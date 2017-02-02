Investigation Launched into Obama’s DHS Hacking State Election Systems (VIDEO)

How many times have Americans heard Donald Trump say that the mainstream media is grossly dishonest? Furthermore, thanks to Wikileaks, how many separate instances did Americans learn about where the mainstream media and the Democrats were colluding throughout the 2016 presidential election? We also learned that two groups have been colluding at the highest levels for many years.

From the moment President Trump was sworn in on January 20th, members of both the Democrat party, and most of the party’s propaganda arm (aka the mainstream media), have been relentless with their attacks on Donald Trump. Neither group seems to grasp the fact that each time they provoke the most powerful man on earth, most of those provocations being baseless or unwarranted in nature, they do so at great risk to themselves.

Rather than talking about issues of actual substance, the mainstream media and the talking heads in the Democrat party keep choosing to focus on every syllable of every single word President Trump says or tweets. Instead of letting it go when Donald Trump said he believes he won the popular vote as well as the electoral vote (if the fraudulent votes weren’t counted), both groups chose to make a huge deal about the comments, and now it’s coming back to bite them in a major way.

In a previous post titled, New Study Reveals Shocking Information About Trump’s Voter Fraud Claims, we learned that political scientist Jesse Richman of Old Dominion University recently conducted a study that shows that a large number of non-citizens most likely voted in the recent presidential election. Now, based on information provided by Georgia’s Secretary of State Brian Kemp, the Inspector General of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), John Roth, has officially opened an investigation into former DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson, and his use of DHS systems to hack various state election systems at highly suspicious times…



Conservative Daily Post Reports:

It wasn’t the Russians!

We have spent the past 2 months hearing about how Russians were responsible for hacking the election process in order to let Trump win. Anyone paying attention knows this is a ridiculous claim.

It was one more ploy in the left’s arsenal to discredit Trump. This one, Obama took way too far, issuing sanctions against Russia. He actually punished them for something they never did! Fortunately Putin did not respond aggressively.

Democrats did not want to accept a Trump win, but could they have tampered with the election to try and prevent it? The answer is not only yes they could have, but yes they did. Or maybe there was more sinister motive, perhaps for revenge?

Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp, who oversees the voting systems, is a long-time vocal critic of Obama and Jeh Johnson. He spoke out against their attempt to designate local and state election machinery as part of federal “critical infrastructure.”

John Roth, the Inspector General of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), began an investigation into former DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson and his use of DHS systems on election night.

Representatives Jason Chaffetz and Jody Hice co-signed a letter to Roth, asking him to open the investigation.

Chaffetz, who also is the chairman of the powerful House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, told Roth, “If these allegations are true, they implicate state sovereignty laws and various other constitutional issues, as well as federal and state criminal laws.”

Kemp also wrote to then President-elect Donald Trump, telling him “I respectfully write today to request that you task your new Secretary of Homeland Security with investigating the failed cyberattacks against the Georgia Secretary of State’s network firewall.”

Johnson could have attempted the hack into the Georgia state voting system in order to influence the outcome of the election in that state. Johnson never would have done this alone. Obama would have ordered and possibly even overseen the operations.

In a letter to Brian Kemp, Roth outlined the scope of the investigation; “a series of ten alleged scanning events of the Georgia Secretary of State’s network that may have originated from DHS-affiliated IP addresses.”

The “scans” are designed to test security weaknesses in a network. It’s the electronic equivalent of “rattling doorknobs” to see if they’re unlocked. Or, to send a message to a recipient.

Georgia had firewall systems in place that stopped all 10 of the attacks before they could do any damage. Georgian IT specialists were able to trace the 10 scans back to a DHS IP address.

Title 18 of the federal code makes it a federal crime to “having knowingly accessed a computer without authorization” and to damage or impair the integrity or availability of data, a program, a system, or information. If convicted, Obama and Johnson could be fined and receive up to 20 years for each offense.

The timing is convenient. Four of the 10 attempts against the Georgia network occurred as Kemp was about to talk to DHS officials about the attacks, or coincided with his public testimony about his opposition to the critical infrastructure designation.

