Special Counsel Investigation Into Clinton Foundation Shenanigans?

It’s high time it happened. The foundation is a notorious money-laundering, pay-to-play, self-enrichment racket for the Clintons, masquerading as a charitable NGO, RICO crimes if taken that far.

In a November 13 letter to House Judiciary Committee members, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said he directed senior federal prosecutors to recommend whether appointing a special counsel is warranted to investigate alleged Uranium One “unlawful dealings related to the Clinton Foundation and other matters,” adding:

“These senior prosecutors will report directly to the Attorney General and the Deputy Attorney General, as appropriate, and will make recommendations as to whether any matters not currently under investigation should be opened, whether any matters currently under investigation require further resources, or whether any matters merit the appointment of a Special Counsel.” “This will better enable the Attorney General and the Deputy Attorney General to more effectively evaluate and manage the caseload.”

Sessions responded to House Judiciary Committee Republicans, holding an oversight hearing into the issue.

His letter came the day before he’s scheduled to appear before the committee to address the status of any ongoing DOJ investigations.

On November 3, Trump tweeted: “Everybody is asking why the Justice Department (and FBI) isn’t looking into all of the dishonesty going on with Crooked Hillary & the Dems.”

Dems will likely howl if a special prosecutor is appointed to investigate Clinton Foundation activities.

During his January confirmation hearing, Sessions said he’d recuse himself from any investigations involving Hillary, given his support for Trump during the presidential campaign.

He recused himself as well from special council Robert Mueller’s witch-hunt investigation into any improper or illegal Trump campaign ties to Russia.

According to Circa.com, “(m)ultiple sources (said) requests sent to the Department of Justice over the past year have led to ongoing investigations” into Clinton Foundation activities, along with improper unmaskings of Americans.

Hillary’s involvement as secretary of state in the controversial uranium deal involved Canadian company Uranium One, a majority-owned Rosatom subsidiary, Russia’s atomic energy agency.

Under US law, uranium is a strategic asset. Any deals involving it must be approved by seven US cabinet members, including the secretaries of state and treasury.

After the deal was announced, Bill Clinton was paid $500,000 by a Russian investment bank involved in the uranium deal – for a Moscow speech, an obvious conflict of interest given his role in the sale.

The Clinton Foundation got millions of dollars in contributions from Uranium One investors. A thorough investigation into all its shenanigans is long overdue.

A Final Comment

Reportedly, numerous past major Clinton Foundation donors stopped contributing since Trump was elected president. Bill and Hillary likely exhausted their political influence to sell.

