How To Kill Thousands Of Mosquitoes In Your Backyard Every Night (VIDEO)

By: Joshua Krause, Ready Nutrition |

When mosquitoes become a problem, most people reach for time tested solutions. They spray themselves with chemicals, or they bundle up in long sleeve shirts and pants. They set up glue traps and electric fly zappers. Or perhaps they look for the source of the mosquitoes, such as nearby puddles of water, and remove them.

These are all effective solutions, but there’s another way that most people aren’t aware of. It’s a solution that appears to be more effective than any other by several orders of magnitude. Youtuber Dan Rojas recently unveiled his idea on a video, which shows you how to kill thousands of mosquitoes every night.

All this method takes is a large fan, a mesh screen, some rubbing alcohol, a few magnets, and a bottle of carbonated water. Basically, he leaves an industrial fan outside his home at night (which can cost between $100 and $300). He covers the fan with the screen and holds it in place with the magnets. The screen helps keep the fan in good shape, by preventing any bugs or debris from getting sucked in.

The bottle of carbonated water is opened and left near the fan. In case you’ve ever wondered how mosquitoes are attracted to mammals, it’s because they can detect the Co2 that we exhale, which is also what is slowly released from carbonated water. As the mosquitoes approach the water, they get sucked into the fan and pinned to the screen. After spraying them with rubbing alcohol they are quickly killed and can be discarded in your yard.

If you live in a region where the mosquitoes breed like mad, you’ll want to see this.

Joshua Krause was born and raised in the Bay Area. He is a writer and researcher focused on principles of self-sufficiency and liberty at Ready Nutrition. You can follow Joshua’s work at our Facebook page or on his personal Twitter. Joshua’s website is Strange Danger

