Imperium The Foe Of The NWO

Sincere and serious scholars understand the deception and untruth of the linear political spectrum, Marxism on the Left and Fascism on the Right. Those who recognize Hegelian fraud for its mendacity, understand that the only difference between Communism and Nazism is their packaging. Both are one in the same – Totalitarianism. History and politics can only be accurately understood, if the hoax of diametrically opposed authoritarian regimes are exposed for what they are; namely, siblings of despotism.

Many observers have a mistaken perception of Francis Parker Yockey. They may have heard of his foremost treatise, Imperium; but few have read it or understand its value. Most readily and ardently accept Kevin Coogan’s viewpoint of Yockey as being an international fascist. As is the usual practice, few delve into the source writing in order to evaluate its merits or confirm its failures. For this reason a brief analysis may shed insight for today’s relevance of “Ulick Varange”.

The pan-European movement is alive and well. The majority in the United States, regard continental Europeans as simply anti-American. For those who’s reading and grasp of DECLINE OF THE WEST by Oswald Spengler, is lacking or non existent, Yockey would be an enigma. So consider the synopsis of Spengler written by Egon Friedell in his A Cultural History of the Modern Age: What Spengler gives us in his two volumes is the “outlines of a morphology of history.” He sees, in place of the “monotonous picture of linear world-history” the “phenomenon of a plurality of mighty Cultures.” “Each Culture has its own new possibilities of self-expression, which arise, ripen, decay and never return. There is not one sculpture, one painting, one mathematic, one physics, but many, each in its deepest essence different from the others, each limited in duration and self-contained, just as each species of plant has its peculiar blossom or fruit, its special type of growth and decline. These Cultures, sublimated life-essences, grow with the same superb aimlessness as the flowers of the field.” Spengler’s deference for our Western cultural organism is essential.

While the defense of Western Culture and Civilization is a exercise for only the bold, the few, the brave and the courageous, Yockey may well present a model for the task. From “The Proclamation of London 1949 of the European Liberation Front”, Yockey presented a brief summary of the most crucial ideas and historical issues such as The Unity of Western Culture, The Age of Materialism, Class War, Social Degeneration, and The Destruction of the Political Unity of Europe. With the aftermath of the Second World War, he saw that Europe was now dominated by a secret cabal of materialist gangsters who sought to plunder our historic land mass for its own ends.

“These conspirators saw Europe “as a source of booty for extra-European forces; Europe as a reservoir of man-power for the disposition of the American generalate; Europe as a loan-market for the New York financier; Europe as a beggar-colony watching for crumbs from the table of rich America; Europe as an historical sight for visiting colonials, a place where once there were great happenings; Europe as a museum, a mausoleum; Europe as a moribund collection of petty-states and squabbling peoples; Europe as an economic mad-house where every tiny unit is against each other; Europe as a backward population waiting for re-education by the American world-clown and the sadistic Jew; Europe, as a laboratory for gigantic social experiments by Moscow and for the genocide experimentation of New York and Tel Aviv; Europe as a Black Mass of scaffold-trials, backward-looking persecution, treason, terror, despair and suicide.”

Americans have been taught to view the European theater in WWII as a moral crusade against Fascism. In reality the conflict wholly achieved the triumph of the globalists. Their creature – International Marxism – was saved and then expanded. Yockey has it right when he concludes: “The fact is that only American intervention in the Second World War prevented Europe from completely destroying Bolshevik Russia, as a political unit.”

Today, history is written from the Marxist standpoint of economics, linear progress and class warfare. The originators, designers and masterminds of NWO Totalitarianism, in every and all forms, succeeded in transforming the United States into the great defender on the “International” . . . The necessity to inflict multiculturalism as the categorical reducing and retarding leveler, results in the demise of Western Civilization. Denying that the tribe is the essential community element, is the foremost fraud that underpins contrived and manufactured emotional guilt, parity and self-admonishment. The controllers of the mythical mass colorless race and congenial culture, that drives assimilation into the world community – must destroy the uniqueness of every group – to squeeze the shackles of bondage, under the new age society of the New World Order.

