By Ben Shapiro, The Daily Wire |
How repulsive are many mainstream media outlets?
When A-list, two-time Oscar winning actor Kevin Spacey was accused of sexually assaulting a then-14-year-old boy, actor Anthony Rapp, by allegedly carrying him to a bed and then climbing on top of him, Spacey responded by implicitly acknowledging the charges, then blaming his drunkenness and claiming that he has chosen to live as a gay man. Here’s Spacey’s full statement:
Now, Spacey is getting the same treatment — after acknowledging he might have molested a 14-year-old boy. If only Roman Polanski had chosen the sex of his victim to fall more in line with leftist sensibilities.
Here’s the headline from Reuters: “Actor Kevin Spacey declares he lives life as a gay man.”
READ FULL ARTICLE
Submit your review
HORRIFYING: Kevin Spacey Quasi-Admits Molesting 14 YO, Comes Out As Gay. Media Cheer Him Coming Out.
Average rating: 0 reviews