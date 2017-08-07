How Fluoride Damages Pineal Gland Health

Fluoride was originally added to the water supply sometime around the end of World War II in an effort to improve overall dental health. Despite the well wishes, no one anticipated the physical health dangers. Now, more and more people are recognizing the effects, and one of those is how it damages the pineal gland.

Fluoride: A Neurotoxin That Damages Your Pineal Gland

If you’ve never heard of the pineal gland, know it’s got a pretty important job. Located in the center of the brain, it’s responsible for melatonin synthesis (which plays a role in maintaining normal rhythms and sleep cycles), and also helps convert signals between our nervous and endocrine systems. Something about melatonin: it’s thought to act as a neuro-protector that could play a role in the aging process and Alzheimer’s, so when it’s messed up by things like fluoride, you can guess what happens. [1] Unfortunately, the pineal gland can develop problems because it can also absorb a lot of fluoride—even more than our bones.

Our bones are exposed to toxic fluoride much more than we might think. The World Health Organization (WHO) suggests: ”Fluoride levels above 1.5 mg per liter cause pitting of tooth enamel and deposits in bones.” [2] And because so much of the water supply in the U.S. is still fluoridated, we’re exposed to levels in the 2 to 5 mg range. This doesn’t even account for the fluoride in dental products.

Back to the pineal gland… Fluoride can accumulate and calcify on the gland, blocking its effectiveness, and these deposits can get worse as we age. [3] A blocked pineal gland could lead to things like trouble sleeping or weight gain. One study even suggests toxic calcification could lead to early onset of puberty in girls. [4]

How to Detoxify the Pineal Gland

If you want to detox and decalcify your pineal gland from fluoride, there are some easy things you can do! First, stop drinking fluoridated water; this means you should probably steer clear of tap water, choosing alkaline or distilled water instead. Another thing you could do is try fluoride-free dental products. Iodine may be another helpful tool to use for detoxifying your pineal gland from excessive fluoride.

So, now that you know a little bit about how fluoride can damage pineal gland health, what will you do to avoid it?

References:

Subscribe to The Sleuth Journal Newsletter for Daily Articles! Email *