Here’s a List of Locations for the November 4th Anti-Trump Protests

November 4th is approaching quickly and that is that date that groups like Antifa, Resist Fascism, and the Revolutionary Communist Party plan to protest the “Trump-Pence Regime.” They’ve been meeting for months to openly plan sedition and organize what they promise will be massive protests all over the country. Don’t be surprised if things become violent.
As promised, here’s the list of planned events. These will be good places to avoid on November 4th.
Atlanta Saturday November 4
6:00 pm
Bring pots and pans, flashlights, glow sticks, lanterns, signs, banners, and everyone you know. The Trump/Pence Regime Must Go!
Austin November 4
1:00 pm
Republic Square Park
422 Guadalupe St., Austin, TX
Facebook event page
Boston November 4
4:00 pm
Shoppers Plaza 1 Franklin Street
Chicago November 4
1:00 pm
Federal Plaza, 219 S. Dearborn
Cleveland November 4
1:00 pm
Public Square
Honolulu November 4
9:30 am
9:30am: Gather at Ala Moana Park (across from Pi`ikoi St.)
11:00 am: Rally at Thomas Square
Los Angeles November 4
1:00 pm
Pershing Square
5th St. and Hill St ~ Downtown LA
New York November 4
2:00 pm
42nd Street & Broadway NYC
Omaha November 4
1:00 pm
Memorial Park, Omaha
Philadelphia November 4
2:00 pm
Thomas Paine Plaza
1401 John F Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia
Pittsfield, MA November 4
1:00 pm
Park Square 1 West Street
Pittsfield MA
Portland, Oregon November 4
2:00 pm
Jameson Square Fountain, Portland Oregon
San Francisco Bay Area, November 4
3:00 pm
Union Square, San Francisco
Seattle November 4
12:00 pm
Gather at Seattle City Hall Plaza, 4th Avenue & James Street
Facebook Event
There’s every possibility this won’t be all the events. The website has email addresses where people can announce new events or search for events nearby. Readers from towns small and large have sent me photos of signs in their area warning, “November 4th, It Begins.”
Then there’s this guy.
Despite the clownishness, it would be wise not to underestimate what large groups who are potentially well-funded can do. (Remember that George Soros recently donated $18 BILLION to his “charitable organization.”
