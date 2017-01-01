Efforts to Undermine Trump Continue

Against long odds, Trump defeated Hillary decisively. Yet efforts to undermine his legitimacy continue.

Deep pro-Hillary forces are aligned against him, including Wall Street, America’s intelligence establishment, and vast majority of its deplorable media, at war with him since announcing his candidacy last year.

He won. They lost, but it’s not over, not as long as interests far more powerful than sitting presidents, aspirants or successful candidates for America’s highest office have final say on what they will or won’t accept.

Trump won’t be inaugurated until January 20. He has no public record, so it’s unknown what he’ll do until he begins governing.

It’s why I cut him some slack compared to Hillary, her record as first lady, US senator and secretary of state revealing the extreme danger she poses.

Whether Trump turns out better or worse remains to be seen. Campaign rhetoric and policymaking usually diverge considerably.

Trump’s success since announcing his presidential candidacy in mid-June 2015 is virtually unprecedented in America.

A business tycoon celebrity with no public service overcame overwhelming opposition to become America’s 45th president once sworn in next month.

How he intends governing will be the measure of his legacy, but for now, efforts to undermine him remain unrelenting, almost certain to continue once in office.

Disruptive inauguration day protests are planned, aiming to rain on his parade straightaway on the most important day of his life, even with no chance of preventing his swearing in.

Jill Stein’s misguided recount scam did enormous damage to Green Party credibility, accomplishing nothing but shaming herself.

Ahead of the December 19 Electoral College vote, documentary film maker turned coup plotter Michael Moore told GOP electors via Twitter he’d pay their fines if they defected to Hillary.

He’s at it again, taking to Facebook, citing five must-do things this week to undermine Trump. “Let’s get to work,” he said. “All hands on deck.” His rant barely stopped short of urging insurrection, saying:

“1. MAKE YOUR PRESENCE KNOWN.” Contact your senators and congressmen during the holiday break while they’re home. Tell them to “AGGRESSIVELY fight the Trump agenda” – even though at this point it’s unknown.

“2. WRITE TO THE DNC TONIGHT.” Support Rep. Keith Ellison as new chairman – even though he’s more regressive than progressive, more neocon than liberal, a Muslim supporting endless US Middle East aggression. Apparently so does Moore given his strong support for war goddess Hillary.

“3. FORM YOUR OWN RAPID RESPONSE TEAM.” Maybe he wants them armed with automatic weapons. “I will send out instructions immediately as to what we all must do,” he blustered. Is he operating from a military-style command-and-control center for political combat?

“4. MAKE PLANS NOW TO BE AT THE INAUGURATION WEEKEND PROTESTS! We need millions in the streets in DC,” he ranted. Doing what we won’t know until he sends instructions? Does he have storming the White House in mind and/or the inaugural platform to prevent Trump’s swearing in?

“5. YOU SHOULD RUN FOR OFFICE.” Relatively few are cut out for or are interested in becoming part of America’s corrupt system.

I’ve stressed repeatedly. It’s too debauched to fix. Voting is a waste of time. The only solution is nonviolent grassroots revolution. Nothing else can work.

Moore is no patriot. Supporting coup d’etat actions to undermine Trump shows what he really stands for.

