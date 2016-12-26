Meet the Master Of Sorcery, Fakery and Deceit- Reviewing the Obama Years (VIDEO)

(Part 1)



In the following essays beginning with this one I intend to provide a birds-eye overview of the past 8 years which Barack Obama has been occupying the position of president of the United States. My aim is to highlight numerous events we were all witnesses to that suggest that Obama’s legacy in the eyes of humanity is one of supreme deception and fakery in a manner unprecedented and never before seen in a politician. My interest is not so much to focus on the politics, although that we will also do, but more so to focus on the psychological impact the Obama years have had on its target audience, the people of America and people and nation states around the world.

Few sorcerers and master deceivers throughout history have attempted, much less pulled off, what the master sorcerer Barry Soetoro, better known as Barack Hussein Obama, has done in his long 8 year reign as the person occupying the position of president. In other words this series of essays will seek to expose what I call the Obama administration psyop on all of humanity. Yes, all of humanity! We will discuss how the Obama psyop was implemented, who his masters were, what his (their) main goals were, what they did and didn’t accomplish and what Obama represents in the consciousness of all humanity and in the archives of American history.

I urge readers to put aside their political differences and listen carefully to the issues raised here. As I’ve already stated I firmly believe Obama is one of the master deceivers of our times and we should seek to put this information out as soon as possible in a manner that will encourage others to see this for themselves. This process, I believe will act as a form of psychological damage control and will help potentially begin the healing and recovery process as we all distance ourselves from this deceptive man. I will make my case as we go along but first let’s begin by looking at the lunacy of the times in which we live.

Here’s a fact no one can deny any longer. The current acting president of the United States “Barack Obama” posted a birth certificate short-form on the whitehouse.gov official website as official “proof” of where he was born. The single electronic document was the bases on which many Obama supporters and those believing mainstream media news and Hollywood propaganda rationalized what came to be known as the “birthers” name-calling mockery campaign. Remember that? In his famous “remember that?” speech seen in the video below Obama asks the same question only he’s mocking those silly “birthers”.

Why am I showing this? Because that entire delusion is now blown wide open and that document posted on the White House website as the ultimate “proof” of Obama’s birth place (remember that?!!) has now been proven to be 100% fraudulent. This conclusion has been made by Maricopa County sheriff Joe Arpaio in Arizona with the help of experts and investigators who had been working on this investigation for five years.

Curiously, mysteriously and perhaps frighteningly however the biggest surprise in this story is the mainstream media’s non-coverage of this otherwise historic and objective development given the implications it has on the legitimacy of the past 8 Obama years. Can you see where we are going with this in terms of mass mind control and sorcery?

Worse than just not covering this historic development (a mass mind control phenomenon we’ll discuss later) some mass media outlets did actually briefly mention the final determination by the investigation team but in a manner that dodges the objective evidence and purposely focuses then smears and discredits lead investigtor sheriff Joe Arpaio to make the story less believable somehow. This is propaganda comparable to the “Russia influenced the election” created by the now desperate Obama CIA mass media complex just before the December 19, 2016 electoral college voting that officially made Trump the 45th president of the United States.

The magnitude and significance of a sitting president who can’t even put to rest a simple birth certificate question is something everyone should stop and let sink in. Ask yourself, why are we dealing with an “internet” file to begin with?? Why was this even an issue to begin with? This is a very significant and very reasonable question in more ways than you can imagine. Why did it take five years to finally solve this puzzle? Was the timetable for the release of this final report on the birth certificate deliberate? Some of these questions are questions only Obama himself and his assistant liars and sorcerers can answer. Also, I believe this issue (of the phony artificially built electronic birth certificate) is a very symbolic reminder of just how fake and inauthentic Obama and his entire administration really was. With all that said, now let’s turn our attention to some of the other pieces of the puzzle that make up the Obama years of deception.

Obama ushers in era of mass legal propaganda and fiction

If any of this sounds crazy to you so far it’s because it is crazy. Sorcery is defined as (see bold emphasis):

the art, practices, or spells of a person who is supposed to exercise supernatural powers through the aid of evil spirits; black magic; witchery.

And, black magic is defined as:

magic used for evil purposes;

As you can see, the spell put on the masses to believe the Obama delusions and lies of the past 8 years was magical or supernatural in nature and it was specifically designed for evil purposes (to purposely deceive the masses).

