The Globalist Agenda Is Being Met: “To Collapse The United States Internally And Attack It Externally”

“An elected legislature can trample a man’s rights as easily as a king.” Mel Gibson as Benjamin Martin, in “The Patriot”

The rights of the American people have been, and are being trampled into the dust, as the pseudo-representatives glut themselves from the trough of lobbyists and oligarchs alike. It could be proven, but won’t be proven: the investigating “authority” is not accountable to the people and there is no oversight. The FBI, and any investigations under special counsel? Look at Fast and Furious and how the Attorney General’s office covered that one up. What is needed to prove it? Something that doesn’t exist. Here is what is needed:

A team of spotless individuals with a leader of unquestionable character and service…with complete authority and impunity: unable to be hindered by any federal, state, or local police and army of “authorities.” This Special Investigative Team would have the power to investigate fully any and all ties to Congressmen, Senators, and Supreme Court judges…to find evidence of bribery, kickbacks, and influence peddling…and then arrest them and bring them to trial.

Everyone can jump up and down, desiring to boil in oil anyone making such a suggestion; however, without some kind of accountability, these elected officials are running rampant and trampling the rights of the citizens. Who is going to stop it? The courts? The courts are the biggest pack of crooks of all. Yes, “Your Honor,” and “The Honorable,” ad infinitum.

I guarantee that a Special Investigator with impunity would have found plenty of coral snakes under Chief (in)Justice John Roberts’ front porch…if Obama and Holder had been made to step aside and an investigation had been done. This should have been done after he cast his deciding vote on Obamacare. Going back a few years, Obamacare would have never made it to the floor of the Senate if Olympia Snow (R, ME) had not allowed it to come up for a vote. Who paid her off?

In order to follow the money, you have to be allowed to follow it: or you’ll just end up arrested or dead.

The special unit of investigators I suggested? They need to be armed to the teeth, and they need giant, shiny badges that every human in the Western Hemisphere will recognize. And why not? It worked for Elliot Ness and his team. This won’t be done, of course, for one reason:

The method would work and the crooked politicos would be caught.

In a system replete with corruption, we can’t have a group of investigators who are not corrupt and “untouchable,” because that would threaten the existing social, political, economic, and religious order. We have a Supreme Court that selectively interprets legislation, effectively bypassing checks and balances under the Constitution and establishing themselves as lawmakers, or “law-breakers,” whichever you prefer. But they are “jaw-breakers,” and in essence breaking the people’s jaws to prevent argument as they stick the rings in their noses and then recess for three months to hide. There is no accountability fostered upon them, no recourse for their “Supreme Decisions” that affect 315 million people.

The “Tyranny of the Majority” in action once more.

McCain. McCain is the epitome of the reason that term limits should be placed upon representatives. McCain is the prime example of why a Special Investigative Unit is needed. Really? Champion McCain, just coming off of the deck from brain surgery in the 13th round, to score a knockout against the American people? Who lined his pockets? Who? Was it the insurance companies, or was it Soros? Where do we find the individuals who will not be bought to investigate this matter?

We will never be allowed to have such special personnel to investigate a matter such as McCain’s “vote”: this is because the people are not in charge. We are ruled , not governed.

McCain was the one who orchestrated the ousting of the duly elected President of Ukraine, Yanukoyvich, who was elected under Ukrainian Constitutional law. Is that in itself not a violation of the Logan Act? Oh, but since McCain and company were acting on behalf of the American people as their elected officials, it’s all well and good, then.

McCain is part of the bigger picture, and look at the titanic struggle that has already transpired for clarification: the struggle between the establishment to impose an individual mandate, and the public to resist it. The vote? It is scripted at this point.

McConnell and Ryan all “ooh’s” and “aah’s” with the Don Adams/Agent 86 line: “Missed it by that much!”

Wrong. They didn’t miss a beat. All of the Congress (in this latest vote…the word “vote,” what a joke) with a final tally of 49-51…making it appear to be a close one. They only did it that way to not unseat half of Congress (Republican or not), and the Republicans who voted to repeal could point at it, “They voted to repeal”…when the failed vote was a done deal long before it came to the floor. McCain did his job for the Establishment, and he’ll be on his way out of the Senate to retire soon enough…. andvoila! The individual mandate remains.

