Here’s a List of Locations for the November 4th Anti-Trump Protests

Jameson Square Fountain, Portland Oregon

Union Square, San Francisco

Seattle November 4

12:00 pm

Gather at Seattle City Hall Plaza, 4th Avenue & James Street

There’s every possibility this won’t be all the events. The website has email addresses where people can announce new events or search for events nearby. Readers from towns small and large have sent me photos of signs in their area warning, “November 4th, It Begins.”

Then there’s this guy.

Despite the clownishness, it would be wise not to underestimate what large groups who are potentially well-funded can do. (Remember that George Soros recently donated $18 BILLION to his “charitable organization.”

