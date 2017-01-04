Far-Left Plotting Violent Anti-American Revolution On Inauguration Day (VIDEO)

Thanks largely to a woefully corrupt and dishonest mainstream media that’s in bed with far-left elites and the Democrat Party, most Americans are asleep at the wheel with regard to how much danger is brewing for the entire nation on Donald Trump’s Inauguration Day. The question only one person seems to be asking is World Net Daily’s Garth Kant, who asks:

“Could the left really attempt a violent revolution to overthrow the U.S. government and overturn the American way of life?”

Not only COULD they, but they WILL try, according to Douglas V. Gibbs, who has appeared as a commentator on Fox News and is a radio talk-show host in Los Angeles. In a recent article published in the Canada Free Press titled, “Democrats Prepare for Violent Revolution,” Gibbs warns that it won’t be a liberal revolution. It will be a communist revolution. Over the years, the mainstream media has conditioned the American people well not to call the far-left out for what it is now, and always has been, which is a Communist movement. Not convinced the far-left has its original in Communism? This warning given in 1961 should open your eyes.

After examining all the evidence, not the least of which includes the fact that virtually today’s entire Democrat platform has been stolen directly from the former Soviet Union’s 45 Goals to Destroy the United States written during the height of the Cold War, Gibbs concludes a revolution attempt is not only necessarily imminent, but also that it WILL happen once all various pieces fall into place. Gibbs says,

“They [the far-left] are in full preparation for social and economic collapse, or a violent revolution.”

Americans continue to vastly underestimate the desperation of a radical outgoing President whose entire legacy is going to be wiped out not long after Trump is sworn in. The “fundamental change” Obama promised, and then delivered on behalf of his globalist backers during the last eight years, was the culmination of his entire life’s work. Now, it’s all about to be erased because Obama never anticipated the system that has been abused, corrupted, and manipulated by the far-left and their biggest professional global agitator, George Soros, would not be corrupt enough to predetermine his successor.

All the evidence pointing toward massive violence erupting in the near future is out in the open, and it’s there for anyone willing enough to open their eyes and look. Recall what the financial backer behind so many of these far-left activist groups, George Soros, famously said back in September. He said, “Western Society Must Fall Before One World Government Can Be Established.” Since that time, Soros has been actively engaged in the destruction of free speech by aiding social media platforms with their efforts to censor conservatives.

As a society, we’ve reached a point where conservatives are being silenced on social media, while far-left groups are actively recruiting on the very same platforms looking for people who are willing to commit acts of violence on Inauguration Day. You can learn more about that in: Mole Reveals Terrorist Group’s Violent Plans For U.S. Inauguration Day. In the video below, I review why all the evidence Douglas Gibbs refers to suggests that Barack Obama and George Soros are leading Donald Trump directly Into a violent no-win situation, and there isn’t a single thing President-Elect Trump can do about it.

In their own words, the far-left has said it plans to create the largest civil unrest the country has ever seen. That level of chaos would prompt a state of “public emergency,” and could easily force a newly sworn in President Trump to use the John Warner Defense Authorization Act (signed into law in 2006), to restore “public order.” What people fail to recognize, is that it matters not if Trump wants to, he may be forced to.

At the end of the article below from TruthUncensored.com, I provide links to over 2000 pages of official government documents (from their original sources) to anyone who thinks the links at the bottom discussing the steps the government has already taken toward Martial Law is “conspiracy,” that they are sorely mistaken.

Lauren Richardson at Truth Uncensored writes:

As President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration nears there is growing concern over radical leftists calling for thousands of activists to descend upon Washington D.C in protest of his unprecedented win over Hillary Clinton.

All over the country there are stunning videos of anti-Trump riots, both before and after the election, showing the drastic level the leftist movement is capable of taking under the the “Not My President” movement.

But could the left really attempt a violent revolution to overthrow the U.S. government and overturn the American way of life asks Garth Kant, WND?

Not only could they, but they will try, according to Douglas V. Gibbs, who has appeared as a commentator on Fox News and is a radio talk-show host in Los Angeles.

And it won’t be a liberal revolution. It will be a communist revolution.

That’s the prediction Gibbs made in an article published Friday in the Canada Free Press titled, “Democrats Prepare for Violent Revolution.”



Examining the evidence, he concludes a revolution attempt is not necessarily imminent, but that it will happen, once various pieces fall into place.

Gibbs declared, “They are in full preparation for social and economic collapse, or a violent revolution.”

He cites the website DisruptJ20 and its “Call for a bold mobilization against the inauguration of Donald Trump on January 20, 2017.”

Gibbs quotes Michael Moore explaining, “It is their goal to “block, obstruct, disrupt, and do whatever they can to prevent the onslaught that is going to happen with Donald Trump.”

The group’s intense anger and hatred is clear in its statement:

“Trump stands for tyranny, greed, and misogyny. He is the champion of neo-nazis and white Nationalists, of the police who kill the Black, Brown and poor on a daily basis, of racist border agents and sadistic prison guards, of the FBI and NSA who tap your phone and read your email.”

It is Gibbs’ contention that, “The liberal leftists want desperately to sabotage the Trump administration, and possibly overthrow the entire government. For their socialist big government agenda, the ends justifies the means.”

Why now?