The individual mandate is the prize they have fought for more than 100 years. They will not relinquish that stranglehold from the throat of the American people. The steppingstone to a single-payer system, the individual mandate assures that you will be accountable to the State whether you are a housewife or a homeless beggar.

Of course, Congress, the Administration, the Courts, and the rest of the Politburo are exempt from the individual mandate, now, aren’t they?

The President has no effectiveness. I wrote a piece earlier this year, entitled The President Needs to Purge and Start Fresh: White House Staff Has Been Infiltrated and Infested. Here is an excerpt from that piece:

“…the President is beset by forces in Washington and in the White House who are determined to derail his “cleansing” efforts and continue with their own actions. Those forces are spearheaded by the RINO (Republicans In Name Only) “5th Columnists” either working directly for and with the Democratic Party or independently of them but for the interests of the Globalist Network.”

I also wrote another article entitled Trump Off and Running But He Can’t Do It Alone: Six Things Americans Must Do To Make Real Change Happen. Please read this:

“Around November [2017] the Congressmen and Senators will begin to campaign. They will be a year out, and in order to keep their seats in the midterm election in November of 2018, there will have to be a good track record for the next year, with visible results within 6 to 8 months. There is also no excuse, now. The Republican Party holds the House and the Senate. There is nothing from a legislative perspective that the President cannot accomplish, at least for the next year and nine months. Of course, this will take solidarity within the Republican Party, and the Republicans have not had a very good track record in this department…”

I also wrote about this , after the President was elected, but before his inauguration, with this article entitled Trump Can’t Stop It: The People Who Have Been Orchestrating the Collapse Have Not Halted Their Agendas. This excerpt explains the entire point of this current piece, as well:

“The globalists need the illusion of a two-party system to enable a “reprieve” in the minds of the people with the rise of a Bush or a Trump…but the reprieve is merely an illusion. If these Marxist traitors forced their agenda on the people all at once, there would have been a revolution at its inception. They alternate: destroy the society and the culture to the max under a Democrat administration, and then “scale back” a bit under a Republican administration while still nipping away at the edges with an “Act” here or a “piece of legislation” there. It may take them a little longer, but Trump will not be able to undo the current course toward the collapse of the United States and the relinquishing of national sovereignty in favor of global governance.”

McCain just became the key player in the “it just takes one man” mantra…with the refusal to repeal Obamacare and negate the individual mandate. In the meantime, the Cloward and Piven, Alinsky, and Van Jones methods employed to collapse American society are paralleled by the threats of war, either orchestrated by the U.S. or otherwise. Bush Jr. was flagging in popularity and then decided to invade Iraq. It gave him the election and another 4 years. History repeats itself.

War is right around the corner, and the globalist agenda is being met: to collapse the United States internally and attack it externally. I stand by my prior statements regarding the latter:

The next world war will be initiated by an EMP (Electromagnetic Pulse) weapon detonated over the continental U.S., followed by a nuclear exchange and an attack by conventional forces.

In the meanwhile, traitors such as McCain continue to collapse the system within and advance the agendas of their paymasters. Can anyone honestly take one look at McConnell and say that he did not know of McCain’s vote prior to it being cast? They are not representatives…they have misrepresented themselves and do not reflect the will of the American people. Because of this, the U.S. has been on its deathbed for more than 8 years. We all hoped that with a new President things would turn around, but that doesn’t appear to be very likely at this point in time.

Jeremiah Johnson is the Nom de plume of a retired Green Beret of the United States Army Special Forces (Airborne). Mr. Johnson is also a Gunsmith, a Certified Master Herbalist, a Montana Master Food Preserver, and a graduate of the U.S. Army’s SERE school (Survival Evasion Resistance Escape). He lives in a cabin in the mountains of Western Montana with his wife and three cats. You can follow Jeremiah’s regular writings at SHTFplan.com or contact him here.