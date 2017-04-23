Goodbye U.S.S.R And Hello U.S.S.A. (VIDEO)

“If You Have Nothing To Hide You Have Nothing to Fear”, said once Joseph Goebbels, former Nazi Minister of Propaganda. We all know what happened while the Nazis and their American collaborators were in power. Yet, the quote cited above is exactly what the handlers of the U.S.S.A. use to justify its existence.

The same quote was used by William Hague and pretty much every other law enforcement official who believes in the need to have a worldwide Surveillance State. Even lay people who are interviewed on the streets of America and Europe often repeat the words of the former Nazi Propaganda Minister.

However, since not everyone agrees with Goebbels, many politicians and bureaucrats need to create reason for them to believe. The best reasons to make people believe what would be otherwise un-believable, is the typical ‘little known outside threat’ and the premise is always the same: we all need to surrender something we hold dear in order to do away with the threat.

For instance, in spite of what many western politicians say about Russia and how its actions supposedly resemble the U.S.S.R., the fact is that Russia is not the USSR. It is not even close to it being the U.S.S.R..

Ad-hominem attacks on Russia and its leaders, of whom I am not a fan of, are attempts to distract people from a greater global threat: the U.S.S.A..

The U.S.S.A. has been in the works for decades and its power has been expanded based on false premises, such as the Russian menace, the ISIS threat or the Al-Qaeda rising tide of global terrorism.

The United Surveillance States of America (U.S.S.A.) and its branches in Europe, Asia and Oceania are the threat we have all been distracted from by way of unfounded fear, misinformation, propaganda and outright ignorance.

This entity is not only charged with spying on billions of people worldwide, but also with carrying out offensive cyber attacks on infrastructure at home and abroad.

It collects billions of bytes of metadata whose associated content is later used, when possible, as a tool to blackmail anyone who may become an obstacle to the advancement of the U.S.S.A..

The U.S.S.A. is not only composed by American and allied monitoring agencies, but also by global communication networks and media conglomerates that, either voluntarily or by way of force (inter-connectedness, built-in back doors, direct and indirect threats, etc) serve as bridges to the larger U.S.S.A. infrastructure to capture, filter and direct information on everything and everyone that is somehow making use of digital resources almost anywhere on the planet.

Although much of the blame on the existence and operation of the United Surveillance States of America has been rightfully placed on the United States National Security Agency (NSA), as its name describes it, the existence of such a massive surveillance infrastructure would not be possible without the collaboration of similar entities in Europe, Asia and Oceania, to cite a few.

It is true, America is the central command of the U.S.S.A., but this globally operating multi-headed cyber beast could not do the work it does without the collaboration of partner organizations in other parts of the world.

A documentary titled “America’s Surveillance State”, whose content is based on declassified and leaked documents as well as testimony from former ‘intelligence gatherers’ such as Thomas Drake, Russ Tice and Edward Snowden, unveiled details about the strength and reach of the U.S.S.A. and how, despite political rhetoric from seating presidents and congressmen about its despotic existence, it continues to grow out of control.

The following is the six part documentary which shows how the U.S.S.A and not the U.S.S.R. is the most significant threat to all of us. This is so not only because it is out there sniffing it all, but also because people have become accustomed to it. It is part of their lives and most of them do not even see it as an inconvenience, much less as a threat.

