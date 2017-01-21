U.S. Federal Judge Makes Example of Race-Baiting Prosecutor by Dropping Hammer (VIDEO)

When Freddie Gray was killed in Baltimore in 2015, Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn J. Mosby over-inserted herself into the case.

While it is normal for a prosecutor to be zealous about a case, for Mosby, getting the officers allegedly involved in the death seemed something of a holy crusade.

A prosecutor’s job is to work for the truth, wherever that might lead you.

The officers involved thought Mosby went beyond her job and sued her.

Now a judge has upheld the cops’ right to continue with the lawsuit.

Despite the fact that this is a civil case, expect to hear the race baiters yelling asinine comments like, “She’s innocent until proven guilty…” Hmmmm. First of all, that would only apply in criminal cases, but since when do liberals or race-baiters let facts get in the way of their arguments, right?

Second, I wonder if they’ll mean “innocent until proven guilty” the way the officers Mosby tried to lynch were innocent until proven guilty? Nah. Probably not. We’ll be told that was “totally different” I’m sure… Furthermore, would it be inappropriate if there were multiple press conferences held outside the court during Mosby’s civil trial with a white police officer yelling:

“This is your moment… this is your time…”

I didn’t think so! It’s time for anyone who supported Ms. Mosby’s crusade of injustice to come to terms with the fact that the woman is a racist, a despicable human being, and a disgrace to the legal profession. When I originally heard that a Georgetown professor had filed charges that Mosby be disbarred, I could hardly contain myself!

In the video below, I review the most recent news that broke this past week about Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn J. Mosby. Not only is she now in a fight to keep from being disbarred, in a rare ruling of its kind, U.S. District Judge Marvin J. Garbis recently dropped the hammer on Ms. Mosby in favor of the police officers who are suing her.

There is no room for race-baiting garbage like Mosby anywhere in the legal profession, much less in the office of the prosecutor. While I do not currently practice law, I am an attorney, and I would have enjoyed being a fly on the wall in any first year Criminal Law class around the country when Prosecutor Mosby [cough] held the press conference where she famously said:

“….To the youth of this city: I will seek justice on your behalf. This is a moment, this is your moment. Let’s ensure that we have peaceful and productive rallies that will develop structural and systemic changes for generations to come. You’re at the forefront of this cause. And as young people, our time is now.”

What?!?!?! Are you kidding? There’s an old saying in the legal profession, and it’s a shame Ms. Mosby that she apparently was not familiar with it. It’s a phrase Trey Gowdy didn’t coin, but one he often said during interviews while investigating the Benghazi cover-up:

“If you have the facts, pound the facts. If you have the law on your side, pound the law. If you have neither on your side, pound the table.”

I’m not suggesting the officers involved in the Freddie Gray case did nothing wrong. I’m not familiar enough with all the facts to make that determination. Any first year law student however, should have been able to determine that Marilyn Mosby didn’t have anything that came within a country mile of justification for murder charges against the six officers of the Baltimore police force, and that is what she chose to charge them with.

Anyone who is not an attorney, or not familiar with the elements required to prove a charge of murder, who still thinks the acquittal of all any of the officers was somehow a miscarriage of justice… I have two words for you: “Shut up!” Please, quit while you’re ahead!

From Conservative Tribune:

Five of the six police officers charged in Gray’s death have filed a lawsuit against Mosby, and on Jan. 6, U.S. District Judge Marvin J. Garbis ruled that some of the claims against Mosby can move forward, The Baltimore Sun reported.

Mosby’s attorneys claimed that as a prosecutor she had “absolute prosecutorial immunity” from being sued by those she was prosecuting — a claim that Garbis threw out.

“Plaintiffs’ malicious prosecution claims relate to her actions when functioning as an investigator and not as a prosecutor,” Garbis wrote in his 65-page ruling.

In general, a prosecutor is protected in the ordinary course of his/her duties of the job.

But said protection does not cover all actions.

It does not cover actions outside the scope of the normal prosecutorial actions.

It is not an absolute shield against defamation.

Garbis’ ruling is a good warning to prosecutors not to make it about agenda, but about sticking to the truth.



