DIY Cold And Flu Bomb

Essential oils have taken the prepper world by storm and with good reason. For a relatively low cost, a few bottles of carefully selected essential oils can resolve a myriad of first aid woes, not the least of which are colds and flus, headaches, minor infections, and those dreaded aches and pains caused by sore muscles, charley horses, and more.

Each month, as I have written about essential oils, the message has come back loud and clear. “We want specifics!”

Today I am going to share with you a very basic, very useful, and very specific use of essential oils. It has been my experience that three simple oils, applied to the bottom of your feet at the onset of a cold, will bust the nasties quickly and allow you to get on with the business of living.

This protocol is commonly referred to as the “Cold and Flu Bomb”.

The Cold and Flu Bomb Recipe

This essential oil recipe is so darn easy, yet effective, that it is embarrassing.

Cold and Flu Bomb 5 drops Melaleuca essential oil

5 drops Shield Blend (a proprietary “Thieves” type blend by Spark Naturals)

3 drops Oregano essential oil Combine the essential oils in a roller bottle. At the onset of a cold, apply to the soles of your feet plus the big toe every 2 to 3 hours. Continue to use for at least one day after your symptoms are done.

I find that this makes up enough to use on one person for one day. It is easy to double or triple the recipe so use your judgment and prepare as little or as much as you think you will need.

Special note for use on children under eight: You will not want to use these oils undiluted on the kiddos. You can’t go wrong with a 50/50 dilution with a carrier oil such as coconut oil or even Plain Ole’ Salve (healing salve without essential oils).

That’s it. Were you expecting more?

Actually, there are variations to this recipe, such as adding 5 drops of lemon essential oil or a few drops of Peppermint or Frankincense. I have had excellent results using the basic recipe so have not bothered with any alternatives.

Night Time Cold Buster

For extra healing, I have used 2 drops of melaleuca, 2 drops of Shield, and 1 drop of Oregano in my diffuser at night. If you are stuffed up, you may want to diffuse eucalyptus or Respire blend instead.

A Note About Essential Oils

I should also mention that you can take these oils internally in gel or veggie capsules. I have not tried this myself so I leave it up to you to decide if you want to give internal use a try. The typical dosage is 3 drops of each oil per capsule. Just make sure you are using a therapeutic grade of oil as indicated by the supplement information on its label.

The Final Word

As I have written in the past, Oregano essential oil is considered to be nature’s strongest and most effective antibiotic. In addition, Melaleuca (aka Tea Tree Oil) has been proven to fight bacteria, viruses and fungi. Shield is a blend of oils that support a healthy immune function plus kills bacteria, mold and viruses.

All are great oils to have on hand for use now as well as for the long term when traditional drugs and OTC remedies may not be available. For more information, read:

One more thing. Over the next year I plan to share more essential oil solutions that I have used personally with good results. To me, first hand anecdotal knowledge and first hand experience trumps volumes of material found on the internet that may, or may not be valid, in practical terms.

What do you think? Do you have an essential oil “recipe” or formula to share that may be useful to someone else?

