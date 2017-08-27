Herd Immunity vs. Viral Shedding: Who’s Infecting Whom?

Herd immunity, or community immunity as it is also known, is one of the main arguments that “pro-vaxxers” (those advocating vaccination) advance to persuade people to take vaccines. Herd immunity, so it is claimed, provides indirect protection to the unvaccinated. How? Here’s how the reasoning goes: if enough people get vaccinated, when a contagious disease hits a community, it spreads less quickly than if the majority were not vaccinated, since they are now protected. Thus, those unvaccinated few living among the vaccinated many can now enjoy some protection because the disease is finding it harder to spread and infect new individuals. This argument has many assumptions and flaws, as we shall see.

Interestingly enough, in recent times a concept that is essentially the opposite of herd immunity – i.e. viral shedding – has been in the news. You see, people using the argument of herd immunity generally claim that the unvaccinated help speed the spread of a disease, even encompassing those who got vaccinated. In other words, the unvaccinated can infect the vaccinated. The phenomenon of viral shedding, on the other hand, is showing that those who get vaccines get the virus in their body – even if it’s weak or attenuated – and the virus then sheds, can become contagious and can start spreading. In other words, the vaccinated can infect the unvaccinated. So which is the more true concept: herd immunity or viral shedding? Who’s infecting whom?

Vaccine-Induced Herd Immunity is Full of Assumptions

To get to the bottom of this question, you need to take a close look at this notion of herd immunity. It contains the following assumptions:

Vaccines really are effective in protecting you against a disease; Once you get a vaccine, you are protected for a long time, rp for life against that disease; Vaccines protect you from getting infected and transmitting the disease; Herd immunity can be acquired through vaccination just as it can be acquired naturally (i.e. when a significant number of people in a community contract and overcome a disease, and then have natural antibodies against it).

Take the first assumption of vaccine efficacy. The big flaw with the herd immunity argument is that, by its very definition, it undermines the idea that vaccines actually work. If vaccines really were effective at protecting you against a disease, why would you worry that if those around got it, you would be more at risk or more in danger? If you’re protected, you’re protected, right? If the vaccine provides you genuine immunity to a disease, as Big Pharma, the CDC and the Western medical establishment like to claim, then it logically follows that it should be of no consequence to your health if you are surrounded by 1 or 100 contagious people.

The only way around this is if you believe that vaccines are effective yet contraindicated for some people, such as infants, pregnant women or the elderly. So you vaccinate yourself but not your baby or your grandmother, and you worry for their health because there is not enough herd immunity in your community. Given Big Pharma’s propensity to ratchet up the vaccine schedule on the entire population, there are not many people exempt anymore; take a look at this chart on the right or at National Vaccine Information Center to see how the schedule has changed over the last few decades for kids. However, even if you are in this (rare) scenario, there are still problems with the idea of herd immunity.

Take the second assumption of supposed lifelong immunity. If herd immunity is really so important to protect a community, that would presuppose that the vaccinated could fight off the disease – whenever it struck. So what happens after 5 years go by after you get your shot? 10 years? 20? 30? Even if you go and get your booster shots regularly, vaccine-induced immunity still wears off after time.

Take the third assumption regarding the vaccinated being able to transmit disease. As reported by Mercola in 2013, a FDA study concluded that those vaccinated against pertussis or whopping cough could still carry and transmit the disease, even they got no symptoms. In this case you become an “asymptomatic carrier“. This finding could bust a hole wide open in the herd immunity argument. If the vaccinated can carry a disease, they are not adding to a robust and protected herd.

Lastly, take the fourth assumption of vaccine-induced immunity vs. natural immunity. Clearly, there is a world of difference between artificial vaccine-induced immunity, and naturally-acquired immunity, attained through contracting and successfully fighting off a disease. The human immune system is vastly more complex and sophisticated than we understand, and is made up of specific and non-specific parts. A vaccine does not closely resemble natural immunity in many ways, including only engendering a specific response, having a completely different point of entry, not conferring lifelong immunity, etc. Besides, immunity is far more mysterious than just a measure of antibody titers.

