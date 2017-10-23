Is James Comey Running for President?

By NTK Network |

The former FBI director posted tweets from his travels… in Iowa.

Former FBI Director James Comey has been travelling around Iowa, the first state to vote in the 2020 presidential primary season, according to his not-so-secret Twitter account.

Comey uses the name Reinhold Niebuhr on Twitter, after the theologian about whom he wrote his senior thesis.

View image on Twitter Good to be back in Iowa.

Then, Comey, a Republican-turned-independent, testified in a highly publicized hearing on the investigation and his conversations with the president.

Is it possible that his visits to Iowa signal a presidential run in his post-FBI life? Comey lived in the spotlight throughout the 2016 campaign and the first months of the Trump presidency, so he would be no stranger to the scrutiny.

