Weapons Grade Idiots: Rioters Are Angry About Criminal Charges (VIDEO)

Thankfully, despite the many radical and often historically violent groups that descended on Washington for Donald Trump’s inauguration, there haven’t been any reports of casualties yet that I’m aware of. With that said, even if there were any reports, it’s hard to imagine the mainstream media having enough integrity to honestly report on them anyway.

The good news is that even if there were casualties on Inauguration Day, the number must have been so low that it did not demand the media’s attention. So, it appears that the country managed to dodge a bullet, even if only for now. That doesn’t mean the weekend was without incident however.

The video below reviews what is currently known about the status of the 217 people being charged with felony rioting, discusses the “possible” sentences that await those charged if convicted, but most importantly the video examines a recent profanity laced rant by one of the alleged rioters who was arrested.

At this point, it is not clear if the alleged rioter really is who he says he is, but if the rant does turn out to be legitimate, it could be the smoking gun for law enforcement to being racking up some much needed ‘criminal conspiracy’ charges!!!

OOPS: Did one angry rioter say more than he was supposed to?

In one profanity-laced rant on a forum, one Inauguration Day Protester may have leaked inside information about what REALLY goes into those ‘protests’.

If you were actually thinking this was just an honest outpouring of genuine emotion — you would be wrong.

It is not clear yet whether this story checks out as ‘legit’ or internet trolling. But if real — and it shouldn’t be all that hard for FEDS to determine that — this may be a smoking gun proving that these rioting protests are not ‘random’ at all. It could show that their violence is, in fact, ORCHESTRATED.

The thread from a forum that has been making the rounds online appears to have originated here.

In case they scrub it from the internet? Here is a screenshot:



In case you’re having trouble reading this, here is the text.

You really f***ed us.

We organized this event like we’ve done a million f***ing times before. We followed the formula that we’ve used in Europe and the US for years, ie, show up, f*** up fascist faces, break some random S***, watch the right wing tears.

But this time was different, and it’s your f***ing fault. We didn’t get slaps on the wrist. We didn’t get lost in the crowd. We got f***ing rounded up and arrested.

A few of us like yours truly, got bailed out by our backers, but we have court dates and TEN F***INF YEARS in jail. FOR HUNDREDS OF US. THIS IS F***ING INSANE.

It’s not fair. It’s not F***ing fair. We’re not facists like you f***s. We’re the good guys.

You have not idea how much this is hurting us. A F***ton of our young members are just checking out. Because guess f***ing what, they don’t want to go to jail.

With anonymous internet interactions, we don’t have the tools to know if this guy is who he claims to be. But he seems upset about the fact that ‘demonstrators’ got arrested.

Supposing this guy really is who he claims, this has important implictions. What do we know? If we taking this text at face value, it tells us:

1) The property destruction is INTENTIONAL.

2) They have Financial BACKERS with significant resources (think ‘criminal conspiracy’) and that could potentially expose whoever those backers to criminal charges of their own.

3) Punishment IS an effective DETERRENT — contrary to what the leftists tell us (e.g. Obama and his mass pardons)

4) Recruiting falls off when there is a meaningful consequence.

5) They think they are the ‘good guys’ even though they are ‘breaking random s**t’.

The conspiracy angle should be of significant interest to the cop who is suing BLM and it’s supporters.

It’s not like we haven’t seen leftist try to stage riots before. Remember THIS story?

O’Keefe and his team also obtained hidden camera videos showing one of Creamer’s consultants, Scott Foval, describing “bird-dogging,” among other tactics, and taking credit for having instigated violence at several Republican events during the 2016 election cycle.

Foval — who praises Creamer as “diabolical” — explains how “bird-dogging” works: how they plan confrontations in advance, choose particular individuals to provoke, and maximize media coverage.

We need consequences for the ORGANIZERS that are at LEAST as strong a deterrent as what the thugs are facing.

Freezing their assets might be a good start.

