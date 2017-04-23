Detoxing with Zeolites

One way to benefit your body in several ways is to detox with Zeolites. Zeolites are naturally occurring minerals, typically found in rocks and clay. Cultures around the world have consumed clay for health purposes prior to the rise of industrialized civilization and many animal species consume earth minerals as well.

Zeolites have a number of industrial, agricultural, and medical uses. Most commonly, they are used in advanced material preparation, water purification and in the agricultural and medical sectors. Of particular interest is how Zeolites can help make our bodies healthier.

Health Benefits of Zeolites

Large amounts of research have been done on all the possible benefits of detoxing with Zeolite and studies show that they appear to balance pH within the body, reduce allergies, act as antioxidants, and aid liver function [1]. Zeolites also appear to help with digestion and, most importantly, they may also help remove toxic metals from the body.

One natural Zeolite, Clinoptilolite, was discovered to assist in removing toxic metal toxins through urination without depleting the body’s store of essential electrolytes [2]. These studies are extremely encouraging, because they suggest Zeolites can help with alleviating accumulated toxic metals.

The benefits of Zeolite have been known in the medical community for many years. They have been used for blood purification, Zeolites supplements have been used to detox the body of lead and also known to fight diarrhea and harmful organisms. [3] [4]

How Do Zeolites Work?

The molecules in Zeolites contain a powerful magnetic energy, which can be used to attract and hold several types of toxins. The idea is that Zeolites pull the metals out of afflicted tissues and into themselves. This ability may be especially important for removing lead, aluminum cadmium, arsenic and mercury. These metals are then passed out of the body through urination and defecation.

