Happy 2017! Will Trump End the Era of Mass Fakery? (VIDEO)

Wishing everyone a happy and prosperous 2017 New Year!!

With the new year upon us, one question we should all be asking is, will the Trump administration help us end the era of mass fakery and deceit? Will things truly get better or will they get worse?

The deceit and fakery of the past 8 years are immeasurable. Most people don’t realize we are victims of mass sorcery and humanity is drowning in mass deceit, propaganda and lies.

Here is a link to the first 2 articles in my series about the Obama years:

http://truthandarttv.com/meet-master-…

http://truthandarttv.com/part2-meet-m…

Now is the time to begin healing from the lies and deceit and in order to heal you have to see the deception first.

If you are hoping to see Trump fix America, how about this. What if instead of waiting for Trump to “save” America, what if America can save Trump from the ruling elite?

Actually, I pose this very question in an article written in November of 2016 here: http://truthandarttv.com/instead-of-w…

More than ever it is important to stay connected and share information. The more we know, the more educated and more aware we’ll be and the harder it will be to fool us. Remember, you don’t need mainstream “social media” to stay connected and informed. In fact, more than at any point in history information is freely and readily available. Let’s all remain aware of this!

Also, here is the link to the video conference at the United Nations where journalists and activists gathered for an official press conference outlining the TRUTH about the U.S.-ISIS war against Syria!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ebE3G…

Happy New Year to all!

