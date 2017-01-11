Breaking News

People Denying the Facebook Live Torture was a Hate Crime are Everything That is Wrong with America

Posted by
Date:
in: Sleuth Journal

People Denying the Facebook Live Torture was a Hate Crime are Everything That is Wrong with America | hate-crime | Sleuth Journal

By now, you’ve probably seen or heard about the young man in Chicago whose torture was live-streamed on Facebook. I didn’t watch it. I couldn’t. I won’t post it, either, but you can find it here if you feel you should see it.

The basic facts are that 4 young people kidnapped an 18-year-old man with special needs, including schizophrenia and attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder.

They used Facebook Live to broadcast their torture of the young man.

Video of the attack shows the victim cowering in a corner of a room, tied up with his mouth bound in plastic. An assailant slashes his sweatshirt with a knife. A woman streaming the abuse on Facebook Live repeatedly turns the camera back to herself. An attacker then takes a knife to the victim’s head, carving a patch off his scalp.

For the next 25 minutes, the abuse continues for the world to see. The victim is repeatedly kicked and punched, but his screams are apparently ignored.
The graphic footage has stunned the country, not just because of the abuse, but because of the comments made by some of the assailants.
“*F*ck Donald Trump!” one attacker shouted in the video. “F*ck white people!”
Antonetti , the prosecutor, said the victim was forced to yell “I love black people” and “*F*ck Donald Trump!”
 The kidnappers were all black and the victim was white.

Doesn’t this seem like a textbook hate crime to you?

How can there possibly have been any question about whether this crime was racially motivated?

The education system likes to preach that white people are always the bad guys. The media is filled with ridiculous statements about how other ethnicities can’t be racist against white people, but could it get any more obvious than in this attack?

Yet somehow, initially, officials were hesitant to name this a hate crime.

The Chicago Police Commander Kevin Duffin said:

“Although they are adults, they’re 18. Kids make stupid decisions — I shouldn’t call them kids; they’re legally adults, but they’re young adults, and they make stupid decisions,” Duffin said.

“That certainly will be part of whether or not … we seek a hate crime, to determine whether or not this is sincere or just stupid ranting and raving.” (source)

Left-wing media spokespeople denied it too.

It’s probably no surprise that the left-wing talking heads tried to spin the whole thing too.

The ever-moronic CNN host Don Lemon said:

“I don’t think it’s evil…I don’t think it’s evil. I think these are young people and I think they have bad home training. I say, who is raising these young people? I have no idea who’s raising these young people. Because no one I know on Earth who is 17 years old or 70 years old would ever think of treating another person like that. It is inhumane. And you wonder, at 18 years old, where is your parent? Where’s your guardian?” (source)

Democratic strategist Symone Sanders said:

“So this is sickening…But I’m going to say something that’s probably not very popular. We cannot callously go about classifying things as a hate crime. Motive here matters.

So, was this for hate of Donald Trump, for the president-elect for the things he has said? Or pure hate of white people? That matters because if we start going around and anytime someone says something or does something really egregious, really bad, and as sickening as this in connection with the president-elect, or Donald Trump, or even President Obama for that matter because of their political leanings, that is slippery territory.

That is not a hate crime. Hate crimes are because of a person’s racial ethnicity, their religion, their gender, their disability—your political leanings, because someone doesn’t like your political leanings, they do something bad to you, that is not a hate crime.” (source)

Right, Simone. God forbid we be “callous.”

I’m left wondering, how the heck do these people get ahold of microphones and national platforms?

Enough of a stink was raised and they were finally charged with a hate crime.

Anyway, after the massive outcry, the kidnappers were charged with a hate crime. CNN was quick to minimize this and say that really, this is a fluke and only a teeny little percentage of hate crimes are aimed at white people.

Let’s turn the tables for a moment. Go back to when President Obama was elected. Imagine if 4 white kids kidnapped a mentally handicapped black kid and did exactly the same thing as this awful event.

There would be cries of KKK. The ACLU and the NAACP and Al Sharpton and Jesse Jackson would all simultaneously lose their marbles. Candlelight vigils would take place and you cannot convince me, ever, that it would not be called a hate crime.

People who deny this are everything that is wrong with America and everything that is causing racial division.

Racial equality doesn’t mean that you get a pass or a conviction based on the color of your skin.

It means your actions as a human being a judged, good or bad.

 

Article first appeared at DaisyLuther.com

People Denying the Facebook Live Torture was a Hate Crime are Everything That is Wrong with America | pf-icon | Sleuth Journal Print Friendly
Submit your review
1
2
3
4
5
Submit
     
Cancel

Create your own review

People Denying the Facebook Live Torture was a Hate Crime are Everything That is Wrong with America
Average rating:  
 0 reviews

About The Author

Daisy Luther lives on a small organic homestead in Northern California. She is the author of The Organic Canner, The Pantry Primer: A Prepper's Guide to Whole Food on a Half-Price Budget, and The Prepper's Water Survival Guide: Harvest, Treat, and Store Your Most Vital Resource. On her website, The Organic Prepper, Daisy uses her background in alternative journalism to provide a unique perspective on health and preparedness, and offers a path of rational anarchy against a system that will leave us broke, unhealthy, and enslaved if we comply. Daisy's articles are widely republished throughout alternative media. You can follow her on Facebook, Pinterest, and Twitter.

    Related posts

    • Farmer

      Stop the world, I want to get off! This situation is so Orwellian that I cannot get my mind around it. On the one hand, this abuse is as plain as day …. on the other hand, the denials and excuses are so far from reality that I choke when I read them. What has become of common thought, common sense, and common compassion?