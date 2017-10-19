Drag Queen with Demon-like Horns Reads to Children at Michelle Obama Neighborhood Library

By Dave Urbanski, The Blaze |

A drag queen, wearing five red-tipped, demon-like horns, read to children at the Michelle Obama Neighborhood Library in Long Beach, California, on Saturday as part of LGBTQ History Month.

Following his Drag Queen Story Hour gig, Xochi Mochi posted an Instagram photo of him reading to kids at the public library, calling it “one of the best experiences I’ve been given as a drag queen.”

“It’s so important to have representation and normalize all the letters in LGBTQIA+ in everyday lives,” Mochi said. “I saw so many excited faces it filled my heart with so much joy and hope to come back again soon! Thanks again to everybody who made this opportunity a reality and make such a successful LGBT event …”

At least one person wasn’t too thrilled with Drag Queen Story Hour: Omar Navarro, a Republican congressional candidate aiming to defeat outspoken Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters in the 43rd District, KCBS-TV reported.

Navarro asked, “What are we teaching kids in school? Demonic teachings alive in Long Beach. I’m outraged they would allow this.”

But the Church of Satan had no such qualms, tweeting “Hail Satan!” in response to a parent’s criticism of the event, the station said.

“Thank you so much for coming to the library, reading to kids and being MARVELOUS!” one commenter on Mochi’s Instagram page said. “I’m sorry you’re getting hatred. I’d give you a great big hug if I could.”

Commenters on a separate Instagram page reacted to the event, saying “I love our city so much!” and “Wondrous!”

