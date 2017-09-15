Geoengineered Environmental Disasters?

Were Hurricanes Harvey and Irma natural or engineered? It’s unclear. Geoengineering makes the latter possible.

So-called High Frequency Active Auroral Research Program (HAARP technology) manipulates the atmosphere, climate, and weather for military purposes.

Based in Gokona, Alaska (officially closed down), what’s likely still ongoing secretly there or elsewhere is a jointly managed US Air Force/Navy weather warfare program.

A no longer operating HAARP web site earlier called the technology “a scientific endeavor aimed at studying the properties and behavior of the ionosphere (the atmosphere’s upper layer), with particular emphasis on being able to understand and use it to enhance communications and surveillance systems for both civilian and defense purposes.”

It’s used to induce “a small, localized change in ionospheric temperature so that resulting reactions can be studied by other instruments located either at or close to the HAARP site.”

The late US scientist/environmental activist Rosalie Bertell earlier explained HAARP functions as “a gigantic heater that can cause major disruptions in the ionosphere, creating not just holes, but long incisions in the protective layer that keeps deadly radiation from bombarding the planet.”

“Military interest in space became intense during and after World War II because of the introduction of rocket science, the companion of nuclear technology.” “During this time of intensive atmospheric nuclear testing, explosions at various levels above and below the surface of the earth were tried.” “Some of the now familiar descriptions of the earth’s protective atmosphere…were based on information gained through stratospheric and ionospheric experimentation.”

Decades of intensive, in some cases destructive, research led to the creation of HAARP – technology to understand and control the upper atmosphere, especially for space and military use.

“The ability of the HAARP/Spacelab/rocket combination to deliver very large amounts of energy, comparable to a nuclear bomb, anywhere on earth via laser and particle beams, are frightening,” Bertell stressed.

Earlier released public information falsely called the technology a space shield against incoming weapons or a devise for repairing the ozone layer.

Modifying the atmosphere can be hugely destructive. Potentially, it can trigger floods, droughts, hurricanes, tsunamis, forest fires, and power blackouts over entire regions.

Radar, other communications, agriculture, and ecology, along with financial and other markets can be disrupted.

Weather can be manipulated to wage war, and potentially cause earthquakes and hurricanes like Harvey and Irma.

Noted physicist Michio Kaku believes these and other hurricanes were geoengineered by shooting lasers and nanoparticles into the atmosphere – storms activated by lasers.

Article I of the UN Convention on the Prohibition of Military or Any Other Hostile Use of Environmental Modification Techniques (1977) states:

“Each State Party to this Convention undertakes not to engage in military or any other hostile use of environmental modification techniques having widespread, long-lasting or severe effects as the means of destruction, damage or injury to any other State Party.”

Environmental war weapons include chemtrails, climate and weather modification technology, electromagnetic weapons systems, use of chemical, biological and radiological weapons, as well as seismic warfare.

International standards on environmental protections during conflicts date from the mid-19th century. In 1973, the US Senate adopted a resolution calling for an international agreement “prohibiting the use of any environmental or geophysical modification activity as a weapon of war.”

During the July 1974 summit in Moscow, Nixon and Brezhnev agreed on holding bilateral talks to achieve “the most effective measures possible to overcome the dangers of the use of environmental modification techniques for military purposes.”

Environmental modification technology (ENMOD) can cause irreversible damage. Yet international standards haven’t stopped their development or use.

Michel Chossudovsky calls weather warfare “the ultimate WMD with the potential of destabilizing an enemy’s ecosystem, destroying its agriculture, disabling communications networks.”

“In other words, ENMOD techniques can undermine an entire national economy, impoverish millions of people and ‘kill a nation’ without the deployment of troops and military hardware.”

Was it responsible for Hurricanes Harvey and Irma? Do dark forces in Washington intend more hugely destructive geoengineered disasters anywhere in the world they wish to target?

