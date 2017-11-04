Lampposts are Covered in Airbags to Stop ‘Smartphone Zombies’ Bumping Into them

(Austria) Lampposts are being covered in airbags to stop so-called ‘smartphone zombies’ bumping into them as they walk around staring at their screens in an Austrian city.

Salzburg authorities say tourists are increasingly hurting themselves by not looking where they are going while checking their devices.

Locals have described mobile phone users as Smombies, the short form for a ‘smartphone zombie’, and civic chiefs are taking action to stop them getting injured.

Lampposts are being covered in airbags to stop so-called ‘smartphone zombies’ bumping into them as they walk around staring at their screens in the Austrian city of Salzburg.

Salzburg authorities say tourists are increasingly hurting themselves by not looking where they are going and accidentally walking into objects

They believe that putting airbags on lampposts is a way of highlighting the need for people to be more careful when using their devices.

The action follows a warning from a local board which promotes safety in public and private life known as the Board for Traffic Safety (KFV).