Health Benefits of the Mimosa Tree

Traditional Chinese Medicinal practitioners have long revered the bark, leaves and flowers of the Mimosa tree for its potent health benefits. The Mayan people of Central America also revered the plant, and commonly used it for aiding trauma injuries and burns. And while little modern scientific research has been conducted on the qualities of this plant, time-tested ancient wisdom has long praised this herb as an important therapeutic tool.

Usually, for health applications, the bark of the tree is shaved and dried and used in tincture and capsule forms. The leaves of the plant can also be dried and used as a tea. One of the most important applications of the dried/powder form of the bark is its use as an ancient mood enhancer. Known in China as the “Collective Happiness Bark,” the Mimosa tree was given to people who needed a “spiritual uplift or cleansing.” Similarly, the bark is used to cleanse the heart and liver meridians (energetic pathways) in the body. Mimosa tree bark is also used as a common remedy for generalized muscular discomfort and swelling.

Burn care

The Mimosa plant proved to be a key remedy for over 5,000 burn victims in the San Juanico Disaster of 1984. After a petroleum gas explosion occurred in Mexico, officials turned to this plant as a healing salve for the wounded.

Helps with Wounds

For more than 1000 years. The Mayans revered the Mimosa tree as a powerful support herb for external lesions and wounds. Procedures were created by roasting the bark and creating a poultice for the skin wound. The powdered bark is also an excellent cleanser against germs. In trauma injuries, it can protect protruding bones and aids in the restoration of damaged tissue.

Colds and Cough

Mimosa bark decoctions can aid in relieving the indications of upper respiratory ailments and cough.

Blood Coagulant

Related to these wound applications, powdered Mimosa bark holds extremely high amounts of antioxidant and astringent tannins. These qualities stop bleeding, reduce the chances of infection, and aid the skin in the formation of healthy tissue.

Balances Irritation

Mimosa bark and leaves have the ability to reduce redness and soothe discomfort. This is thought to be due to three forms of steroids present in the bark. Studies show that the bark powder has a anesthesia-like effect on the skin, and can reduce pain for up to three hours when applied topically. What is more, the bark aids in skin regeneration.

Oral Discomfort Reliever

Traditionally, a tea made from the leaves of the Mimosa tree was used to offer relief for toothache soreness.

Skin Disorders

Mimosa bark is helpful for some skin conditions. It has, as of late, become a popular ingredient in hair and skin products as it may stimulate the generation of skin elastin and collagen. This may be related to its high flavonoid and hyaluronic acid content, chemical compounds responsible for cell regeneration in skin.

Immune Booster

Mimosa is full of vital plant micronutrients, including copper, iron, zinc, manganese and magnesium. These nutrients promote cell health and a strong immune system.