Breaking News

Gangstalking Is Murder (AUDIO)

Posted by
Date:
in: Government, Government Corruption, Multimedia, Sleuth Journal
Gangstalking Is Murder (AUDIO) | gangstalking | Government Government Corruption Multimedia Sleuth Journal
Kyknoord / Flickr

On this edition we are joined by attorney Keith Labella, editor of gangstalkingismurder.wordpress.com. Mr. Labella has researched gangstalking (also known as “mobbing”) for over a decade after his own experience with the phenomenon while working for a Wall Street securities firm in the late 1990s.

A graduate of Baruch College and Fordham Law School, Labella was admitted to the New York Bar but has withdrawn from practice and is presently living in Southern California. He has used his legal training to successfully file numerous Freedom of Information Act requests with federal agencies, including the FBI, that confirm government knowledge and complicity in various gangstalking programs.

In 2010 Labella successfully petitioned the Department of Justice with FOIA requests, eliciting research results on crime reports that confirms about 3.4 million Americans report having been victims of gangstalking. Of these reports 447,000 (13%) were stalked by three or more individuals, suggesting coordinated government and/or corporate efforts.

Labella argues that these programs are intimately tied to US military and government agencies, and that gangstalking can involve targeting of families who have military or intelligence ties over several generations.

Additional links below are referenced and discussed in the broadcast.

Response received by Mr. Labella from CAPRA request to Santa Cruz P.D.:

https://fightgangstalking.files.wordpress.com/2013/05/lt-richards-letter.pdf

Article from Virginia-based private investigator and former military veteran John Lopes:

http://www.theagencyinc.net/true_stories/gangstalking.pdf

Ted Gunderson affidavit:

Professor James F. Tracy is an Associate Professor of Media Studies at Florida Atlantic University. James Tracy’s work on media history, politics and culture has appeared in a wide variety of academic journals, edited volumes, and alternative news and opinion outlets. James is editor of Union for Democratic Communication’s Journal Democratic Communiqué and a contributor to Project Censored’s forthcoming publication Censored 2013: The Top Censored Stories and Media Analysis of 2011-2012. Additional writings and information are accessible at memoryholeblog.com.

 

Gangstalking Is Murder (AUDIO) | pf-icon | Government Government Corruption Multimedia Sleuth Journal Print Friendly

About The Author

James F. Tracy's work on media history, politics and culture has appeared in a wide variety of academic journals, edited volumes, and alternative news and opinion outlets. James is editor of Union for Democratic Communication’s Journal Democratic Communiqué and a contributor to Project Censored’s forthcoming publication Censored 2013: The Top Censored Stories and Media Analysis of 2011-2012. Additional writings and information are accessible at memoryholeblog.com.

    Related posts

    • Who Are The Gang Stalkers ?

      Gang Stalking is very real I have been a victim of it for over a decade.
      https://youtu.be/YCQIKM7lFdc

    • Goomba Fasse

      Four years for me. Chemical castration, assaults, they tried to get me to have sex with a six year old, no friends left, tortured every night in the homeless shelter they confine me in. When I camp out they fly F-15s at 200 ft above my head all night. They threw tar in my hair until I had a bald spot, deliberately induce rage constantly and when I flip out use it as an excuse to attack more…. destroy all employment opportunities, drug me so my body gives out when I try to work. The perpetrators are often just drug addicts, but there are a few “professionals”. They’ve been drugging me with chemotherapy drugs…. I could go on and on. The whole thing is ridiculous. I yelled at the godson of a four star general. He was my roommate, and deserved to be yelled at. And they specifically target, generally speaking, white males with this stuff. Its a political thing. If you have the ability to rise in life they’ll break your knees over and over again. seventy percent of the people they use to attack you are going to be women and minorities, (unless they’re church people) although the first fifteen months was a genuine FBI counterrorism task force that tried to get me to make napalm, thermite, and/or run guns from south africa to north africa. Anything under the vast umbrella of terrorism they could get me on. After that, they destroyed my employment opportunities and forced me to drift, attacking me constantly along the way. The counterrorism task force was mostly mormon, in portland, oregon which is weird. But after they failed miserably they started using ex-military/ex-government contractors, and when they failed they recruited professional gang stalkers, drug addicts, felons, etc and often paid them in small amounts of cash and drugs. They cook and distribute meth, at least in my case, to finance their operations. F-15s are LOUD at 200 feet. They will get felonies wiped off someones’ record, they’ll give an immigrant citizenship, and, as far as I can tell, every church in the country has been hijacked. They’ll only attack you if you’re outstandingly intelligent and possess alot of common sense, because then you’re a danger to the state. I’m fairly certain that if a christian leader can’t be manipulated by these people his or her church is dismantled and they become a victim themselves. I’m not 100 percent on the theory that I’m about to postulate, but I think the russians won the cold war. I think they hijacked our government and merely transferred their base of operations. They also spent alot of time trying to get me to have sex with Male-to-Female transexuals and black women. Both of whom they know I’m completely unattracted to. Also tried to get me to have sex with gay men in general, because I’m not attracted to them. Oh, and starvation. I now weigh a whopping 120 pounds. The chemical castration keeps me from building muscle as well, which keeps me from gaining weight. This is also, without a doubt, federal. They’ve followed me through five cities, often the same agents re-appearing to rekindle our “relationship.”