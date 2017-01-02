Breaking News

Happy 2017! Will Trump End the Era of Mass Fakery? (VIDEO)

Wishing everyone a happy and prosperous 2017 New Year!!

With the new year upon us, one question we should all be asking is, will the Trump administration help us end the era of mass fakery and deceit? Will things truly get better or will they get worse?

The deceit and fakery of the past 8 years are immeasurable. Most people don’t realize we are victims of mass sorcery and humanity is drowning in mass deceit, propaganda and lies.

Here is a link to the first 2 articles in my series about the Obama years:

http://truthandarttv.com/meet-master-…

http://truthandarttv.com/part2-meet-m…

Now is the time to begin healing from the lies and deceit and in order to heal you have to see the deception first.

If you are hoping to see Trump fix America, how about this. What if instead of waiting for Trump to “save” America, what if America can save Trump from the ruling elite?

Actually, I pose this very question in an article written in November of 2016 here: http://truthandarttv.com/instead-of-w…

More than ever it is important to stay connected and share information. The more we know, the more educated and more aware we’ll be and the harder it will be to fool us. Remember, you don’t need mainstream “social media” to stay connected and informed. In fact, more than at any point in history information is freely and readily available. Let’s all remain aware of this!

Also, here is the link to the video conference at the United Nations where journalists and activists gathered for an official press conference outlining the TRUTH about the U.S.-ISIS war against Syria!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ebE3G…

Happy New Year to all!

About The Author

Bernie Suarez is a revolutionary writer with a background in medicine, psychology, and information technology. He is the author of The Art of Overcoming the New World Order and has written numerous articles over the years about freedom, government corruption and conspiracies, and solutions. A former host of the 9/11 Freefall radio show, Bernie is also the creator of the Truth and Art TV project where he shares articles and videos about issues that raise our consciousness and offer solutions to our current problems. His efforts are designed to encourage others to joyfully stand for truth, to expose government tactics of propaganda, fear and deception, and to address the psychology of dealing with the rising new world order. He is also a former U.S. Marine who believes it is our duty to stand for and defend the U.S. Constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic. A peace activist, he believes information and awareness is the first step toward being free from enslavement from the globalist control system which now threatens humanity. He believes love conquers all fear and it is up to each and every one of us to manifest the solutions and the change that you want to see in this world, because doing this is the very thing that will ensure victory and restoration of the human race from the rising global enslavement system, and will offer hope to future generations.

