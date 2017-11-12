Iranian Missile Fired from Yemen on Saudi Arabia?

US-instigated Middle East violence and chaos appear heading for greater turbulence.

On Friday, US Central Command Air Force General Jeffrey Harrigan falsely claimed the Houthi missile fired on Saudi territory had “Iranian markings,” adding “(t)o me, that connects the dots to Iran” – with no further elaboration, no evidence supporting his accusation.

US/Saudi-imposed land, sea and air blockade prevents any weapons getting in for Houthi fighters – virtually everything else as well after conditions were tightened, humanitarian aid blocked.

Harrigan’s accusation is inflammatory, reflecting extreme Trump administration hostility toward the Islamic Republic, risking aggression on the country – a possible US, Israeli, Saudi diabolical plot for escalated regional conflict, targeting Iran and Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

The likelihood of Tehran’s ability to deliver missiles or other weapons to Houthi fighters under tight blockade conditions is virtually nil.

Riyadh’s Foreign Ministry lied, claiming evidence was found proving “the role of (Iran) in manufacturing” the missile fired on its territory.

Nothing was revealed supporting the accusation. Visiting Riyadh and other regional capitals, French President repeated the Big Lie, saying the Houthi missile was “obviously” Iranian.

Houthis said they produced Burkan-2 or “Volcano” scud missiles, the type used on November 4.

Ballistic missiles in Yemen have been used since the 1970s. When Houthis seized Sanaa, Yemen’s capital, in September 2014, they got hold of hundreds of scuds from the country’s military.

They’ve been used against Saudi territory numerous times since war began in March 2015. Iran’s Foreign Ministry denounced Riyadh’s “destructive, irresponsible, provocative and baseless” charge.

Iranian defense officials explained there’s no way for its military to supply Houthis with missiles or any other weapons under tight blockade conditions.

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir lied, claiming “(i)t was an Iranian missile, launched by Hezbollah, from territory occupied by the Houthis in Yemen,” adding Riyadh reserves the right to “respond in the appropriate manner at the appropriate time.”

Senior Iranian official Ali Akbar Velayti said Saudis “had better think of their interests more and not get themselves entangled in incidents of their own making.”

On Friday, Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah accused Riyadh of declaring war on Lebanon by holding PM Saad Hariri hostage in the kingdom, forcing his resignation, a demand he couldn’t refuse.

“Hariri is a prisoner in Saudi Arabia, and cannot return to his own country. Saudi Arabia is seeking to impose its will on the Lebanese government. It is trying to sow the seeds of discord among various political factions here and pit them against each other,” said Nasrallah.

The Saudis want “to destroy Lebanon under the pretext of combating Hezbollah. It was the main architect of Israel’s war on Lebanon in the summer of 2006.”

“Saad Hariri must be allowed to return to Lebanon as soon as possible. The Lebanese prime minister is in some sort of captivity in Saudi Arabia. His resignation is illegal and of no value since it was made under pressure.”

“Israel may push Takfiri militants to start a war against Lebanon. I don’t think Israelis would choose to get into a war with Lebanon” directly.

“Saudi Arabia is afraid of facing Iran, and wants to take revenge of Hezbollah instead. Iran has never meddled in Lebanon’s internal affairs.”

Nasrallah described Saudi detention of Hariri as “unprecedented…intervention” in Lebanese politics.

Greater trouble than already appears brewing in the region. Will Lebanon and Iran be attacked – perhaps by US-supported terrorists and/or terror-bombing?

Is a US/Israeli/Saudi diabolical plot for escalated regional conflict coming?

