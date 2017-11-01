Breaking News

HORRIFYING: Kevin Spacey Quasi-Admits Molesting 14 YO, Comes Out As Gay. Media Cheer Him Coming Out.

By Ben Shapiro, The Daily Wire

How repulsive are many mainstream media outlets?

When A-list, two-time Oscar winning actor Kevin Spacey was accused of sexually assaulting a then-14-year-old boy, actor Anthony Rapp, by allegedly carrying him to a bed and then climbing on top of him, Spacey responded by implicitly acknowledging the charges, then blaming his drunkenness and claiming that he has chosen to live as a gay man. Here’s Spacey’s full statement:

This is the so-called Jim McGreevey defense. McGreevey, of course, was the governor of New Jersey from 2002 to 2004, until news broke that McGreevey had sexually harassed one of his staffers. In order to obfuscate the charges, McGreevey announced that he was gay — even though he was twice-married with children. The media treated him as a hero.

Here’s the headline from Reuters: “Actor Kevin Spacey declares he lives life as a gay man.”

