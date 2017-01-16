Elijah Wood Reveals Hollywood’s Rampant Organized Pedophilia Problem (VIDEO)

At this point in our nation’s history, information and knowledge are key. They will most likely be the two single biggest factors that determine whether we the people are able to retain this republic of ours, or whether we lose it to a tyrannical police state. Right now, many Americans have absolutely no idea what is really going on in this country, because the very institutions people should be able to trust for honest and reliable information, are outright lying to them, and it keeps getting worse.

Turn on your television, pick up a newspaper, or listen to the radio, and all you hear about today is “fake news” this, or “fake news” that. Today, almost everything coming out of the mainstream media is either a blatant lie, or a very small fraction of the whole truth. The global interests that own and run the media fully recognize that he who controls the information, controls, which is why we’ve seen a relentless effort lately by the mainstream media to regain their stranglehold on information.

As part of that effort, the mainstream media has enlisted social media giants to help stifle free speech, which is why social media is now crawling with liberal hacks masquerading as “fact checkers” such as the perverted slobs who run Snopes. Recall that the same people who are determining what is “real,” and what is “fake,” are the same people that assured us Donald Trump could never win the election, and they’re the same people telling you that the economy is doing great, even though 95,000,000 Americans are out of work.

This group of elites, the ones acting as the new “arbiters of free speech,” and the ones determining what you are “allowed” to know, and what you are not, are also the same people who are insisting that Donald Trump will not be a legitimate President, they’re the same people who have plans to create the largest riots and civil uprising this nation has ever seen on January 20th, and they’re the same people who plan to fight President Trump by any means necessary.

Why then, when those very same people say that #PizzaGate, or any of the other stories about child pedophilia rings are all “fake news,” do people believe them? There is nothing remotely FAKE about them. In the following video, I discuss how the far-left, which includes the mainstream media, Hollywood and coastal elites, academia, and corrupt politicians, have taken over the free-flow of information in this country, and what’s at stake if we don’t get it back.

I review what was talked about in a prior article from State of the Nation, which suggested that if We the People don’t act now, and make it our mission to Starve the Beast while we still can, then we have no one to blame but ourselves as this country slides off into a lawless abyss. As that happens, more innocent children will be harmed, and eventually so will everyone that isn’t part of the ruling class.

Our Founding Fathers and all of our greatest leaders have each known that for this nation to survive and thrive, active and informed involvement of the people is required, emphasis on the word “informed.” As I said above, the far-left understand one simple fact: He who controls the information, controls. That is why they intend to be the ones who retain control. Recall the words of Thomas Jefferson:

“If a nation expects to be ignorant and free in a state of civilization, it expects what never was, and what never will be.”

Centuries later, Ronald Reagan said:

“Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same, or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children’s children what it was once like in the United States where men were free.”

Those words have never been as true in our nation’s history as they are today, but many Americans just aren’t getting it. It pains me to say this, but with each passing day that Americans do not make a stand against the mainstream media, I believe our republic gets one step closer to no longer being capable of being saved through political means.

Because of how corrupt and dishonest both the mainstream media and our politicians are, we are fast approaching a point when any hope of finding a peaceful and diplomatic resolve to our differences will finally become extinguished. The far-left realizes that, which is why they are preparing to get violent unless their demands are met, and Donald Trump steps down.

The Free Thought Project writes:

“The Number one problem in Hollywood was and always will be pedophilia.” -Corey Feldman, During interview with ABC News

Up until now, Corey Feldman’s attempt to blow the whistle on pedophilia and child abuse in Hollywood, have fallen on deaf ears. The actor’s troubled past made him easily dismissable in the mainstream, and his bombshell accusations were simply swept under the rug.

However, Feldman’s claims have now been backed up by another Hollywood child star. Hollywood is in the midst of a massive sexual abuse scandal, which can be compared to that of Jimmy Savile in Britain, childhood star turned adult actor Elijah Wood has claimed.

Coming onto the silver screen for the first time in Back to the Future Part II in 1989, Wood has been a critically acclaimed actor for decades. At age 35, Elijah has now come forward in a recent interview to blow the lid off of the dark underground world of child acting in Hollywood.

In an interview with the Sunday Times, Wood dropped a bombshell, noting how child actors were regularly “preyed upon” by industry figures. “Clearly something major was going on in Hollywood,” said Wood. “It was all organized.”

What Wood is talking about is the rampant sexual abuse of childhood actors which has been previously exposed by Corey Feldman as well as Corey Haim. In an episode of their reality TV show, The Two Coreys, a candid fight broke out during which Haim claimed Feldman stood by and watched as a person Feldman “still hangs out with” and is “best friends with” proceeded to “rape” the 14-year-old Haim.

“There are a lot of vipers in this industry, people who only have their own interests in mind,” continued Elijah Wood in his interview. “There is a darkness in the underbelly – if you can imagine it, it’s probably happened.”

When noting how he was able to escape the molestation during his childhood in Hollywood, Elijah noted that he had good parents who protected him and who did not let him attend these parties. “She was far more concerned with raising me to be a good human than facilitating my career,” he said.

Wood says the abuse runs unchecked because the victims “can’t speak as loudly as people in power.” “That’s the tragedy of attempting to reveal what is happening to innocent people,” he said. “They can be squashed but their lives have been irreparably damaged.” What Wood is referring to is the immense power of Hollywood elites to control the narrative and quash any allegations of abuse before they even happen.

The same owners of Hollywood also own the majority of other mainstream media. While none of them are specifically implicated, a handful of people, News Corp. President Peter Chernin, Paramount Pictures Chairman Brad Grey, Walt Disney Co. Chief Executive Robert Iger, Sony Pictures Chairman Michael Lynton, Warner Bros. Chairman Kevin Tsujihara, CBS Corp. Chief Executive Leslie Moonves whose great uncle was the first prime minister of Israel, MGM Chairman Terrence Lanni, and former NBC Universal Chief Executive Jeff Zucker, who is currently the president of CNN Worldwide, all run the movie industry as well as the television and news scenes.

With the massive resources of the mainstream media, covering up the allegations of rape of dozens of children would be a simple task.

“If you’re innocent you have very little knowledge of the world and you want to succeed,” explained Elijah of the poor children and their parents who become easy prey as they seek out their dreams of becoming Hollywood stars.

Another sad facet to this underground world of child predation is the fact that police not only look the other way, but they’ve often been exposed for participating in it.

Last year, an abuse survivor bravely broke her silence to tell her horrific childhood story. In an interview with Sky News, Esther Baker, 32, explained how she and other children were raped by the elite and politicians as uniformed police officers stood guard. Also last year, Jessa Dillow-Crisp testified at the Colorado State Capitol, during Human Trafficking Awareness and Advocacy Day, about the horrible experiences that she had in her past.

“I was a little girl and was sexually abused by family members. I had to pose for pornographers and was sold to countless men on a daily basis,” she said.

To make matters even more hopeless for the woman, she was unable to report the abuse or go to the police because there were a number of police officers who were actually involved in the kidnapping and abuse.

“There was gang raping, the police officer who handcuffed me and raped me, told me I would be put in jail if I opened my voice,” she said.

Sadly, positions of power, whether state-backed or not often attract society’s worst. Knowing they are above the law, these sickos are allowed to target innocence for their own disgusting desires. In his interview, Elijah Wood summed up this notion perfectly when he said, “People with parasitic interests will see you as their prey.” And, unfortunately, they continue to get away with it.