Kemp stated, “It’s certainly concerning about the dates. That’s a pretty easy dot to connect. Certainly from a political perspective it makes a lot of sense to ask that question.

The attacks against the network began on February 2. The last effort to penetrate the Georgia system, which Kemp called a “large attack,” occurred November 15th, a week after the election but before the state certified its results.





Kemp said he hopes the Inspector General gets to the bottom of the attacks and determines if there is a possibility the hacks were timed to intimidate him.

Kemp is simply grateful the investigation has finally begun, “We’re certainly excited and glad that we’re just going to get our questions answered. That’s all we’ve been asking for and we think we deserve to know what was going on. The explanation they (DHS) have been giving us leaves a lot of holes unanswered.”

Apparently Johnson has given several explanations for the attempted intrusion. One was that an unnamed contractor hit the site “as part of his normal job duties” to confirm professional licenses.

Kemp said the DHS answers have continued to change over time; “First they said it was an individual in Corpus Christi Texas who worked for border patrol that had a bug in his Microsoft software that was causing it. And then they moved off of that, and said that it was somebody in Georgia at FLETCO down in Gleynn County on the coast of Georgia. We’ve never been given the name of the employee. We haven’t been able to talk to them. We expect OIG would want to talk to that employee.”

The investigation could take some time since so many minor players seem to be involved. No doubt that Obama was in charge but he had to have people doing the actual dirty work. We can only hope it will all come out in the investigation.



Young Conservatives reports:

The Obama administration’s Department of Homeland Security asked states to allow them to try to penetrate their systems, supposedly to ‘test security’ for their election sites.

One of the states that refused was Georgia.

Yet the DHS apparently tried to hack Georgia’s system anyway and has so far failed to give a satisfactory explanation for their actions.

Now the Inspector General is investigating.

From Daily Caller:

Federal officials have launched an investigation into why the Department of Homeland Security hacked into the Georgia state governmental network, including its election system, The Daily Caller News Foundation’s Investigative Group has learned.

John Roth, inspector general for DHS, wants to know why the agency broke protocol on its way to 10 unprecedented attacks on the system overseen by Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp — who is also one of the most vocal critics about the Obama administration’s attempt to designate local and state election machinery as part of federal “critical infrastructure.”

A Jan. 17 letter from Roth notified Kemp his office was officially “investigating a series of ten alleged scanning events of the Georgia Secretary of State’s network that may have originated from DHS-affiliated IP addresses.” A firewall in Georgia’s system thwarted each attempt.

Georgia traced the scans back to an unnamed contractor attached to the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Glynco, Georgia, a part of DHS. DHS has refused to identify the contractor and their stories for what happened keep changing.

The attacks took place between Feb 2 and Nov. 15, one week after the election but before the election was certified. The last was the biggest attack.

The attacks likely violate various state and federal criminal laws, in addition to being a troubling breach of state sovereignty.

The attacks by the DHS, coupled with the Obama administration effort to try to take over the state election systems as part of ‘critical infrastructure’ are incredibly unsettling.

What were they trying to do? What would they have done, had Hillary Clinton and not Donald Trump been elected?

Kemp has written a letter to President Trump asking him to get to the bottom of the question.

With all the talk of Russian hacking influencing the election, where is the media attention to this real illegal effort to hack Georgia by the Obama administration?

THE VOICE OF REASON is the pen name of Michael DePinto, a graduate of Capital University Law School, and an attorney in Florida. Having worked in the World Trade Center, along with other family and friends, Michael was baptized by fire into the world of politics on September 11, 2001. Michael’s political journey began with tuning in religiously to whatever the talking heads on television had to say, then Michael became a “Tea-Bagging” activist as his liberal friends on the Left would say, volunteering within the Jacksonville local Tea Party, and most recently Michael was sworn in as an attorney. Today, Michael is a major contributor to www.BeforeItsNews.com, he owns and operates www.thelastgreatstand.com, where Michael provides what is often very ‘colorful’ political commentary, ripe with sarcasm, no doubt the result of Michael’s frustration as he feels we are witnessing the end of the American Empire. The topics Michael most often weighs in on are: Martial Law, FEMA Camps, Jade Helm, Economic Issues, Government Corruption, and Government Conspiracy.