Quite frankly, U.S. District Judge Marvin J. Garbis’ ruling could not have come at a more perfect time, because in just five days the Race-Baiter-in-Chief, Barack Hussein Obama, is also being shown the exit door. I am by no means making excuses for what Marilyn Mosby did, but during President Obama’s presidency race-baiting literally became a cottage industry, and like President Obama, Ms. Mosby thought she could use the issue of race to advance her own personal political career at the expense of others, and it backfired miserably.

As it relates to the Freddie Gray case, the facts were never remotely on Marilyn Mosby’s side. Here are the facts:

At the time of Ms. Mosby’s crusade, Baltimore had a black mayor, black prosecutor, black chief of police, predominantly black city council, a police force whose majority was not white, and half the officers Mosby chose to prosecute for murder without any corroborating evidence were not white.

Let there be no doubt that there was racism involved in the Freddie Gray case, and with any luck, in addition to being disbarred, Marilyn Mosby will also go bankrupt as a result of the civil case the officers are bringing against her. The recent ruling by U.S. District Judge Marvin J. Garbis she help facilitate that.

Sheriff David Clarke said it best in the video clip below, when he said:

“You’re entitled to your own opinion, but not your own facts.”

Don’t let the door hit you in *** on the way out Marilyn! For more on Mosby being disbarred, see the article after the video below.







Steven Ahle writes:

A Georgetown law professor has filed disbarment charges against Marilyn Mosby for her corrupt prosecution of six Baltimore cops in the death of career criminal, Freddie Gray. There have now been 3 trials and Mosby hasn’t come close to winning one yet and has even been excoriated for withholding exculpatory evidence. The list of charges against Mosby are as follows:

That she did not have probable cause to believe that there was sufficient admissible evidence to support a conviction of the officers;

That she made public statements regarding the case which were false;

That she improperly withheld evidence from the defense that was exculpatory;

That she continued to prosecute cases after the judge assigned to hear the cases found insufficient evidence to support a conviction;

That she engaged in conduct that was dishonest, fraudulent, deceitful and which misrepresented the facts in the case.

From the beginning her persecution prosecution of the six officers was politically motivated from the very beginning and she showed support for Black Lives Matter and a couple of other radical Black organizations. Her announcement of the charges were nothing but pure political theater complete with Mosby saying she heard the cries of No Justice, No Peace. She made the claim during that press conference that the arrest was illegal because the knife was legal in Maryland, even though she knew it was illegal in Baltimore.

From Breitbart News:

Mosby finds herself between the proverbial – and well-deserved – rock and a hard place. If she decides not to proceed with a retrial of the first officer and trials of the other three – as she has been called to do – she reinforces the charge that she never had sufficient evidence to prove her case in the first place. If she proceeds to try these cases and loses, which is likely, she will reinforce the ethics charges, making her disbarment more probable.

The first cases Mosby brought to trial were certainly the strongest of the six. Having lost those, her chance of getting any convictions are close to zero. Barry Williams, the no-nonsense judge assigned to the cases, who is also black and a former Justice Department civil rights prosecutor, made no bones about the fact, in his acquittals of the two officers, that the prosecution was derelict and had insufficient evidence. As the remaining cases are no doubt weaker for the prosecution than the first three, Judge Williams left little room for Mosby to redeem herself.

More from Breitbart:

That the indictments were politically motivated by Mosby is without question. She had assumed the office barely 100 days before the Freddie Gray incident and no doubt thought that by indicting the arresting police officers – the targeted enemy of the rioting Black Lives Matter crowd – her political stock would go through the roof. But her political pandering didn’t stop with the indictments: Shortly after accusing attorneys for the indicted officers of conducting a “publicity blitz” and obtaining a gag order to keep them quiet, Mosby was photographed by the high-style Vogue magazine photographer Annie Leibowitz, and Vogue subsequently ran a gushing profile. And when rock singer Prince showed up in Baltimore for his first concert there in 14 years, he invited Mosby to the stage. Soon thereafter Maryland Democrat congressman Elijah Cummings publicly thanked God for her service – behavior than demonstrated her unprofessionalism and inexperience. Political motivation for an indictment is not in itself fatal. Coupled with lack of admissible evidence, it is.

Throw her out now.

