Kerry Faults Trump for Candid Geopolitical Comments

Interviewed by CNN, Kerry ignored longstanding US global meddling, saying it’s “inappropriate for a president-elect of the United States to be stepping in to the politics of other countries in a quite direct manner…”

He referred to Trump criticizing Germany’s immigration policy, saying Brexit is “a great thing…the UK…so smart in getting out,” predicting other countries will leave the EU sinking ship (my words, not his), and calling the European Union “a vehicle for Germany.”

Agree or disagree with him, he says what he believes, unlike typical forked tongue comments from most US leaders and officials, notably Obama, Hillary and Kerry.

America’s political class supports its allies, including an array of ruthless rogue states. It targets all sovereign independent ones for regime change, naked aggression its favorite strategy of choice.

Kerry is part of the problem, heading America’s foreign policy establishment from February 1, 2013 to January 20, 2017, succeeding Hillary Clinton.

For eight years, they meddled in the internal affairs of numerous countries worldwide, planning and implementing wars of aggression, ousting foreign leaders, denigrating others, committing high crimes too egregious to ignore.

Responsible outreach to Russia is encouraging. Using longstanding one China policy as a bargaining chip is politically doomed to fail, while appointing two orthodox Jews as US ambassador to Israel and chief negotiator respectively (including on possible Israeli/Palestinian peace talks) assures continued conflict, not resolution.

Trump isn’t yet president just yet. Everything awaits for him to take office. They’ll be plenty of time and occasions to assess his policies once they’re officially known.

About The Author

Stephen Lendman lives in Chicago and can be reached at lendmanstephen@sbcglobal.net. His new book is titled “How Wall Street Fleeces America: Privatized Banking, Government Collusion and Class War”. www.claritypress.com/Lendman.html Visit his blog site at www.sjlendman.blogspot.com.

