A Liver Cleanse May Help Reduce These Symptoms

Proper liver function is absolutely essential for a healthy body and improved digestion. The liver processes the blood from the digestive tract, removing toxins and other impurities before the blood cycles out to the rest of the body. The liver also produces bile, which is stored in the gallbladder (which rests under the liver) and is essential for fat digestion. The two organs are jointly responsible for a well-balanced healthy body.

Any irregularity, congestion or toxic buildup in the liver can leave you with symptoms of feeling far less than your best. Buildup of fats and toxins in the liver can be responsible for a whole host of symptoms that a liver cleanse may help.

Liver problems can lead to a variety of unpleasant symptoms. You may start to notice one or more of the symptoms below if your liver becomes toxic, fibrous, fatty, or scarred. Symptoms of an unhealthy liver include:

Running out of energy in the afternoon

Inability to lose weight

Mood swings

Bursts of anger, mood disorders, or anxiety

Bloating and gas

Occasional headaches

Brain Fog and lack of mental clarity

Muscle aches and stiffness

Bad breath or body odor

Brown spots on your skin or age spots

Bruising easily

Jaundice, or skin and eyes that take on a yellow color

Dark urine

Pale-colored stool or bloody/tar-colored stool

Constantly itchy skin

Abdominal pain and swelling

Poor digestion

Nausea

Chronic fatigue

Another common problem is fatty liver disease, which often develops from the overindulgence or long-term use of alcohol. Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease also exists, and can be brought on by certain medications, malnutrition, or other causes. One concern with fatty liver disease is that vague symptoms (generalized fatigue, weakness, nausea, confusion, impaired judgment, and loss of appetite) can build up for years before liver damage is implicated as the cause.

If you are experiencing any of these liver symptoms or disease, your liver is most likely trying to tell you something about the buildup of toxins in your body. It may even be an indication of other serious liver diseases, such as cirrhosis, hepatitis, or hemochromatosis.

What is a Liver Cleanse?

A liver cleanse is a program designed to purge and purify your liver of built up toxins, stones and sludge. It usually consists of drinking a special mixture of herbs over a period of four days, which support the normal detoxification processes of the liver. On the 5th day, drinking six to eight ounces of olive oil is required to flush the liver.

Another important step in keeping your liver healthy begins with what you put in your mouth. Maintaining a healthy, organic diet and exercising regularly helps keep the liver clean.

Performing a liver cleanse a few times a year greatly reduces the risk of developing unhealthy liver symptoms.