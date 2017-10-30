Foods, Vitamins And Herbs That Boost Your Brain Power

The right foods will help you use your brain to the max, and the more you use it, the more you’ll challenge your brain to grow new cells, create new connections, and improve your problem-solving and memory functions.

Before I tell you about the many great foods that will keep your brain performing at its peak, remember — eat organic foods that are fresh and as close to their natural state as possible. Also, drink plenty of pure, clean water, which is 85% of your brain’s weight.

Did you know that water can actually increase your alertness? When you’re feeling sluggish in the afternoon, instead of grabbing a caffeinated, carbonated drink, pour yourself a tall glass of purified water.

Finally, pick foods your great, great grandparents would have eaten, and stay away from so-called modern, highly processed foods that are filled with nasty chemicals. Many foods today are genetically modified. So, they are not as nutritious as organic, natural foods. And even worse, they can be dangerous to your health.

Foods that Boost Your Brain Power

Research suggests that diets rich in berries reduce, or even reverse, declining brain function. Blueberries, in particular, have been shown to have the ability to improve memory and keep your brain “young.” They can also help you improve your balance and coordination.

Berries are rich in antioxidants which protect your brain cells from oxidation and free radical damage [1]. This means antioxidants may slow down brain aging and prevent disease, while promoting the growth of healthy brain cells. Berries are also some of the most colorful foods you can eat!

The Healthiest Berries

Blueberries

Blackberries

Red Grapes Strawberries

Raspberries

Cranberries Goji Berries

Mulberries

Boysenberries

The South American Acai Berry has more antioxidants than any other berry. Plus, it contains Omega Fatty Acids and is high in protein. Stick to bright colors when choosing other fruits and vegetables, too. Yellow, orange, and green vegetables are rich in beta-carotene, a powerful antioxidant that converts to vitamin A in your body. Dark leafy green vegetables and citrus fruits are packed with vitamin C.

Both vitamins are linked to improving your memory and reasoning powers and keeping your arteries functioning properly.

Foods High in Beta-Carotene & Vitamin C:

Mangos

Oranges

Carrots

Broccoli Tomatoes

Cantaloupe

Rainbow chard

Green, Red & Yellow Peppers

Vegetables and fruits also contain natural sugars that keep you alert. Your brain needs natural sugars to function at its best. Avocados are rich in good fat and vitamin E, while whole and sprouted grains are rich in fiber. Both are good for your circulatory system. And what’s good for your blood flow, is great for your brain.

The Importance of Essential Fatty Acids

Essential fatty acids are also necessary for maximum brain power, as well as promoting normal brain growth and development. Studies show that eating foods that are high in Omega Fatty Acids can reduce the risk of some disease, too. These fatty acids also help boost memory and your ability to learn new things!

Other sources of good Omega fatty Acids are marine plants, such as blue-green algae, and nut or seed oils.

All nuts, particularly walnuts, “feed your brain” because they keep your arteries clear and boost serotonin levels. Serotonin is a neurotransmitter that controls sleep, depression, memory, and other neurological processes. Raw unprocessed Organic Olive oil, Coconut Oil and hempseed oil also contain brain healthy fats, fibers, and proteins. I recommend 1-2 tablespoons daily.

Foods High in Folic Acid

Okra

Spinach

Lentils

Collards

Asparagus Black Beans

Garbanzo Beans

Romaine Lettuce

Black-Eyed Peas

Sunflower Seeds

Did you know that flaxseed, and real organic chocolate are brain food, too! They’re filled with vitamin E which keeps your brain healthy later in life. Real chocolate also releases dopamine, to enhance cognition and mood.

Be sure to eat chocolate that is minimally processed and retains the most pure cacao bean. That means either 100% organic cocoa powder or a dark chocolate bar with at least 75% cacao content. You’ll need to be careful of the chocolate you buy because some chocolate manufacturers use unhealthy and unethical practices.

Vitamins & Herbs that Boost Your Brain Power

These vitamins and minerals help your memory and reasoning powers while slowing down the signs of aging.

Vitamin A

Vitamin C Vitamin E

Folic Acid B Vitamins

Magnesium

Some researchers suggest that the herbs ginseng and gingko have a positive impact on your brain, keeping you alert and improving memory.

Did you know? Body cleansing can help boost your brain power, too. By eliminating the toxic chemicals and heavy metals that build up in your body from your environment and diet, you can rid your brain of dangerous free radicals that may contribute to disease and poor health.

Eating the proper foods enhances your brain functions. And, using your brain for reading and learning new skills, such as a musical instrument, a new language, or computer skills — even conquering crossword puzzles regularly will keep your brain quick and nimble.

Note: Processed foods are often too starchy, fatty, and sugary and will do more harm than good for your body and brain. You want raw, organic fruit and vegetables as often as possible. Live foods present your body with beneficial energy as well as their natural nutrients.

I also recommend getting a cellphone protector for your phone to reduce any harmful radiation leaking into your brain tissue.

