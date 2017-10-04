Federal Judge to Review Unredacted Hillary Emails

Her high crimes have gone unpunished since the 1990s, serving as co-president with husband Bill, New York senator and secretary of state – culpable for war crimes, racketeering and perjury, major offenses.

Expect no judgments against her no matter what comes out of Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly’s review – at most sullying her sordid reputation more than already.

Her September 21 court order followed Judicial Watch‘s (JW) April 2015 FOIA lawsuit – after Obama’s State Department failed to respond to its March request.

On September 28, JW said Judge Kollar-Kotelly will personally review Hillary’s redacted material from emails in camera (privately) – discussing her use of personal iPads and iPhones during her State Department tenure for agency business.

The State Department was ordered to file an affidavit, addressing why it objects to searching Hillary’s recovered emails. Kollar-Kotelly rejected arguments by Tillerson’s State Department and Trump’s Justice Department lawyers against doing it. JW seeks:

— “All records of requests by former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton or her staff to the State Department Office Security Technology seeking approval for the use of an iPad or iPhone for official government business; and — All communications within or between the Office of the Secretary of State, the Executive Secretariat, and the Office of the Secretary and the Office of Security Technology concerning, regarding, or related to the use of unauthorized electronic devices for official government business.”

Last June, JW submitted new evidence to the court, showing Hillary “knowingly used an unsecure BlackBerry device despite being warned by ‘security hawks’ against doing so.”

JW president Tom Fitton explained she knowingly violated required practice, a potentially criminal offense by using an “unsecure email system and risky iPads and smartphones to conduct classified and sensitive government business,” adding:

“It is frankly outrageous that Secretary Tillerson and Attorney General Sessions allow their agencies to cover up for and defend Hillary Clinton’s scandalous and potentially criminal conduct.”

Kollar-Kotelly ordered 13 sealed documents of Hillary’s material to be delivered to the court for in camera review by November 6, saying:

“Given the difficulty of adjudicating the applicability of the government misconduct exception in the abstract – assuming such an exception exists at all – and the practical reality that this litigation has reduced to relatively small portions of thirteen documents, the Court shall order in camera review of the contested materials.”

JW also wants the State Department ordered “to conduct a supplemental search of certain additional emails allegedly recovered by the Federal Bureau of Investigation on October 28, 2016.”

Kollar-Kotelly formerly was Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISA) presiding judge

