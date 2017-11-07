Fake CIA Documents Linking Iran to Al-Qaeda

Iran fundamentally opposes ISIS, al-Qaeda and other US-created terrorist groups. It’s aiding Syria, Hezbollah and Russia combat them.

The notion of an Iranian/al-Qaeda link is absurd on its face, a CIA scheme to give Trump (fake) ammunition to abandon the JCPOA nuclear deal, along with perhaps a pretext to wage war on the country – implementing longstanding US regime change plans.

CIA spokesman Ryan Trapani said the following:

“Documents collected during the (May 2011) bin Laden raid, which have been declassified, indicate Iran and al-Qaeda have an agreement to not target each other.”

“The documents indicate bin Laden referred to Iran as the ‘main artery’ for al-Qaeda to move funds, personnel and communications.”

Documents released were fake. Claims of “secret dealings” between Iran and al-Qaeda, implying ties to bin Laden, are phony.

Fact: Obama did not kill Osama. He died of natural causes in December 2001 – reported by the New York Times, BBC, Fox News and other major media.

Then-Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf said “(t)he truth is that Osama bin Laden is dead.”

David Ray Griffin’s must read book on the topic titled “Osama Bin Laden: Dead or Alive?” explained it best with scholarly accuracy.

Bin Laden was seriously ill from kidney disease and other ailments. In July 2001, he was treated at the American Hospital in Dubai.

On September 10, 2001 (one day before 9/11), CBS News anchor Dan Rather reported his admittance to a Rawalpindi, Pakistan hospital.

He had nothing to do with 9/11. He died and was interred in southeast Afghanistan – a decade before Obama claimed US navy seals and CIA operatives killed him in Abbottabad, Pakistan.

Information about his 2001 death was suppressed in reporting Obama’s Big Lie, most Americans none the wiser.

Newly released CIA documents, claiming Iran and al-Qaeda conspired to attack US interests in Saudi Arabia and the Gulf region is a colossal hoax.

Al-Qaeda is a US creation, serving its interests as imperial foot soldiers – armed, funded, trained and directed by CIA operatives and US special forces, used for hostilities in Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Yemen, Somalia, the Philippines, and anywhere else its fighters are deployed, including against Iran if ordered.

The notion of Tehran supplying al-Qaeda elements with “money, arms (and) training in Hezbollah camps in Lebanon,” as claimed by the CIA, is a Big Lie, vilifying the country unjustly, perhaps ahead of a diabolical US plot against it.

Fact: Nothing from the CIA is credible, operating as a global mafia hit squad. Western media regurgitate state-sponsored disinformation, fake news and Big Lies, pretending reports are credible.

Bin Laden wasn’t in Abbottabad at the time of the high-profile raid. It’s unclear who was, or if any so-called documents were discovered, certainly nothing linking long ago deceased bin Laden to Iran.

When alive, he was an unwitting CIA asset in Afghanistan in the 1980s during Soviet Russia’s occupation, recruited by Pakistani intelligence.

Current al-Qaeda leadership was recruited by CIA operatives, taking orders from Langley and Pentagon commanders, working for US interests, not opposing them, a longstanding enemy of Iran, not an ally as falsely claimed.

According to former CIA analyst Edward Price, what’s going on is a “ploy” similar to what preceded 2003 US aggression on Iraq, Iran now the target.

The notion of an Iranian tie to al-Qaeda is baloney, a sinister fabrication.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif dismissed phony US allegations as an attempt to “whitewash” the truth about America’s responsibility for 9/11 along with its “allies.”

One document quoting bin Laden, saying “(a)nyone who wants to strike America, Iran is ready to support him and help him with their frank and clear rhetoric” is a clear fabrication. – composed by the CIA in Langley, not found in Abbottabad.

It’s unclear if anything significant was found there – also unclear who was killed.

In August 2011, 30 US forces died when their helicopter in Afghanistan went down, 25 casualties from Seal Team Six, involved months earlier in Abbottabad.

A coincidence or sinister US plot to silence them?