Bo Gritz presents his views regarding Yockey’s main points: The history of Western civilization can be traced through a great triadic development.

(I) The original thesis was Western unity as seen in the Crusades, Empires, and Papacy which continued to the middle of the 18th Century.

(II) The Antithesis was the period of political Nationalism, which accompanied Materialism and led people to believe that nations produce Culture, instead of the reverse. Most of today’s national leadership, e.g., Bill Clinton is willing to betray their nations into bondage to extra-Western forces, United Nations, rather than join a united Western organism.

(III) The Synthesis (our future) is an amalgam of political globalism (195 countries, 185 members of the UN) with common resources served by minions for the benefit of an elite.

Imperium presents the case for a vigorous defense and alliance of Western Societies for the defense and preservation of their common heritage. “Marx gave to the conspiratorial Culture Distorter the necessary ideological mask to hide its mission of ruthless, total destruction. He provided an ugly and invalid theory of man, cloaked in putrefying equality, mewling hypocrisy, the disease of undiscriminating altruism and the “science” of economics. By so doing, he thrilled the rationalists with a totally specious verity, something their stunted, guilty souls desperately needed after they killed God.” Yockey offers the counter thesis that opposes these Globalists and the Prison Planet that is their ultimate goal.

Francis Parker Yockey died a political prisoner, the guest of the U.S. government in a San Francisco Jail. But his pseudonym, Ulick Varange still lives . . .

Ulick is an Irish given name, derived from Danish, and means “reward of the mind.” Varange, of course, refers to the Varangians, that far-roving band of Norse heroes led by Rurik who, upon invitation from the Slavs, came to civilize Russia in the 9th Century, built the Russian Imperial State and formed the gifted and handsome Russian aristocracy until they were butchered by the Bolsheviks — along with some 20 million other Christians and Moslems — in that bloody terror. The name, therefore, drawn as it is from the Eastern and Western antipodes of Europe, signifies a Europe united “from the rocky promontories of Galway to the Urals,” as he, himself, exhorts. Finally, the surname, Varange, by itself signifies the Western origin of historic Russia.

The essential America of its founding was drawn from European stock and based upon Western heritage. The chronicle of the last century demonstrates the abandonment of that tradition and the intermingling of races and cultures – resulting in a defective pluralism. The politics of hope that enacted the Bill of Rights has been traded for the dread of Leon Trotsky. The emergence of the Khazars deceived America and pushed this once proud country into the camp of the global commissar village. Stalin, Hitler, Mussolini and Japanese militarism sought national and regional empires. Trotsky professed the goal of total world domination. The Fascism of the Axis, while cruel and unforgiving, lacked the ability to conquer the world. The Soviets and Maoists lacked the economic paradigm to annex the globe. But the amalgamation of American technology and military muscle with global finance, orchestrated propaganda and media culture; based upon the reverie of the New World Order, has the power to achieve the ultimate incarnate evil.







While the United States has the predominance of influence, the league of co-conspirators and sympathizers for the world tyranny community are not lacking. Yockey recognized the impact of modern technology and the danger of international hyperpower. With the abnegation of America’s heritage, the inheritance from our forefathers has been betrayed. Yockey’s prescription is to revive Western Civilization, among and for Europeans and their American cousins. For this, the supreme sin against Trotsky – the patron saint of neocons – Yockey is smeared as a Fascist. The march into slavery is directed by the Globalist. For exposing the enemy, Yockey is condemned. Only Liberty, a Western concept, is the alternative to despotism. Expect those who defend it to be cast as “Enemies of the State”.

We come now to the purpose of this propaganda which the regime gave to its mentally-enslaved masses. From the analysis in the 20th Century Political Outlook, the purpose is seen to be only one: it was designed to create a total war in the spiritual sense, transcending the limits of politics, against the Western Civilization.

