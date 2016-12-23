Facebook News Censoring Ministry of Truth

In 1984, Orwell described Oceania’s Ministry of Peace involved in warmaking and Ministry of Truth concealing it. Unwanted material went down memory holes to “be whirled away (in) enormous furnaces…devoured by the flames,” he wrote.

“(T)here were the directing brains who co-ordinated the whole effort and laid down the lines of policy which made it necessary that this fragment of the past should be preserved, that one falsified, and the other rubbed out of existence.”

No furnaces needed in America, no ceremonial book-burnings, censorship accomplished with electronic ease, social media a prime target, Facebook a willing accomplice.

It’s targeting unwanted truth-telling, wanting it censored or eliminated, claiming its fake news – media scoundrels featuring it, called “legitimate news outlets,” not affected.

A day ago, I posted this comment on my Facebook page: Note: my truth-telling is endangered by Facebook calling it fake news to censor me.

Most of my Facebook postings attract small numbers of likes, comments and/or shares. In a few hours, this remark drew 117 likes, around two dozen comments and 31 shares.

One responder named Ava Gardner, the famed actress long ago passed away, said “(t)he sick thing is that the government gets private companies to do their censorship for them…”

Facebook’s News Feed intends using so-called fact-checkers to censor unwanted hard truths. A preliminary list shows where this is going.

It includes the neocon/CIA connected Washington Post, AP News, Factcheck.org, Politifact, Snopes, and two anti-Russian Ukrainian groups among others – all biased against truth-telling on major issues.

Any material so-called fact-checkers disagree with gets reviewed by Facebook representatives, then sent to third-party checkers to decide what’s “fake” or “real” – First Amendment rights discarded entirely.

Perhaps only sanitized content acceptable to America’s deep state will be allowed once this assault on free expression is fully implemented – hard truths on major issues censored or deleted.

Facebook’s algorithm decides what’s featured and what’s not to assure sources it calls “legitimate news outlets” get top billing – notorious proliferators of fake news, truth and full disclosure on issues mattering most prohibited.

According to Facebook’s News Feed vice president Adam Mosseri, “(w)ere going to keep working on this problems for as long as it takes to get it right.”

Speech, media and academic freedoms are most important. Without them, all others are threatened.

Voltaire once said he might disagree with something said, but he’d “defend to the death (the) right to say it.”