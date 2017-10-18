By Todd Shepherd, Washington Examiner |

Attorney General Jeff Sessions admitted Wednesday that the Justice Department and federal immigration officials are facing significant hurdles in trying to end the immigration practice known as “catch and release.”

Republicans have long complained about the federal policy that involves detaining illegal immigrants and then releasing them in the hope that they would turn up for their immigration court hearing. Thousands never showed up, which led the Trump administration in February to say they would move to immediately return those illegal immigrants to their home countries.

Despite that change, however, Sessions said the reality is that the government is being overwhelmed with the number of illegal immigrants still coming in, which is why catch and release is still effectively happening.

Submit your review 1 2 3 4 5 Check this box to confirm you are human. Submit Cancel Create your own review Jeff Sessions Admits 'Catch and release' is still happening at the border: 'It's still unacceptable' Average rating: 0 reviews