JFK Files and Systems of Oppression

“The great enemy of the truth is very often not the lie, deliberate, contrived and dishonest, but the myth, persistent, persuasive and unrealistic.” JFK

Systems of power killed JFK. In other words, the idea that JFK needed to die in order to protect national security is what ultimately eliminated the 35th president of the United States. A system such as the CIA merely carries out a plot. But it takes a regularly interacting group of beliefs to form a unified notion that a plot must be contrived in the first place. Although the CIA may have arranged to hire and strategically position the assassins, numerous entities-including millions of individuals from all walks of life-sanctioned, long before Dallas, the rationale for taking him out.

As difficult as this is to grasp, I am hardly alone in my assessment that there was a conspiracy. From Robert Kennedy to Nikita Khrushchev, world leaders have questioned the official narrative. About the lone gunman theory, Richard Russell, senator and former Warren Commissioner said: “We have not been told the truth about Oswald.”

Hale Boggs, majority leader and Warren Commissioner has stated: “FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover lied his eyes out to the Commission, on Oswald, on Ruby, on their friends, the bullets, the guns, you name it…”

Even going so far as to question the sacred premise of three shots, John Sherman Cooper, senator and Warren Commissioner stated: “On what basis is it claimed that two shots caused all wounds? It seemed to me that Governor Connally’s testimony negates such a conclusion.” (Recall that Governor Connally was sitting in front of Kennedy and was also struck by a bullet.)

What is more, published just one month after Kennedy’s murder, former President Truman all but signaled out the CIA in a remarkable editorial published in the Washington Post. “I never had any thought that when I set up the CIA that it would be injected into peacetime cloak and dagger operations…there is something about the way the CIA has been functioning that it is casting a shadow over our historic position, and I feel that we need to correct it.”

Obviously Truman’s warning has never been heeded. It is pathetic that after so many years of secrecy, cover up, false flags, propaganda, cold blooded murder for hire, and unlimited spending of tax payer’s money, that thousands of pages in the JFK files will remain locked away, redacted beyond comprehension, and, in some cases, simply destroyed. What does the current U.S. intelligence apparatus want to hide about an event that took place 54 years ago?

Frankly speaking, the American public does not need these “new” files to know what happened on that fateful November day. Anyone who really wants to know the truth can watch the Zapruder film, study the transcripts of the Warren Commission, research the findings of the House Select Committee on Assassinations, watch interviews on YouTube of eyewitnesses in Dealey Plaza, check out Jim Marrs’ book Crossfire, and examine the stupendous wealth of physical evidence that has come to light over the past half century. These documents are actually immaterial in light of what has already been disclosed.

The real question is-and always has been-why does the assassination matter? What was Kennedy really killed for? This is not about the devious motives of paid assassins. This is about the consequence of changing systems. In America, it is a death sentence for someone when they try to do everything differently- to go to the moon, to go to the Soviet Union with open arms, to go to the places we fear most, and to go beyond our fear to become masters of our own destiny. In the words of JFK: “The problems of the world cannot possibly be solved by skeptics or cynics whose horizons are limited by the obvious realities. We need men who can dream of things that never were.”

The systems of power in 1963 could not tolerate such transformational thinking. Apparently, based on President Trump’s failure to disclose all of the files promised to the American people, the systems of today are also afraid to go past the fear and dream of things that never were.

In the end, the reason presidents guard national secrets matters far more than the names Kennedy and Nixon, Bush and Clinton, or Obama and Trump. What matters is the systems of unchecked power that are invested in oppossing peace.

