Likely Terrorist Attack in St. Petersburg

On Monday, an explosion occurred between two city metro stations, killing at least 10 people, dozens more injured.

Evidence later discovered showed these type incidents in American and European cities were false flags, innocent patsies blamed for state-sponsored crimes.

Monday’s St. Peterburg blast has all the earmarks of terrorism – what happened to be determined once an ongoing investigation discovers the cause.

National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAC) spokesman Andrei Przhezdomsky said “an unidentified explosive device” was discovered. “(I)nvestigators and the Federal Security Service’s bomb specialists (will) establish the exact cause of this explosion.”

Following the blast, seven city metro stations were closed. The affected area was cordoned off. Emergency services were on the scene quickly. Security measures were enhanced, including in Moscow and other Russian cities.

“All necessary measures are being taken to ensure people’s security. We will do our best to prevent more possible explosions and other criminal actions,” Przhezdomsky explained. Putin issued a statement, saying “(a)s you know, there has been an explosion on the St. Petersburg metro. People have been killed and injured.” “I would like to express condolences and sympathy to the families of those killed and injured.” “I have spoken with representatives of our security agencies and the FSB Director. Our law enforcement and security agencies are working to establish the causes of the explosion and to provide their assessment of the situation.” “The city authorities, and if needed, the federal authorities, will take the necessary measures to help the families of those affected by the blast.” “The reasons behind it are not clear yet, and so it would be premature to speak about them. The investigation is ongoing.” “Of course, we always consider all scenarios, including accidental or criminal action, and above all, those of a terrorist nature. The

ongoing investigation will soon provide answers regarding the causes of this tragedy.”

St. Petersburg declared three days of mourning from Tuesday through Thursday, honoring the dead and wounded.

A makeshift bomb was discovered and disposed of at the city’s Ploshchad Vosstaniya metro station. Tass said Russia’s Prosecutor General’s Office called Monday’s blast a “terror attack.” It remains for evidence to confirm it.

Shortly before the St. Petersburg attack, Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham terrorists fired 20 or more shells and rockets toward Russia’s Damascus embassy, failing to strike it.

Russian aerial attacks followed, targeting its fighters in Jobar near Damascus. Syrian media reported four civilians injured, according to city police.

Russia’s anti-terrorist operations makes it vulnerable to attacks, others likely to follow what happened on Monday.

Its Investigative Committee began a terrorist act investigation following Monday’s blast. Its spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said “experienced investigators and criminologists were sent to St. Petersburg” to get to the bottom of what happened.

Russian upper house Federation Council Defense Committee chairman Viktor Ozerov said “all signs point to…a terrorist attack…especially the existence of the damaging elements in the explosive devices.”

Reportedly, they were rigged with shrapnel to cause maximum deaths and injuries.

“The choice of the place and the timing of (the incident) is not accidental,” Ozerov stressed. “The president of Russia is in (Saint Petersburg).” He’s participating in the Truth and Justice “media forum…taking place there…Many journalists” are in the city attending it.

Monday’s incident wasn’t the first apparent terrorist attack on Russia, targeting civilians. It won’t likely be the last one.