Donald Trump: “I don’t Want to Hurt The Clintons, They’re Good People” (VIDEO)

The best way to restore public faith in government institutions is to send “Hillary to prison” unless the first lady’s crimes are seen to go unpunished, everyday Americans will forever know, deep down, that there is lawless standard for those with money and power (that the people have delegated) and another for the rest of us.

First we were told by Donald Trump that he would appoint a “special prosecutor” to look into crooked Hilary Clinton for her crimes against Americans.

Then, Donald Trump declares that she should be jailed for her crimes against Americans.

Within one minute of his presidential victory speech he tells Americans owe Hillary a major debt of gratitude for her service to our country.

Donald Trump then flipped on prosecution of Hillary Clinton after his Whitehouse win.

Then, Americans were told by Donald Trump that he does not “want to hurt the Clintons.”

Now, Donald Trump is telling you that he is frustrated he can’t order the DOJ to investigate Hillary.

“But you know the saddest thing, because I’m the President of the United States I am not supposed to be involved with the Justice Department. I am not supposed to be involved with the FBI,” Trump told WMAL host Larry O’Connor. “I’m not supposed to be doing the kinds of things I would love to be doing and I’m very frustrated by it.”

As Tim Brown, senior editor at The Sons of Liberty Media stated, “Not supposed to be involved in the Justice Department? Sir, you are the Justice Department, according to our Constitution!”

Yet, for all of this double talk, and flip flopping going back and forth, the modern day conservative (yesterday’s lawless liberals) wants to stand behind him in agreement that he just has no business in doing anything in prosecuting the Clintons or anyone else for that matter.

Let me get this straight, criminals in government can break the law, but the President cannot enforce the law?

The president can send forth America’s finest (military) into a third world country without congressional (you and me) approval in some unconstitutional war like many of his predecessors have done and yet, he cannot bring justice to criminals within the ranks of our own government?

Presidents can pardon treasonous criminals before leaving office and yet, the sitting President cannot enforce the law against political criminals at the highest levels?

Take a look at Bill and Hillary’s pardon list…

Tim Brown, senior editor at The Sons of Liberty Media.com went on to say:

Furthermore, Mr. President, the Constitution does not even mention the Justice Department. It mentions your office as the only thing under the Executive Branch. Therefore, the buck stops with you. If you demand that AG Sessions appoint a special investigator in the matter, then he should follow those instructions. If he does not, he should be removed, plain and simple.

Our Constitution is clear on the duties of the president and it isn’t really any of those things he mentioned in the interview with 60 minutes. Those things might questionably fall under the authority of Congress in legislation, but the execution of the law falls squarely in the lap of the president.

As we have previously noted, here are the duties of the president under the US Constitution.

Art. I, Sec. 7, cls. 2 & 3, grants to the President the power to approve or veto Bills and Resolutions passed by Congress.

Art. I, Sec. 9, next to last clause, grants to the executive Branch – the Treasury Department – the power to write checks pursuant to Appropriations made by law – i.e., by Congress.

Art. II, Sec. 1, cl.1, vests “executive Power” [see below]in the President.

Art. II, Sec. 1, last clause, sets forth the President’s Oath of Office – to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States”.

Art. II, Sec. 2, cl.1:

makes the President Commander in Chief of the armed forces when they have been called by Congress into the actual service of the United States.

authorizes the President to require the principal Officers in the executive Departments to provide written Opinions upon the Duties of their Offices.

grants the President power to grant Reprieves and Pardons for offenses against the United States, but he can not stop impeachments of any federal judge or federal officer.

Article II, Sec. 2, cl. 2 grants to the President the power:

to make Treaties – with the advice and consent of the Senate.

to nominate Ambassadors, other public ministers and Consuls, federal judges, and various other officers – with the advice and consent of the Senate.

Article II, Sec. 2, cl. 3 grants to the President the power to make recess appointments, which expire at the end of Congress’ next session.

Art. II, Sec. 3:

Imposes the duty on the President to periodically advise Congress on the State of the Union, and authorizes the President to recommend to Congress such measures as he deems wise.

Authorizes the President, on extraordinary Occasions, to convene one or both houses of Congress [e.g., when he asks Congress to declare War]; and if both houses can not agree on when to adjourn, he is authorized to adjourn them to such time as he deems proper.

Imposes the duty upon the President to receive Ambassadors and other public Ministers.

Imposes the duty upon the President to take care that the Laws be faithfully executed, and

Imposes the duty upon the President to Commission all the Officers of the United States.

Notice that next to the last point in bold type. It’s part of his oath of office, which is in the Constitution and he must recite as follows:

“I do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my Ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

It has been stated that unless Hillary Clinton (and government corruption) is dealt with, America is over. Republics are destroyed for allowing corruption to continue on without consequence.

Knowing that Justice Guards our liberties (Isaiah 51:4), this is true!

It has also been rightly stated that the best way to restore public faith in government institutions is to send “Hillary to prison.” Unless the first lady’s crimes are seen to go unpunished, everyday Americans will forever know, deep down, that there is a lawless standard for those with money and power (that the people have delegated) and another for the rest of us.

Mr. President, “Soft judges produce hardened criminals!”

Read and learn.

A king (American Law) that sitteth in the throne of judgment scattereth away all evil with his eyes (Proverbs 20:8).

Submit your review 1 2 3 4 5 Check this box to confirm you are human. Submit Cancel Create your own review Donald Trump: “I don’t Want to Hurt The Clintons, They’re Good People” Average rating: 0 reviews