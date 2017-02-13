Drug Dealer Whose Sentence Obama Commuted Behind Bars Again Because…(VIDEO)

Throughout his eight years in office, Barack Obama made a number of important decisions that that flew in the face of conventional American wisdom, including his handling of Bradley Manning, now known as Chelsea Elizabeth Manning post sex change, who was convicted on various violations of the Espionage Act, and his handling of Edward Snowden, who famously leaked classified documents on the NSA’s data collection practices.

There was also Bowe Bergdahl, a known Army deserter who Obama traded the equivalent of the Taliban “Dream Team” in exchange for Bergdahl’s release, while he left other captured Americans to rot in places like Iran. Finally, who can forget Obama’s policy of open borders, despite the ongoing threat from ISIS and radical Islamic terror? It’s hard to argue that many of Obama’s controversial decisions left Americans less vulnerable than they otherwise would have been, so why would Americans expect anything different when it comes to the pardons Obama chose to grant before he departed office?

In the end, Obama wound up commuting the sentences of 1,715 prisoners, the largest number of commutations by any President in U.S. history, according to the New York Post article below.

In the following video, Right Wing News highlights how one of the repeat offenders Obama let go, is now facing life in prison (again), after buying 2 pounds of cocaine, and then engaging in a high-speed chase with before finally being re-arrested. Time will tell how many of the other 1,715 that Obama set free will also offend again…

The New York Post reports:

A Texas man whose life sentence on drug charges was commuted by former President Obama is back behind bars after cops caught him with more than two pounds of cocaine following a high-speed chase, according to a report.

Robert M. Gill, 68, had been imprisoned in 1990 for for cocaine and heroin distribution before Obama set him free along with other non-violent federal inmates in 2015, the San Antonio Express News reported.

Last Thursday, according to federal court papers, Gill met with his probation officers and then went to the parking lot of a food market to buy more than 2 pounds of cocaine.

Gill met a person who gave him a black backpack that he placed in his vehicle, and a sheriff's deputy in an unmarked car tried to stop him, the affidavit said.







But Gill took off and after a high-speed chase collided with another vehicle where deputies were able to disable his car.

Officers found the cocaine in the backpack and put him under arrest, the affidavit said.

Gill “related that he was going to sell the cocaine to make money and would be paying a female $26,000 for the cocaine,” the affidavit said.

“I’m so disappointed to hear that he got arrested again,” Ronald Schmidt, a lawyer who helped Gill appeal his life sentence in the courts, told the San Antonio newspaper.

In signing his release, Obama said he did so “because you have demonstrated the potential to turn your life around. … Now it is up to you to make the most of this opportunity.”

Gill’s prison warden also stood up for him, saying: “Robert has reformed and rehabilitated himself and poses no threat to the outside world.”

Gill has been charged with possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and was held without bail.

He faces a return to prison for up to 40 years, if convicted.

THE VOICE OF REASON is the pen name of Michael DePinto, a graduate of Capital University Law School, and an attorney in Florida. Having worked in the World Trade Center, along with other family and friends, Michael was baptized by fire into the world of politics on September 11, 2001. Michael’s political journey began with tuning in religiously to whatever the talking heads on television had to say, then Michael became a “Tea-Bagging” activist as his liberal friends on the Left would say, volunteering within the Jacksonville local Tea Party, and most recently Michael was sworn in as an attorney. Today, Michael is a major contributor to www.BeforeItsNews.com, he owns and operates www.thelastgreatstand.com, where Michael provides what is often very ‘colorful’ political commentary, ripe with sarcasm, no doubt the result of Michael’s frustration as he feels we are witnessing the end of the American Empire. The topics Michael most often weighs in on are: Martial Law, FEMA Camps, Jade Helm, Economic Issues, Government Corruption, and Government Conspiracy.