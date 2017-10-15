Breaking News

‘Farmers for America’ (VIDEO)

There’s no escaping it. Food—real food, the kind that actually provides nutrients—comes from farms.

But with the average age of today’s farmer being 60, and young people unable to afford farmland and equipment, who will grow our food?

“Farmers for America,” is a documentary that explores the changing American farm scene and changing consumer trends. The film takes a close look at today’s farmers, and those standing in line to replace them. Can their spirit and energy bring urban and rural America together over our common need for food?

Watch the ‘Farmers for America’ trailer

h/t: Organic Consumers Association

