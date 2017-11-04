Lampposts are Covered in Airbags to Stop ‘Smartphone Zombies’ Bumping Into them

- Authorities in Austrian city say phone users are increasingly walking into objects
- Tourists accused of not looking where they are going while looking at devices
- Civic chiefs putting airbags around lampposts to protect ‘smartphone zombies’
By Julian Robinson, MailOnline |
(Austria) Lampposts are being covered in airbags to stop so-called ‘smartphone zombies’ bumping into them as they walk around staring at their screens in an Austrian city.
Salzburg authorities say tourists are increasingly hurting themselves by not looking where they are going while checking their devices.
Locals have described mobile phone users as Smombies, the short form for a ‘smartphone zombie’, and civic chiefs are taking action to stop them getting injured.
They believe that putting airbags on lampposts is a way of highlighting the need for people to be more careful when using their devices.
The action follows a warning from a local board which promotes safety in public and private life known as the Board for Traffic Safety (KFV).
