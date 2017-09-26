Radical Islamic Terrorists: The Best Bad Guys Money Can Buy

Radical Islamic Terrorists are everywhere, it seems. They’re all over Syria and Iraq. They’re in Libya and Nigeria too. They attacked the former Soviet Union from Afghanistan and modern day Russia from Chechnya. We’ve seen them in the Philippines. They attacked an Australian cafe in Sydney, so we were told. Recently they’ve been in Myanmar (Burma). They’ve infiltrated Europe and are behind various attacks in London, Paris, Berlin and Barcelona, so we were told. They’re even in China (Uyghur/Xinjiang). And of course, they paid a grand visit to the US on 9/11 in 2001, right? Radical Islamic terrorists have scary beards, chant strange incantations and strike on every populated continent, so aren’t they the real bad guys in the world? Well … you may think that, but there is far more than meets the eye here.

Radical Islamic Terrorists – Cause or Symptom of the World’s Evils?

While I understand people’s desire for border control and limited immigration policies, some who gravitate towards the right of the political spectrum are quick to demonize all immigrants, find fault with Islam as a religion and blame all Muslims for the world’s evils. They point to radical Islamic terrorists as proof that anything Islamic has to be feared and hated. Aside from the obvious problems with this position – gross generalization, guilt by association, assigning collective guilt to individuals, judging that which you don’t know or understand, etc. – it’s only looking at the situation from a very superficial perspective. The game is being played at much, much deeper levels. We need to expand perception if we’re going to see it.

The real issue is this: are radical Islamic terrorists the cause of all the world’s ills – or are they just the symptom? What’s behind radical Islamic terrorism? Who created it? Who keeps creating it? Who trains these radical Islamic terrorists? Who funds them? Who arms them? Who controls them? Answers to these questions will help shed light on the whole situation.

Saudi Arabia: First Layer Source of Radical Islamic Terrorists

You don’t have to dig very deep to discover that Saudi Arabia is the veritable marble fountainhead of radical Islamic terrorism. Saudi Arabia is such a wellspring and source of radical Islamic terrorism that the terms Saudi Arabiaand radical Islamic terrorism may as well be synonymous. Events really descended into the pit of absurdity when Saudi Arabia a few months ago had the gall to accuse Qatar of funding terrorism, claiming that was their reason for cutting ties with Qatar! No less absurd are Donald Trump’s claims that he is fighting radical Islamic terrorists while sucking up to and cutting deals with the Saudis. Last time I checked, funding something and selling it your weapons is not a very effective way of fighting it. Iran, one of the few Middle Eastern nations that is genuinely committed to fighting terrorism, is constantly accused of being the biggest state sponsor of terrorism in the world, but it’s all a game of distraction, smoke and mirrors. The US levels accusations like that at Iran only because the US is being led along by Israel and Saudi Arabia, both of whom hate Iran with a vengeance.

Saudi Arabia has entire networks of madrasses or schools that train jihadi terrorists and teach a militant form of Islam known as Wahhabism which espouses violence. Other terms used to describe radical Islamic terrorists are Salafists (fundamentalist and strict Muslims who claims to follow the exact teachings of Mohammad and support Sharia law) and Takfiris (literally an apostate or an unbeliever [i.e. worthy of being killed]). The depth and breadth of Saudi funding of radical Islamic terrorists is truly staggering, as this articleexplains:

“How does Saudi Arabia go about spreading extremism? The extremist agenda is not always clearly government-sanctioned, but in monarchies where the government money is spread around to various princes, there is little accountability for what the royal family does with their government funds. Much of the funding is via charitable organizations and is not military-related. The money goes to constructing and operating mosques and madrassas that preach radical Wahhabism. The money also goes to training imams; media outreach and publishing; distribution of Wahhabi textbooks, and endowments to universities and cultural centers … Although the Wahhabi curriculum was modified after the 9/11 attacks, it remains backward and intolerant. Freedom House published a report on the revised curriculum, concluding that it “continues to propagate an ideology of hate toward the ‘unbeliever,’ which include Christians, Jews, Shiites, Sufis, Sunni Muslims who do not follow Wahhabi doctrine, Hindus, atheists and others.” This is taught not only domestically but also enthusiastically exported abroad.”

WikiLeaks has exposed cables where Hillary Clinton admitted the Saudi-radical Islamic terrorism connection, as well as cables discussing Saudi front companies:

“For instance, a Wikileaks cable clearly quotes then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton saying “donors in Saudi Arabia constitute the most significant source of funding to Sunni terrorist groups worldwide.” She continues: “More needs to be done since Saudi Arabia remains a critical financial support base for al-Qaeda, the Taliban, LeT and other terrorist groups.” … Other cables released by Wikileaks outline how Saudi front companies are also used to fund terrorism abroad.”

