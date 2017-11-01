The Health Benefits Of Avocados

Avocados are native to Central and South America and have been cultivated since approximately 8,000 B.C. By the mid-1800s, they had been introduced to Asia and Jamaica, but they did not arrive in the United States until the early 20th century. California and Florida produce most of the avocados grown in the USA with other commercial producers existing in Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, and the Dominican Republic.

Guacamole is a popular way to enjoy avocados and this delicious food contain other ingredients besides avocados that offer some surprising health benefits.

Ingredients in Organic Guacamole

Organic Avocado – Contains Lutein (a carotenoid along with Vitamin E), Magnesium, and monounsaturated (healthy) fats. Avocado helps fight cancer of the mouth, breast, and prostate, and improves skin tone. It also improves absorption of nutrients in other foods.

Organic Avocado – Contains Lutein (a carotenoid along with Vitamin E), Magnesium, and monounsaturated (healthy) fats. Avocado helps fight cancer of the mouth, breast, and prostate, and improves skin tone. It also improves absorption of nutrients in other foods.

Himalayan Crystal Salt – Stabilizes blood sugar levels and regulates heart beat. Himalayan salt also improves absorption and cell communication, and relieves the sinuses and lungs.

Organic Lime Juice – Contains potassium and supports the immune system. It also helps to cleanse the blood and liver.

Organic Cilantro – Contains several antioxidants, and is a natural deodorizer. It relieves nausea, bloating, urinary tract infections, and indigestion. Consumption of cilantro also helps to reduce blood sugar and cholesterol levels, and has properties that make it beneficial against harmful organisms.

Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil – Helps balance systemic redness and swelling, also promotes healthy blood pressure. It helps to increase metabolism, and supports health of the ovaries and breasts.

Raw Organic Apple Cider Vinegar – Once lauded by Hippocrates, apple cider vinegar (raw & unfiltered) helps countless health ailments. It strengthens the immune system, improves metabolism and stamina, and provides relief for sore throats. I personally recommend Bragg Apple Cider Vinegar.

Organic Cumin – A natural antioxidant that supports the liver, promotes digestion, and vitalizes the immune system.

Organic Garlic – An antioxidant that may lower blood pressure and cholesterol, and helps to cleanse the liver. Garlic has unique benefits whether consumed raw, cooked, or aged. It also contains unique properties that make it an excellent fighter against stomach cancer.

Organic Lemon Juice (fresh) – May aid the body in removing gallstones when mixed with olive oil, relieves stomach discomfort, and may help reduce the risk of developing arthritis, atherosclerosis, diabetes, and kidney stones.

Organic Onion – Onions contain an antioxidant called Quercetin, which is a flavonoid. They also contain Vitamin E, Potassium, Folic Acid, Vitamin C, and Fiber. Onions are known to relieve congestion and allergy symptoms, and help to reduce cholesterol. In addition, they remove heavy metals from the body, and help fight cancer of the lungs, bladder, ovaries, and breast.

Organic Pepper – Pepper contains an antioxidant called Capsaicin, which relieves congestion, headaches, allergies, colitis, ulcers, and discomfort. Eating peppers can aid with blood clotting, cholesterol reduction, and the rate of stroke. Peppers also increase metabolism.

Tips for Buying Organic Avocados

Look for avocados that are slightly soft, but without dark sunken spots or cracks. Tree ripened avocados generally have a better flavor and can be identified by their slight neck. California avocados usually have a richer taste than avocados grown in Florida. Be sure that you only purchase avocados that have a dark green skin, light and bright skin is a sign the avocado is not ripe.

Organic Guacamole Recipe

2 ripe, medium organic avocados

Juice from 1 organic Lime (to taste)

2 Tbsp chopped fresh organic cilantro

½ Tsp organic olive oil

½ Tsp raw organic apple cider vinegar

Juice from 1 organic lemon

½ Tsp organic Cumin

2 cloves organic Garlic

¼ cup finely chopped organic onion

¼ Tsp freshly ground organic pepper

¼-½ Tsp finely ground Himalayan Crystal Salt (to taste)

Peel avocados and remove the pit. Dice avocado; mince garlic cloves; chop onion and cilantro. Squeeze your lemon and lime and grind your pepper as needed. Combine all your ingredients in a medium sized bowl. Toss well instead of mixing, to maintain the chunky consistency.

