Here’s a List of Locations for the November 4th Anti-Trump Protests

November 4th is approaching quickly and that is that date that groups like Antifa, Resist Fascism, and the Revolutionary Communist Party plan to protest the “Trump-Pence Regime.” They’ve been meeting for months to openly plan sedition and organize what they promise will be massive protests all over the country. Don’t be surprised if things become violent.

As promised, here’s the list of planned events. These will be good places to avoid on November 4th.

Atlanta Saturday November 4
6:00 pm

Euclid & Moreland Ave NE
Little 5 Points/Findley Plaza, ATLANTA

Bring pots and pans, flashlights, glow sticks, lanterns, signs, banners, and everyone you know.  The Trump/Pence Regime Must Go!

Austin November 4
1:00 pm

Republic Square Park
422 Guadalupe St., Austin, TX
Boston November 4
4:00 pm

Shoppers Plaza 1 Franklin Street

Chicago November 4
1:00 pm

Federal Plaza, 219 S. Dearborn

Cleveland November 4
1:00 pm

Honolulu November 4
9:30 am

9:30am: Gather at Ala Moana Park (across from Pi`ikoi St.)
11:00 am: Rally at Thomas Square

Los Angeles November 4
1:00 pm

Pershing Square
5th St. and Hill St ~ Downtown LA

New York November 4
2:00 pm

42nd Street & Broadway NYC

Omaha November 4
1:00 pm

Memorial Park, Omaha

Philadelphia November 4
2:00 pm

Thomas Paine Plaza
1401 John F Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia

Pittsfield, MA November 4
1:00 pm

Park Square 1 West Street
Pittsfield MA

Portland, Oregon November 4
2:00 pm

Jameson Square Fountain, Portland Oregon

San Francisco Bay Area, November 4
3:00 pm

Union Square, San Francisco

Seattle November 4
12:00 pm

Gather at Seattle City Hall Plaza, 4th Avenue & James Street
There’s every possibility this won’t be all the events. The website has email addresses where people can announce new events or search for events nearby. Readers from towns small and large have sent me photos of signs in their area warning, “November 4th, It Begins.”

Then there’s this guy.

 

Despite the clownishness, it would be wise not to underestimate what large groups who are potentially well-funded can do. (Remember that George Soros recently donated $18 BILLION to his “charitable organization.”

As I find more information, I’ll continue to keep you updated. Sign up for my daily newsletter – when I know, you’ll know.

PERSONAL NOTE:

You may notice that I’ve redacted parts of some comments on this article. That’s because threatening one another, calling names, and making ad hominem attacks is not productive. I strongly encourage civil debate and don’t expect everyone to hold hands and sing Kumbaya, but some folks take advantage of this policy.

And lack of civility aside, there can be other ramifications. Certain ill-thought-out statements can catch the attention of the authorities. I have no interest in being subpoenaed.

Therefore, I set up the comments section where most things will have to be moderated today. I’ll be out for most of the day, so if your comment doesn’t show up immediately, I promise I’ll clear it as soon as I can.

My apology for the inconvenience.
Daisy

