot run a government, you cannot help people, you cannot keep America safe, if you don’t actually admit to the facts. Plain and simple. And unless that starts happening, this country’s going to have real trouble and it’s not going to be Democratic trouble, Republican trouble, liberal trouble, conservative trouble, just trouble because of avoidance of the facts.”

Appearing at the same news conference, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said, “Regarding Mr. Trump‘s delusional statement that 3 to 5 million people voted illegally in the last election –that is a total nonsensical statement. But what I fear about that statement and what is something we should all worry about is when Trump talks about 3 to 5 million people voting illegally, he is sending a message to every Republican governor in this country to go forward with voter suppression.

“The great political and democratic crisis we face now in this country is not voter fraud, it is voter suppression. And my belief is we have got to make — do everything we can to make sure that everybody in this country who is legally able to is able to vote.”

At the White House on Tuesday, in response to the six reporters who questioned Trump‘s voter fraud claim, Sean Spicer said, The president does believe” that millions of people voted illegally in November. “He has stated that before,” Spicer noted.

“I think he was having a discussion with some folks and mentioned something in passing, which has been a long-standing belief that he’s maintained. This isn’t the first time that you’ve heard this concern of his.”

Pressed on whether Trump would investigate voter fraud, Spicer said, “Well, maybe we will.” Asked a similar question later in the briefing, Spicer refused to “prejudge what we may or may not do in the future.”

Less than 24 hours later, President Trump was calling for an investigation into voter fraud.

So many of this country’s problems stem from how pathetically uninformed the voters are. For example, consider that a simple search on YouTube for anything discussing the voter fraud investigation yields any of the actual “news” videos getting only a few thousand views at most. Conversely, a comedian Seth Meyers, get’s over 200,000 views the the following absurdity…





THE VOICE OF REASON is the pen name of Michael DePinto, a graduate of Capital University Law School, and an attorney in Florida. Having worked in the World Trade Center, along with other family and friends, Michael was baptized by fire into the world of politics on September 11, 2001. Michael’s political journey began with tuning in religiously to whatever the talking heads on television had to say, then Michael became a “Tea-Bagging” activist as his liberal friends on the Left would say, volunteering within the Jacksonville local Tea Party, and most recently Michael was sworn in as an attorney. Today, Michael is a major contributor to www.BeforeItsNews.com, he owns and operates www.thelastgreatstand.com, where Michael provides what is often very ‘colorful’ political commentary, ripe with sarcasm, no doubt the result of Michael’s frustration as he feels we are witnessing the end of the American Empire. The topics Michael most often weighs in on are: Martial Law, FEMA Camps, Jade Helm, Economic Issues, Government Corruption, and Government Conspiracy.