Because, he explained, “[U]nder Obama, the veil was raised. Why worry about exposure now? They’ve been poking the right-of-center groups in the chest for years, trying to instigate a violent response, and they never got it.”

“Now,” he continued, “they may be realizing, it is up to them to initiate the violence. It is up to the leftists to finally launch the true coup. Or, at least that is what a lot of people think.”

Evidence that could support his theory is not hard to come by, as the left is becoming increasingly violent.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, leftist riots broke out in cities across the country, the worst perhaps in San Jose, California, and in Chicago.

Protesters vs. Marines in Tampa:

The Washington Post headline on June, 3, blared, “Ugly, bloody scenes in San Jose as protesters attack Trump supporters outside rally.”

The paper reported how video caught several people punching Trump supporters with “furious fights spilling from street corner to street corner, often with no police in sight.”

The Post said protesters jumped on cars and pelted Trump supporters with eggs and water balloons, including one woman trapped in front of a door by a mob while they screamed obscenities at her.

It was later learned that a similar anti-Trump riot in Chicago in March was organized by such well-known leftist groups as ANSWER and La Raza. ANSWER is also sponsoring the inauguration protest.

Austin police fight off protesters:

The violence expanded after the election.

WND reported assassination threats against Trump accompanied the nationwide rioting.

Often-violent anti-Trump protests broke out in cities including Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, Denver, Minneapolis, Baltimore, Seattle, Tampa, Dallas and Oakland, California.

In Chicago, a video showed a mob of young black men beating and dragging through the streets a white man who voted for Trump.

CLICK TO SEE THE VIDEO (WARNING: GRAPHIC)

Portland, Oregon police termed a protest a riot after “anarchists” threw objects at officers, vandalized local businesses and damaged cars.

Some 1,000 protesters in Oakland broke store windows, left graffiti on buildings and threw M-80 firecrackers, Molotov cocktails and bottles at police officers, authorities told CNN.

And that’s only the beginning, if Gibbs is right.



He suggests the left will inevitably move on to more violence following the election of Trump, because “the realization that the Democrats are losing grip on their transformational agenda in the rest of the country has slammed the leftists square in the face.”

Gibbs asserts the leftists “hate any opposition, and are willing to do whatever it takes to either win over their opposition, or silence and eliminate their opposition.”

The next step by the left, according to Gibbs, is the stockpiling of arms.

“Now, it’s the liberals who are suddenly worried, and stockpiling food, guns, and emergency supplies,” he observed. “Trump’s 2016 win was a wake-up call. Their cheating, lying and violence was not enough to stop the man, and his very unorthodox approach to politics.”

Gibbs sees the left’s hysteria as now having gone beyond insanity, marking a transition to violent anger.

He believes the hysteria arose because the left they thought they had finally defeated the right permanently with the election of Obama, and that the election of Hillary Clinton would seal the deal.

“They only needed, now, to disarm the crazy right-wing bastards,” wrote Gibbs. “Then, with a faint whimper, the last of the opposition to the liberal left agenda would be gone.”

It seemed to them a near-certainty, but when it all came crashing down on Nov. 8, it was a disorienting “shock to the system. Nobody on the left side of the aisle expected that Trump had a snowball’s chance in Hell to win the 2016 Election. All of their skewed poll numbers said Hillary was going to win.”

Gibbs portrayed the left as in a state similar to post-traumatic stress disorder.

The left, as he sees it, is having trouble adjusting to a reality they can’t tolerate. So now, they are buying guns as well as preparing for resistance.

Even though the caricature of a leftist may preach tolerance, “peace, love and understanding,” Gibbs sees the left as having been primed for a darker sort of political activism.

“Violence has become a norm,” he observed. “The younger generation has been taught so well to go off into violent fits with ease that we have been even seeing their violence erupt at various shopping malls during the Christmas season.”



And that’s because, “Freedom of Speech and Freedom of the Press is fine as long as you agree with the liberal left. Disagreement with leftism is so upsetting that on college campuses they need safe zones to protect themselves from being offended by conservative thoughts or words.”

Gibbs maintains the ambition of the left is nothing new and that is has always been revolution. The change is that it may be moving into a violent phase.

“It’s a communist uprising, in truth,” he bluntly asserted. “It’s what they’ve been working towards since before any of us were born. The real coup, however, began in 2008, after a century long reeducation of society”.

“Yet,” he continued, “to their surprise, they somehow lost the White House in 2016. So, when the political angle doesn’t work, that is when tyranny reaches into their bag of violent tricks.”

Gibbs contends, “like all communist uprisings, it will all begin as something good and meaningful. It will be launched as a peaceful protest.”

But, “Darkness always first appears as an angel of light.”

He believes, once the forces of violence on the left have captured enough momentum, the eventual trigger for their attempted revolution will be a major crisis that throws the nation into turmoil, such as an economic collapse or, even more likely, he thinks, a devastating terrorist attack.

“Is all of this we’ve discussed here enough for the liberal left to set off some kind of a violent revolution?” asks Gibbs in summation.

“Yes. But, they won’t. Not yet, anyway.”



Just so there is no confusion about where the information I am presenting comes from, all of the government documents referenced in the video and throughout the post are included for your download directly from the source. Please note that all but but one or two come from the official sites of The White House, U.S. Congress, U.S. Army, United Nations, The Official United States Federal Code, and Freedom of Information Act requests.

“Conspiracy Theory” That!

