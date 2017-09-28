Breaking News

Details Matter: Here’s Exactly HOW the NWO is Forming (VIDEO)

Posted by
Date:
in: Government Control, Multimedia, New World Order, Sleuth Journal, Special Interests, Trump, US News

Details Matter: Here's Exactly HOW the NWO is Forming (VIDEO) | new-world-order | Government Control Multimedia New World Order Sleuth Journal Special Interests Trump US News

This week I focus listeners on the ‘how’: How the new global order is being created, how America is being destroyed, how president Trump is being undermined so that the globalists can get their new world order. I also analyze a recent presentation by former CIA operative Kevin Shipp who insists the “deep state” and the “shadow government” are two completely different entities. I address why it’s so important to not get caught up in arbitrary terms and instead focus on what is actually happening.

In this episode we address how the ongoing Hollywood propaganda to help overthrow Trump and demonize Russia continues as well as the ongoing phenomenon of cities, mayors, governors and many locally elected officials in the U.S. now ignoring the nation state and overtly aligning themselves with the new world order. This is huge!

Submit your review
1
2
3
4
5
Submit
     
Cancel

Create your own review

Details Matter: Here's Exactly HOW the NWO is Forming
Average rating:  
 0 reviews
Subscribe to The Sleuth Journal Newsletter for Daily Articles!

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint Friendly

About The Author

Bernie Suarez is a revolutionary writer with a background in medicine, psychology, and information technology. He is the author of The Art of Overcoming the New World Order and has written numerous articles over the years about freedom, government corruption and conspiracies, and solutions. A former host of the 9/11 Freefall radio show, Bernie is also the creator of the Truth and Art TV project where he shares articles and videos about issues that raise our consciousness and offer solutions to our current problems. His efforts are designed to encourage others to joyfully stand for truth, to expose government tactics of propaganda, fear and deception, and to address the psychology of dealing with the rising new world order. He is also a former U.S. Marine who believes it is our duty to stand for and defend the U.S. Constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic. A peace activist, he believes information and awareness is the first step toward being free from enslavement from the globalist control system which now threatens humanity. He believes love conquers all fear and it is up to each and every one of us to manifest the solutions and the change that you want to see in this world, because doing this is the very thing that will ensure victory and restoration of the human race from the rising global enslavement system, and will offer hope to future generations.

    Related posts