The in-your-face lies and deception I’ve described so far is very typical of the twisted times in which we live and most people are not even aware they’ve been sucked into a very sophisticated level of sorcery and mass deception. Millions of Americans are still not aware that they are caught inside a fictional bubble playing itself out in lieu of reality. This 8 year fictional soap opera presented one fictional “story” after another as “reality”. A dilemma millions of Americans will have to reconcile and psychologically work their ways out of on their own without feeling like they’ve lost their minds. That’s because without the masses realizing this these stories became the norm even though these stories made no logical sense.

Many stories told to us by the sorcerers were not only fictional in nature but they simultaneously completely ignored the actual organic, concrete realities recognized by our own unconscious brains. These “stories” and events were stamped as real and genuine even though independent investigations and conclusions drawn from these events by independent journalists, honest truth seekers and researchers outlined convincing cases for these “stories” being outright fakery.

This clever and improbable skill at flipping reality on its head and bending and twisting any resemblance of truth while selling vicious lies as the truth is a masterful skill few could sell as Obama the sorcerer was able to sell to the masses the past 8 years.

This mass mind control and fictional reality was greatly accelerated during the Obama years in ways most people cannot wrap around their heads. Nonetheless as we conclude the Obama era and pull further and further away from the target many will realize the true nature of this very dark era packed with astounding levels of fakery and mass sorcery targeted all along at the minds of millions of Americans.

For the first time in American history we were introduced to the concept of Integrated Capstone Events (ICE), “active shooter drills” in schools across America, the concept of DHS being involved in school activities as well as the concept of “lockdown” as I’ve been writing about for years. The role of the “lockdown” introduced in 2013 during the Chris Dorner manhunt and later the Boston bombing “event” I suspect was primarily to control the environment during one of these staged events. After all, during a controlled event you can’t have people running around taking photos and videos and telling THEIR stories can you? We’ll get into specific examples of how “lockdown” was used effectively in these psyop events later in this series.

For the first time we were staring at so many DHS drills that on several occasions they seem to have gone live with crisis actors playing multiple roles. The narratives produced by the mainstream media while covering these events then seemed to change by the hour in order to conveniently fit the narrative desired by the deep state. For the first time in American history no one was allowed to chime in on what really happened or what they saw. Much more on this later.

In addition to all of this Obama also amended the 1948 Smith-Mundt act with the 2012 NDAA and made state propaganda legal yet most Americans have no idea of this much less the implications of this.

As I see it Obama, a master deceiver and sorcerer, was put in the White House using the “hope and change” psyop campaign which then acted as the trigger for this historic era of mass sorcery and deceit. The enemy followed a specific pattern of mass deception and followed through with a deliberate set of tactics with the intention of causing the most possible damage. This equates to mass sorcery by definition as I discussed earlier.

After the Obama inauguration in January 2009 the rest seems like a blur to many people only because the “stories” took on a supernatural or surreal quality to it and bizarre stories came at us at record speeds making it difficult to keep up with.

Ask yourself, can you remember any presidency when things happened so fast and so often? We had reportedly over 162+ mass shootings under Obama alone and many of us know that many of these were suspected of being staged at some level- meaning planned, orchestrated and executed by elements in the deep state.

During the Obama years we were told stories by his CIA controlled mainstream media that seemed so odd, so impossible and so fake that for the sake of sanity the masses chose to simply believe these stories or at least not question them to avoid being ridiculed.

In summary, the sorcerer and his sorcerers paralyzed America for 8 long years on the heals of the long and dark Bush years and we can only hope that America recovers from this mental assault. And as already mentioned, this necessary recovery process is the main purpose of these articles.

Moving forward I will peel away at various stories and try to appeal to truth seekers and honest researchers to consider the collective evidence that indicates that many stories of the past 8 years were what today we call fake news in every way shape and form.

The truth is that the Obama administration single-handedly changed the way millions of Americans think. He single-handedly wiped out the critical thinking portion of their brains and lulled them to such a deep sleep that they do exactly what he (they) says. This state of mass mind control was taken advantage of (if not orchestrated) by George Soros and others like the Hillary campaign, the DNC and the powerful players in Washington DC pushing the same global agenda. Call it mind control or call it outright corruption. With the Obama years it is difficult at times to distinguish the difference if there is any. The question one must wonder then is- does a state of radical out of control corruption represent an altered state of mind? I’ll leave that to readers to consider. When it was all done a new era of over-the-top corruption, propaganda and fictional reality was born.

In the next essay I will discuss how Obama ushered in what I’ve been calling the children of the new world order and a lot more. If this message resonates with you please share.