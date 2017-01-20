Global Uprising – The Time is Now

The global elite are meeting this week in DAVOS for the annual World Economic Forum. Apparently, we, the citizens of the world, aren’t smart enough to determine our own economic future and the global elite have taken it upon themselves to meet annually in order to determine what is in our best interest.

This year there seems to be a different agenda. The global thieves, I mean elite, seem to be concerned that the “little people” are none to happy with the fate that was determined for them by these globalist. There is concern we may be onto their schemes, lies and theft. As Ray Dalio was meeting with one the main global thieves, Christine Lagarde, Director of the IMF, Mr. Dalio voiced his concern about the people having ideas that don’t necessarily fit with the global agenda.

“Populism is not just the belief that there is a wealth gap … But it’s also a sense that they don’t represent me. It’s a matter of nationalism, it’s a matter of getting greater control. It’s a matter of increased polarity – the left becomes more left, the right becomes more right – and that particular dynamic, I would say that this is the first year where populism is the most important issue globally,” he said at a Bloomberg hosted panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos. **** “I would say before it used to be central banks, central banks don’t matter as much, now the number one issue economically – and as a market participant – is how populism manifests itself over the next year or two,” Dalio later added. Source

Mr Dalio is both right and wrong. He is correct in that the people are done with non-representatives. He is incorrect in that central banks are no longer a concern – central banks are very much a concern.

As a responsible citizen of the United States I feel compelled to do what I do – deliver news and information about what is happening in our communities and nation. If people would actually read the Constitution and Bill of Rights and attempt to understand what they are reading our nation would have a much better chance at uniting instead of continually being divided by these criminals in Washington DC and banking scum on Wall Street. The number one source of most all the problems we are facing today, from the smallest to the greatest, has roots on Wall Street that run through Washington DC and into our living rooms and bedrooms. If citizens of this once proud nation would better understand their roles, along with their responsibilities, we would be in a much different place today.

Having a better understanding of the media’s role would be helpful as well. If you listen to the dying corporate media one could determine that only big corporations and a select few are responsible, and the actual guardians, of current affairs and news of the day. Nothing could be further from the truth. The dying corporate media was comprised in the mid 1950’s, or earlier, by the CIA through Operation Mockingbird. This program allowed the infiltration of the CIA into news rooms and Editors desk of both large and small broadcast and print news companies, not only in the U.S. but around the world. Remember, Brian Williams?

What has happened over the past sixty plus years is the American people have become less informed with each passing day. The news has morphed into entertainment, celebrity and sports highlights with current affairs, national and global affairs given the smallest window of time possible. Most of the more important news items going unreported and still others having a “media blackout” placed on them to intentionally keep the American people ignorant of vital information.

With the American people feeling left out, uninformed and attempting to gathering together information that is relevant to their lives, communities and nation, internet news sources, such as The Daily Coin, have been recently gained a major foothold in news reporting space. The dying corporate media/CIA have retaliated and labeled us as propagandist, fake and various other adjectives to discredit our efforts. All of this has been a complete disaster for the dying the corporate media/CIA and the federal government that has supported and pushed this idea. Independent media presents the information that is no longer available through legacy formats; e.g. television, magazines and other printed sources.

Now we see a wave of citizens around the world standing up and demanding changes in their country. These changes begin with the non-representatives that were “elected” to represent the people. The citizens understand they have been sold-down-the-river by the people in parliament, congress and other so-called representative bodies within government. The citizens have come to learn these people could care less about them, their needs and the needs of their communities.

As the citizens have become better educated, through independent media, a lot seem to be going through the “5 Stages of Grief“. It appears, based on reports from around the world, that most of the citizens are either coming out of the “depression” or “acceptance” stage. Once a person comes to accept what is happening there is usually a period of action. This seems to be confirmed with what has happened with brexit and the U.S. Presidential election that sees Donald Trump being elected. This is to say nothing of what is happening across Europe, France being the most prominent, with citizens looking for their respective nation state to leave the European Union.

There is currently an attempt to pigeon hole the citizens with the term “populist” or “nationalist”. This is another attempt at divide and conquer. The fact of the matter is this – the citizens that are speaking out and standing up are simply demanding their rights as human beings be honored. The right to speak their mind without having someone tell them what to think. The right to protect their nation from an onslaught of illegal immigrants that have the potential to eradicate their national heritage. The right to protect themselves from a tyrannical government or gang of hooligans. The basic human right to not be treated as slave to the state. The right to the truth about their community and nation. The right to not be disappeared because the state has deemed you an enemy of the state for pointing out the lies, deceit and propaganda they produce and foist upon the citizens.

These are but a few of the issues that seem to be at the top of the list for most people. It’s not that difficult and it’s not some “grand conspiracy” that people simply want their lives back. What it boils down to is this – don’t steal my wealth, don’t steal my resources, don’t abuse my family or myself, do what you say you are going to do and don’t lie to cover-up your shortcomings. From my perspective it really is that simple. Are we asking too much for the people that we “elect” to listen to our needs and act accordingly?

Subscribe to The Sleuth Journal Newsletter for Daily Articles! Email *