As Mercola writes:

“The science clearly shows that there’s a big difference between naturally acquired herd immunity and vaccine-acquired herd immunity … Vaccines are designed to trick your body’s immune system into producing an immune response that includes making protective antibodies that are needed to resist future exposure to the infectious viral or bacterial microorganism. However, your body is smarter than that. The artificial manipulation of your immune system by vaccines containing lab altered bacteria and viruses, as well as chemicals and other ingredients, simply does not exactly replicate the response that your immune system mounts when naturally encountering the infectious microorganism. This is one reason why vaccine policymakers say you need to get “booster” shots because vaccine acquired immunity is only temporary and wears off, sometimes rather quickly.”

Herd Immunity is a Pseudoscientific Myth

Dr. Russell Blaylock, an expert on the topic of excitotoxins who has spoken out against the use of MSG in food, as well as the aluminum fallout from chemtrails/geoengineering which can lead to brain damage and Alzheimer’s, writes:

“If we listen to present-day wisdom, we are all at risk of resurgent massive epidemics should the vaccination rate fall below 95%. Yet, we have all lived for at least 30 to 40 years with 50% or less of the population having vaccine protection. That is, herd immunity has not existed in this country for many decades and no resurgent epidemics have occurred. Vaccine-induced herd immunity is a lie used to frighten doctors, public-health officials, other medical personnel, and the public into accepting vaccinations.”

The Danger of Viral Shedding

Herd immunity is a smokescreen for what’s really going on. It’s an inversion of the truth. While Big Pharma and the medical establishment are pointing the finger at the unvaccinated, it is actually the vaccinated who are contributing to the spread of disease.

The real issue is viral shedding. Viral vaccines are vaccines containing live viruses, even if they are weak or attenuated strains. These live viruses shed for varying amounts of time in the body fluids of a vaccinated individual – and can be transmitted to others. You can absolutely catch the virus (or bacterium) from someone who has just been vaccinated against that disease. Not only that, but viral shedding from vaccines is leading to viral and bacterial mutations, helping to create a phenomenon of new and dangerous strains of disease which can evade treatment by becoming accustomed to whatever drugs get thrown at them.

As Dave Mihalovic writes:

“Bird flu is rampaging across the Midwestern US. So far 13 million chickens and turkeys have been culled or earmarked for destruction to stop the spread of H5N2, an offspring of Asia’s H5N1 bird flu … vaccinated poultry spread the virus without getting sick, making its spread invisible. Vaccination has moreover driven the evolution of H5N1as these viruses adapt to the vaccinated birds.”

In his article his quotes Barbara Loe-Fisher, co-founder and president of the National Vaccine Information Center (NVIC):

“The live polio vaccine, the Sabin vaccine, which followed the inactivated Salk vaccine, was given orally [and] contains live attenuated polioviruses. Those polioviruses, when you take that [live] vaccine, you shed them in your body fluids – your saliva, urine, and stool. Vaccine-strain viruses like disease viruses or infections can be found also sometimes in tears and vomit. This is true for the Ebola virus as well. Whether you have the viral infection or you get the live attenuated vaccine, you shed live virus in your body fluids and you are able to transmit the virus to other people who come in contact with your body fluids [my emphasis]. I think this is a very important thing for people to understand.”

Alert: Taking Vaccines Can Genetically Modify You and Generations to Come

We are already under numerous environmental assaults, including excessive radiation and GMOs, which are threatening to mutate our DNA. An article in Mother Jones reported that toxins can actually act upon your DNA and change it, at the epigenetic level.

“Researchers from Washington State University, led by biology professor Michael Skinner, reported last month that short-term exposure of pregnant rats to several kinds of chemicals caused ovarian disease not just in their daughters but also in two subsequent generations of females.”

As Jon Rappoport suggests:

“We are talking about lasting genetic changes, from parents to children, down the line. There is every reason to believe that injecting chemical toxins (in vaccines) would have a still greater permanent effect than, say, breathing pesticides.”

Remember, in addition to containing viruses that can shed, vaccines are full of toxic adjuvants (including aborted fetal tissue) which are provably carcinogenic (like the cancer-causing monkey virus SV-40) or at the very least highly harmful. We know the “scientific evidence” has being infiltrated by industry-funded studies and that the peer-review process has been hijacked.

A vaccine’s ability to lead to viral shedding, group infection, genetic mutation of you and genetic mutation of your future offspring turns the false idea of vaccine-induced herd immunity on its head. The question was asked: who is infecting whom? The evidence would strongly suggest that it is the vaccines and the vaccinated who are causing the problem and spreading the disease.

