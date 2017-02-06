The Lung Cleansing Benefits of Orange Peels

Although orange peels are a common addition to the compost pile, next time you’re about to toss them, don’t. They’re packed with beneficial compounds and nutrients that can do your body some extra good, especially if you’re suffering from respiratory distress. When toxins or allergens in the air we breathe irritate delicate lung tissue, they can become irritated. Orange peel assists the lungs in cleansing themselves with its redness and histamine reducing properties and actions.

Why is Orange Peel Beneficial?

Like most fruits, oranges are full of nutrients and enzymes that help our bodies perform better. Orange peels are rich in flavonones, powerful antioxidants that help reduce oxidative damage and fight free radicals. Orange peel is also loaded with natural histamine suppressing compounds. If you have allergies or are close to someone who does, you understand how the sleepiness associated with some antihistamines can be just as disruptive as the histamine reaction itself.

Orange peel may provide an alternative. Perhaps one of the most amazing and beneficial qualities of orange peel is its histamine and irritation reducing action, which adds to its already long list of reasons for being highly effective as a lung cleansing herb.

Orange Peel Uses

Although the high concentration of histamine reducing compounds in orange rind are effective at providing support for problematic respiratory indications, its benefits extend further. Orange peel provides effective support against respiratory distress. It has a lung cleansing effect by breaking down and helping expel congestion.

Eating orange peels also provides tremendous benefit. It’s not just the fruit that’s loaded with vitamin C, the rind is too, as well as vitamin A, enzymes, fiber, and pectin. Vitamin C is a fantastic immune system booster that can help fight the symptoms of cold and flu. The taste is somewhat bitter when eaten by itself but many people get used to it, or simply add it to other recipes. In pureed form, orange peel is easy to add to a smoothie or as an extra ingredient in fruit and nut bars. Mixing it with other ingredients can make the taste more palatable.

Dehydrated orange peel powder can even be added to a bath for an aroma therapeutic effect to cleanse the lungs of congestion or other respiratory irritation.

Organic Orange Peel is Best

As a general rule of thumb, it’s always best to opt for organically grown fruits and vegetables; this is especially true for oranges. The amount and effect of pesticides, herbicides, and other chemicals used in some commercial growing operations cannot be overstated enough. Simply put, the stuff is poison. The hearty and thick consistency of orange peel, unfortunately, makes it prone to accumulation of toxins. Only organic orange peel should ever be consumed and should still be washed before consuming.

Other herbs that provide beneficial lung cleansing are: osha root, eucalyptus leaf, peppermint leaf, lungwort leaf, oregano leaf, plantain leaf, lobelia flower, and chapparal.