This article states:

“… out of the 61 groups that are designated as terrorist organizations by the U.S. State Department, the overwhelming majority are Wahhabi-inspired and Saudi-funded groups, with a focus on the West and Iran as their primary enemy. Only two are Shi’a—Hezbollah and Kataib Hezbollah, and only four have ever claimed to receive support from Iran. Nearly all of the Sunni militant groups listed receive significant support from either the Saudi government or Saudi citizens.”

It is important to understand that mainstream Sunni Islam rejects all types of militant Islam, as can be seen in the declarations and discussions of leading Islamic imams and scholars at this international Islamic Conference in 2016.

So there is a mountain of evidence that Saudi Arabia funds radical Islamic terrorists and exports its brand of militant Islam to Pakistan, Afghanistan and many other parts of the world. However, the story is much deeper than this, so let’s peel back another layer of the onion.

The CIA and Mossad: Deeper Layer Source of Radical Islamic Terrorists

The psychopathic mindset of the NWO controllers views people and groups outside of itself as things to be used, dumped and/or expended as necessary. Islamic terrorism is one of its favorite tools. Let’s face it: from the Anglo-American-Zionist New World Order point of view, radical Islamic terrorists are cheap, expendable, easy to arm and easy to fool (e.g. by using religion to trick them as Zbigniew Brzezinski did in this video). Yes, sometimes there is blowback, when you train an asset like Saddam Hussein or Osama bin Laden and then lose control of him, but as long as you still retain control, the results can be fantastic. It works like a charm.

Take a look at Afghanistan in the 1980s. The US, expanding the Empire on behalf of the NWO, was working on containment of Russia. They recruited Afghanis and turned them against the then Soviet Union by using religion as a weapon – where the narrative was holy righteous Islam against the godless communist USSR. These fighters became the Mujahideen – a proxy US army – and the whole Afghani-Russia war served as a template for how the US could use radical Islamic terrorists to achieve its geopolitical goals. The deployment of Islamic terrorism continued on into the 1990s, 2000s and beyond, as Chris Kanthan explains:

“When the Afghan war was about to be won, it dawned on us that the Mujahideen project was a brilliant playbook that could be replicated in other parts of the world. That’s when Al Qaeda was formed … Without the knowledge of the American public, the Mujahideen were very active all throughout the 1990’s in Bosnia, Kosovo, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Dagestan, Chechnya etc. These fighters were used for three major purposes: throw out pro-Russia dictators

install pro-West leaders who would help us build oil/gas pipelines and agree to host US military bases, and

disrupt Russian pipelines and other interests Azerbaijan was an easy one and we got our man in 1993. Georgia took a long time, but George Soros and his color revolution finally installed our guy in 2005. Within a year, we had a 1000-mile pipeline that linked Azerbaijan (Caspian Sea), Georgia and Turkey! Chechnya was a partial success. They were struggling for independence from Russia and thus gladly welcomed the Mujahideen who also had plenty of Saudi money and US weapons. Within a short time, the non-violent and mystical Sufism of Chechnya was taken over by Saudi Wahhabism.”

The US through its agencies like the CIA has continued to use radical Islamic terrorists to do its dirty work throughout the world, especially in places like Libya and Syria. Al-Qaeda (Al-CIA-da) has been great, but ISIS (I-CIA-SIS) even better. We know that the CIA spent $2.2 billion on getting arms to radical Islamic terrorists in Syria (the so-called moderate rebels) – though this is just the tip of the iceberg.

US/Western funding is not the whole story. The other main force behind all the radical Islamic terrorists is Zionist Israel. In 1982, the Oded Yinon plan was released. It is a strategic plan for Israel with the explicit goal of capturing more territory to form Greater Israel – land all the way from the Nile (in Egypt) to the Euphrates (in Syria/Iraq). It therefore necessarily advocates the theft of land from various nations to achieve this goal, including Lebanon, Jordan, Syria, Iraq, Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

For the Israeli thinkers behind the Yinon plan, the only way that Israel can become a regional power is by gaining more land and by fracturing the nations around it, so that these nations will be weakened and offer less resistance to Zionist ambitions. Israel wants to balkanize the Middle East, just as the US did to Yugoslavia in the 1990s, to fracture Arab states by splitting them along sectarian and ethnic lines. This gameplan is being played out as you read this with the movement by the Kurds to hold a referendum to create their own nation of Kurdistan – thus taking land and population from Syria and Iraq (and potentially Turkey and Iran too, since they also have Kurdish people). Look how enthusiastically Israel has spoken out in favor of it!

