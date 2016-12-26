DIY Vitamin C Powder More Nutritious Than Store Bought

Our current diets create a platform for receiving ample amounts of nutrition, but what if that all goes away?

Having proper doses of vitamin C is essential for bone, muscle, cartilage and vascular health, not mention great for our dental health and immunity system. The fact that our bodies do not make vitamin C makes this an important nutrient to have on hand. Some medical experts are testing the effects of administering massive doses of vitamin C to patients exposed to Ebola and other hemorrhagic fevers. Source

A Must-Have For Survival Supplies

Vitamins are a major must-have for our preparedness supplies; especially when preparing for long-term emergencies. You should be using and rotating your vitamin supplies regularly through your food storage pantry and discarding them after the expiration date. The speed with which vitamin C degrades depends on a number of factors, and even expired vitamin C is “safe,” though it may not be effective. That said, in an emergency situation, your vitamin supplies will be extremely important and you do not want to go into a long-term situation with expired vitamins. Without proper nutrition, malnutrition will set it in and can be problematic. The correlation of malnutrition during emergencies has happened throughout history. For instance, during the turbulent times of the Great Depression, malnutrition was at the forefront of health issues and as a result, many suffered short and long-term effects of this health problem.

Store Bought Vitamin C May Not Be The Most Nutritious Option

Currently, the vitamin C you purchase the grocery stores are riddled with genetically modified corn and benign filler chemicals that serve as binding, coating and lubricating agents. This doesn’t sound very nutritious, does it? You can easily make your own vitamin C that will contain live enzymes that allow the vitamin C to be 100% assimilated into your body. It also has its own natural source of rutin, hesperidin, and bioflavonoids.

Make Your Own Vitamin C Powder

You can easily make vitamin C using the bi product of our favorite citrus fruits. Any organic citrus peel will work.

Slice or grate lemon peel. I usually grate my peels with a microplane grater and allow it to sit in a window for a few days. If you cut your peels into long strips, you can also use a dehydrator and the heat from the dehydrator will not harm the enzymes. This method is also ideal if you want to store your dried peels in a closed canning jar for longer term storage for up to 1 year. When you are ready to use your dried peels, break up peels into smaller pieces. If the peels are large, break apart and use a coffee grinder. If the peels are small enough, use a mortar and pestle to powder the peels. Use 1 rounded teaspoon for a daily supply of organic vitamin C complex, rutin, hesperidin, and bioflavonoids than your body needs for the day, regardless of your size.

To use lemon peel powder:

Add 1 rounded teaspoon your favorite beverage, smoothie or on top of salads. Caution: Be careful adding this powder to hot drinks or meals as the heat destroys the enzymes.

In a survival situation, if you are not lucky enough to have invested in a few citrus trees, you can also make pine needle tea to provide you with vitamin C, but the above method is a more tastier option.

To conclude, investing in vitamin supplements is very important in order to maintain a healthy body, and ensure your energy levels are at their peak in the event of a long term emergency. Further, making your own vitamin C powder will allow it to be fully absorbed into your body without any added fillers. Start making a point to keep your body as healthy as possible using as many natural foods as possible.