By Joe Miller, Restoring Liberty |

A world-renowned journalist who exposed corruption within the Clinton Foundation was found dead on Monday after a car bomb exploded with her inside.

Maltese Investigative journalist, Daphne Caruana Galizia, was responsible for leaking millions of documents from the Panama Papers, which exposed high-level government corruption from around the world.

Her most recent work revealed that Malta’s prime minister, Joseph Muscat, and two of his closest aides, had connections to offshore companies that linked them to the sale of Maltese passports, and showed that they had received payments from the government of Azerbaijan, according to a report from the Guardian.

During a press conference on the attack, Muscat acknowledged Galizia’s work, and said, “Everyone knows Ms. Caruana Galizia was a harsh critic of mine, both politically and personally, but nobody can justify this barbaric act in any way.” (Read more from “World-Renowned Journalist Who Exposed Clinton Foundation Dead in Car Bombing” HERE)

Follow Joe Miller on Twitter HERE and Facebook HERE.

Submit your review 1 2 3 4 5 Check this box to confirm you are human. Submit Cancel Create your own review World-Renowned Journalist Who Exposed Clinton Foundation Dead in Car Bombing Average rating: 0 reviews