Make no mistake about it: Israel loves radical Islamic terrorists just as much as the West. The connections between Israel and ISIS, Nusra, FSA, Syrian rebels and other radical Islamic terrorists continue to mount by the day. Israel has a long history of framing Arab and Muslim patsies for Mossad-orchestrated crimes, the grandest of which to date is the 9/11 false flag op. The Mossad routinely uses fake passports and other tricks to implicate Arabs in their false flag terror operations. There are many examples, but a revealing one is Operation Trojan in 1986. Israel deliberately created false evidence of Arab terrorism in order to trick the US into going to war against an innocent nation (Libya). Ex-Mossad agent Victor Ostrovsky admitted the plot in his book The Other Side of Deception, an excerpt of which is here:

“A Trojan was a special communication device that could be planted by naval commandos deep inside enemy territory. The device would act as a relay station for misleading transmissions made by the disinformation unit in the Mossad, called LAP, and intended to be received by American and British listening stations. Originating from an IDF navy ship out at sea, the prerecorded digital transmissions could be picked up only by the Trojan. The device would then rebroadcast the transmission on another frequency, one used for official business in the enemy country, at which point the transmission would finally be picked up by American ears in Britain. The listeners would have no doubt they had intercepted a genuine communication, hence the name Trojan, reminiscent of the mythical Trojan horse. … By the end of March, the Americans were already intercepting messages broadcast by the Trojan, which was only activated during heavy communication traffic hours. Using the Trojan, the Mossad tried to make it appear that a long series of terrorist orders were being transmitted to various Libyan embassies around the world (or, as they were called by the Libyans, Peoples’ Bureaus). As the Mossad had hoped, the transmissions were deciphered by the Americans and construed as ample proof that the Libyans were active sponsors of terrorism. What’s more, the Americans pointed out, Mossad reports confirmed it.”

The Trojan transmitter planed in Tripoli Libya fooled the West into thinking that Libya was responsible for the killing of 2 Americans in the bombing of the La Belle discothèque in Germany. It was later proven that Libya had nothing to do with the bombing. Israel induced the American bombing of Libya by using radical Islamic terrorists as the pretext. More Zio-Islamic terrorism which killed innocent civilians …

Final Thoughts

Don’t expect the West to counter radical Islamic terrorists anytime soon. They are too much of great weapon in the destabilization toolbox of the CIA and the Mossad. Britain is loving its weapons sales to the House of Saud – pity about all those innocent Yemenis who are getting slaughtered with them. The US, especially under Trump, is joined at the hip with the Saudis and Israelis, so it’s business as usual. The Saudis and the US continue to sign devilish pacts with each other (oil, petrodollars, arms and expendable radical Islamic terrorists for geopolitical goals), becoming more and more bound to each other’s destiny, so the US doesn’t have as much bargaining power over the Saudis as it used to. Now, with the NWO wanting to conquer Eurasia, don’t be surprised if radical Islamic terrorists are used against Iran (ISIS), Russia (Chechnya Wahhabis) and China (Uyghur Salafis) in the years to come.

After all, with their scary beards, weird hats and blood-curdling utterances, radical Islamic terrorists are the best bad guys that money can buy.

Sources:

*http://freedom-articles.toolsforfreedom.com/israel-and-saudi-arabia-best-friends/

*http://www.huffingtonpost.com/dr-yousaf-butt-/saudi-wahhabism-islam-terrorism_b_6501916.html

*https://wikileaks.org/plusd/cables/09STATE131801_a.html

*https://wikileaks.org/plusd/cables/09STATE83026_a.html

*http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/the-real-largest-state-sponsor-of-terrorism_us_58cafc26e4b00705db4da8aa

*https://www.state.gov/j/ct/rls/other/des/123085.htm

*http://freedom-articles.toolsforfreedom.com/sunnis-denounce-salafist-takfiri-terror/

*https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A9RCFZnWGE0

*https://worldaffairs.blog/2017/05/28/embracing-islamic-terrorism/

*http://freedom-articles.toolsforfreedom.com/top-10-proofs-isis-us-israeli-creation/

*http://freedom-articles.toolsforfreedom.com/israeli-islamic-terrorism-11-clues/

*http://www.whatreallyhappened.com/WRHARTICLES/deception.html

Submit your review 1 2 3 4 5 Check this box to confirm you are human. Submit Cancel Create your own review Radical Islamic Terrorists: The Best Bad Guys Money Can Buy Average rating: 0 reviews