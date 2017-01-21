Lilith The Genesis Of The Feminism Curse (VIDEO)

“You can find her in the Bohemian Grove. Also, congress is in her belly. I present to her the middle finger. ” -James Dye

Demons and devils are part of the folklore of almost every culture. Beliefs vary as to the nature of such evil spirits. Some dismiss the concept of mischievous poltergeist altogether. However, the definition of evil is constituted within your value system, the consequences of wicked actions abound. Most civilizations rely upon the heritage, legacies and teachings of previous generations. Much of the original dialogue on humanity, founded on the books of the Bible, teach lessons of morality. So what can be said about the Lilith myth and how does her revulsion toward the natural order distort modern society?



Your religious education will not find the account of Lilith in the book of Genesis. “The only possible occurrence is in the Book of Isaiah 34:13–15, describing the desolation of Edom, where the Hebrew word lilit (or lilith) appears in a list of eight unclean animals, some of which may have demonic associations.”

Alan Humm provides this overview.

“Lilith is the most important of a small collection of named female demons in Jewish legend. Somewhere between the eighth and tenth centuries, CE, she makes an appearance in a satirical work entitled the Alphabet of Ben Sira. It is here that she is first given what has become her most famous persona: the first wife of Adam (before Eve). In this story, she is created at more or less the same time as Adam, and, as was Adam, out of the ground. Because of this she tries to assert her equality — an assertion which Adam rejects. Refusing to conform to Adam’s desires, she escapes from Eden, and is subsequently replaced by the more subservient Eve (who has less claim to equality, since she was made out of Adam’s side). Having escaped Eden, Lilith takes on her renowned role as baby-stealer and mother of demons.”

The Story Of Lilith – Succubus You Tube gives a descriptive explanation of the origins of God’s creation of woman in Jewish mythology, developed earliest in the Babylonian Talmud. Rebecca Lesses in the Jewish Women’s Archives pens the following analysis.

“The traditional depiction of Lilith from ancient Mesopotamia through medieval Kabbalah presents an antitype of desired human sexuality and family life. Lilith not only embodies people’s fears of how attraction to others can ruin their marriages, or of how risky childbearing and raising children are, but also represents a woman whom society cannot control—a woman who determines her own sexual partners, who is wild and unkempt, and who does not have the natural consequences of sexual activity, children. The contemporary feminist movement found an inspiration in this image of Lilith as the uncontrollable woman and decisively changed the image of Lilith from demon to powerful woman. In 1972 Lilly Rivlin published an article on Lilith for the feminist magazine Ms., with the aim of recovering her for contemporary women. The Jewish feminist magazine Lilith, founded in the fall of 1976, took her name because the editors were inspired by Lilith’s fight for equality with Adam. An article in the introductory issue spelled out Lilith’s appeal and rejected the understanding of her as a demon. Since then, interest in Lilith has only grown among Jewish feminists, neo-pagans, listeners to contemporary music by women (highlighted in the Lilith Fair), poets and other writers. A useful recent book collecting many articles and poems on Lilith, with specific focus on her importance for Jewish women, is Whose Lilith? (1998). As Lilly Rivlin writes in her “Afterword,” “In the late twentieth century, self-sufficient women, inspired by the women’s movement, have adopted the Lilith myth as their own. They have transformed her into a female symbol for autonomy, sexual choice, and control of one’s own destiny.”

This last statement lays the dilemma for Feminists. Control of one’s own destiny is the ultimate myth. Women that seek to deny their own created nature for the fantasies of a super woman are doomed to the sorrow of an empty existence. Rebellion from submission to God’s will is a primary cause for damnation. Hell on earth is found within the realm of demonic behavior. Iniquity and unholy conduct flows from the hubris of false self-importance. Men and women share this same nature, although, they are not equal in all traits or talents.

The Demonic Reality of the Modern Feminist Movement site by Allan Cronshaw presents this viewpoint.

“This site is not anti-feminism — but rather, is a third-wave feminist site that celebrates the unique powers and the essence of the Complete Woman! Traditional equity feminism was the initiating movement towards true freedom for both men and women — but once the shackles of male domination was overcome, and woman was free to evolve, the complete woman has as little in common with the traditional equality feminists as the men and institutions they opposed. The evolved woman is acutely aware that she is not the same as men — she does not think like men — she is not in any manner interchangeable with men — being comfortable with her feminine nature, she is well aware that most men excel in areas that she does not, and she is far superior to men in other areas where they are unable to function — and she has come to realize that the philosophy of her equality feminist sisters is as much an enslaving force as the men the traditional feminists originally opposed! Thus, she seeks freedom not only from male and institutional oppression, but from the misguided women of feminists past who in their politically correct philosophy that men and women are the same, has endeavored to shackle women to a false and counterfeit reality that does more to enslave women than to permit them to soar to their true feminine potential.”

A co-dependent society is the net result of the excess and delusional self-indulgence that feminism promotes. The Lilith factor is a curse because it rationalizes a false liberation, while it creates excuses for failed fulfillment. Blaming all the ills that women experience upon men is as fallacious as damning God’s restriction on Adam and Eve from eating the apple. The arrogance and conceit that feminism purports is not justified by superior actions.

Note that at the core of feminist independence, is a silent sense of self-inadequacy. Never admitted, but always demonstrated the “Betty Friedan” syndrome produces The Slattern Single Mother. “When women accept that it is normal and healthy to live alone and raise a child, much less several; they deprive their flesh and blood from any reasonable chance to grow up with the love and enduring influence of a father.” Lilith is an empty vessel and a perversion. Procreation is sacred and children are gifts from God.

The following appears on the web site Blood, Gender, and Power.

“Although Lilith is controversial some feminists have used her as a symbol of empowerment. For example, one Jewish feminist magazine is called Lilith labels itself as an “Independent Jewish Woman’s Magazine.” The publishers use Lilith as a title because they believe she is a symbol of independence. However, those who still think of her as a demoness could turn it around and once again label feminists as male bashers or men-haters. They see Lilith as wicked and vengeful towards men and children. With any symbol or icon used by feminists, especially within a religious context, there will be controversy and opposition. Whether or not the story of Lilith is accurate is not the main issue. The “first Eve” version of the story gives Lilith a role that many women can identify within Judaism and other religious traditions. She is an independent woman who challenges the oppressive system in which she is placed.”

The notion that women are victims of a system of power and influence has not had much worldly experience recently. All those special female achievers have spent decades catching up to all that male domination. Those who say it is about time, lack an authentic respect for the tender gender. The feminization of society has a direct impact on the decline of propriety and civility. Attempts of women to mold themselves to become equal ruthless exploiters are hardly a heroic endeavor.

Scheming and mistreatment of others out of a sense for revenge and wounded conceit only seeks to be equal with the most malevolent males in society. Aspiring to become the next Gloria Rachel Allred degrades womanhood and what little remains of honor in the legal profession.

The Triumphs and Failures of Feminism presents the definitive condemnation. “G.K. Chesterton called feminism the hatred of all things feminine. The most feminine thing of all is motherhood, and the hatred of motherhood is epitomized by abortion: the gruesome slaying of one’s own baby in an act that is defended as a right.” Lilith represents all things reviled in the perversion called Feminism.

