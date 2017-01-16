Dutch Court Blocks Truth-Telling on MH17’s Downing

America’s Machiavellian long arm reaches virtually everywhere – likely involved in assuring a Dutch court blocked data on MH17’s downing gathered by independent journalists, wanting it kept suppressed to prevent exposing the fraudulent official findings.

The incident was a classic false flag. Russia had nothing to do with it. Nor were Donbass freedom fighters involved.

Washington and Kiev had motive and opportunity. They had everything to gain. They bear responsibility for the heinous act.

What possible benefit could Russia and Donbass freedom fighters have achieved by downing a commercial aircraft, killing all 298 passengers and crew members on board?

Independent Dutch journalists Michel Spekkers and Stefan Beck spent nine days in Donbass. Returning home last Saturday, Dutch authorities detained them – confiscating all materials they gathered, including cameras, cellphones and notebooks.

On Facebook, Beck said “(a)ll of the material collected by Michel Spekkers and me about the MH17 crash in Donbass (Lugansk and Donetsk) and other material, for example street interviews, has been confiscated by the police upon arrival in the Netherlands.”

After the Dutch Journalists Union intervened, a judge banned access to the data, Spekkers saying:

“That means (it) cannot (be) access(ed) until” judicially permitted. The action was “political,” wanting truth-telling suppressed.

Spekkers hopes the law will be respected and he’ll get his data back. It includes many fragments of MH17 not collected earlier. Both journalists believe serious negligence and coverup is going on – evidence Dutch authorities don’t want revealed.

On July 17, 2014, MH17 was downed on route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur.